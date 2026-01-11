Now the Car Was Already MOVING? Ilhan Omar Tries Out a New Lie About Minneapolis ICE Shooting



It's not difficult to understand why Elon Musk is Public Enemy Number One on the hit lists of the censorious left. All we need to do is look at the ICE shooting in Minneapolis to know why they hate him.

After Renee Good drove her SUV directly into an ICE agent and he justifiably shot her for her trouble, the left tried to trot out a million false narratives about the shooting.

'She was just an innocent mother trying to drop her child off at school!'

'She never hit him with her car!'

'He shot her through the side window!'

And so on, and so on. That's just a few of the many lies the left tried to spin, and they were all debunked in real time, thanks to X.

And yet, somehow, Democrats still think that we live in a media world where they can tell bald-faced lies on national television and get away with it.

Not to mention that their lies are always galactically stupid.

This morning, since none of the other false narratives have succeeded, Democrat representative for Somalia (err, we mean MN-5), Ilhan Omar, tried to float a new one, and -- hoo, boy -- it was a doozie. Watch:

Ilhan Omar on the ICE shooting in Minneapolis:



“He should know that you shouldn't be trying to get in front of a moving car."



How do you even share a country with this?pic.twitter.com/UxN5qwWxVX — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 11, 2026

LOL.

Wait, now the car was already moving?

We're not sure if Omar is this dumb or just thinks the people listening to her are this dumb, but either way, we know that she is shameless.

.@Ilhan: "He should know that you shouldn't be trying to get in front of a moving car."



1. That's not what happened.



2. Blaming a law enforcement officer instead of an agitator who weaponized her vehicle against the officer is truly sick. pic.twitter.com/OdFs2BQgUP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 11, 2026

It is not even CLOSE to what happened. And yes, she is sick.

And, just as shamelessly, Margaret Brennan sits there and lets Omar lie with no pushback.

It was backing up when he got in front of it. https://t.co/j2IZBxlJPx — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) January 11, 2026

There is so much video out there now that the facts of what happened are undeniable to sane people.

Neither Omar nor Brennan qualifies for that category.

She needs to learn MN LAW pic.twitter.com/sGXGTQeKhX — OddMan (@Oddman27) January 11, 2026

She doesn't care about the law. She's from one of the most lawless places on the planet, where laws don't matter; only power.

The car wasn't moving until Renee moved it, after disobeying a direct order to exit that vehicle. — Dynamite Wailer 🧨🐳 (@DynamiteWail) January 11, 2026

We could present all of the evidence in the world to Omar, and she would still ignore it.

"yes, yes the rape victim should know to just lay back and enjoy the raping and not interrupt the rapist..." 🤡 https://t.co/UVeis10Z3h — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) January 11, 2026

Of course, it goes without saying that, if the roles were reversed, Omar would also ignore her new standard of 'don't step in front of a moving vehicle.'

And yet simultaneously, they encourage protestors to block moving cars driven by regular people.



Makes you think. https://t.co/mL44pMit9F — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) January 11, 2026

'Heads we win, tails you lose' is the only rule that leftists play by.

And it's long past time that Omar faces some consequences.

Censure her right now please @SpeakerJohnson @RepNancyMace I know you have tried so keep trying !!!!! Don’t give up https://t.co/dP9UpDJlqC — Natasha Hipp (@natashahipp) January 11, 2026

Censure would be a good start. Expulsion from Congress would be far better.

And then there's that next step ...

@IlhanMN Absolutely huge idiot. Charge her. Deport her. Get rid of the cancer. https://t.co/lwFVXKMqxT — az pines (@az_pines) January 11, 2026

Put her in a box and ship her back to Somalia. Do they have a postal service there? https://t.co/uE1IKBZSz8 — Jessica Carderara (@MAGApizzy) January 11, 2026

No postal service needed. We're sure some military transport pilots would be more than happy to drop her off. They might even give her a parachute.

@IlhanMN can legally be deported based on the INA for ‘immigration offenses’ pic.twitter.com/aEsQPwBc2i — Make Americans the Priority Again (@MAPAForce) January 11, 2026

Sadly, we're not too confident that Omar will ever receive the justice she deserves.

But we can still be thankful for Musk and X for allowing the truth to be told and obliterate the lies.

If we look back to Michael Brown in Ferguson or George Floyd in Minneapolis, we can only imagine the destruction that could have been avoided if the truth about those incidents had been allowed to get out in real time. But before Musk bought Twitter and changed it to X, it was not. Not on social media, anyway.

And that's not even counting telling the truth about January 6 or COVID, for which previous Twitter ownership (at the behest of the Biden administration) would permanently ban people.

We know Ilhan Omar will keep lying. Stupidly. Obviously. It's all she knows how to do.

But the days of her and her fellow Democrats' lies succeeding are over.





