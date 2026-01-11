Now the Car Was Already MOVING? Ilhan Omar Tries Out a New Lie About Minneapolis ICE Shooting

What's a 'Hurder'? San Francisco Theater Kids Gather On the Beach for Cringe...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on January 11, 2026
AngieArtist


It's not difficult to understand why Elon Musk is Public Enemy Number One on the hit lists of the censorious left. All we need to do is look at the ICE shooting in Minneapolis to know why they hate him. 

After Renee Good drove her SUV directly into an ICE agent and he justifiably shot her for her trouble, the left tried to trot out a million false narratives about the shooting. 

'She was just an innocent mother trying to drop her child off at school!' 

'She never hit him with her car!' 

'He shot her through the side window!'

And so on, and so on. That's just a few of the many lies the left tried to spin, and they were all debunked in real time, thanks to X.

And yet, somehow, Democrats still think that we live in a media world where they can tell bald-faced lies on national television and get away with it.

Not to mention that their lies are always galactically stupid. 

This morning, since none of the other false narratives have succeeded, Democrat representative for Somalia (err, we mean MN-5), Ilhan Omar, tried to float a new one, and -- hoo, boy -- it was a doozie. Watch:  

LOL. 

Wait, now the car was already moving? 

We're not sure if Omar is this dumb or just thinks the people listening to her are this dumb, but either way, we know that she is shameless. 

JK Rowling Shows Her Support for Smoking, Hot Iranian Woman Standing Up To the Mullahs
Aaron Walker
It is not even CLOSE to what happened. And yes, she is sick. 

And, just as shamelessly, Margaret Brennan sits there and lets Omar lie with no pushback. 

There is so much video out there now that the facts of what happened are undeniable to sane people. 

Neither Omar nor Brennan qualifies for that category. 

She doesn't care about the law. She's from one of the most lawless places on the planet, where laws don't matter; only power. 

We could present all of the evidence in the world to Omar, and she would still ignore it. 

Of course, it goes without saying that, if the roles were reversed, Omar would also ignore her new standard of 'don't step in front of a moving vehicle.'

'Heads we win, tails you lose' is the only rule that leftists play by. 

And it's long past time that Omar faces some consequences. 

Censure would be a good start. Expulsion from Congress would be far better. 

And then there's that next step ...

No postal service needed. We're sure some military transport pilots would be more than happy to drop her off. They might even give her a parachute. 

Sadly, we're not too confident that Omar will ever receive the justice she deserves. 

But we can still be thankful for Musk and X for allowing the truth to be told and obliterate the lies. 

If we look back to Michael Brown in Ferguson or George Floyd in Minneapolis, we can only imagine the destruction that could have been avoided if the truth about those incidents had been allowed to get out in real time. But before Musk bought Twitter and changed it to X, it was not. Not on social media, anyway.  

And that's not even counting telling the truth about January 6 or COVID, for which previous Twitter ownership (at the behest of the Biden administration) would permanently ban people.

We know Ilhan Omar will keep lying. Stupidly. Obviously. It's all she knows how to do. 

But the days of her and her fellow Democrats' lies succeeding are over. 

============================================

