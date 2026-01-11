What's a 'Hurder'? San Francisco Theater Kids Gather On the Beach for Cringe Anti-ICE Protest



America, we regret to inform you that ... sigh ... the theater kids are at it again.

As mobs ransack Minneapolis and the city's leadership refuses to allow police to respond, unhinged leftists in other cities must have felt left out, so they had to organize their own protests. In New York City, they chanted their support of Hamas (because, of course, they did) and called for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to be hanged. Yikes!

However, across the country in San Francisco, they decided to take a more creative approach. In a gesture sure to make the Ohio State University marching band hide their heads in shame, protesters gathered on Ocean Beach to spell out the word 'murder.'

Except that 'M' looks an awful lot like an 'H.'

Oops.

Hundreds gathered at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach to form a human banner reading “It Was Murder 🇺🇸 ICE Out,” protesting the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis.



Demonstrations took place across the Bay Area Saturday, from Oakland and… pic.twitter.com/l45bWz0HAh — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) January 11, 2026

... Berkeley to San Jose, as residents condemned shootings by federal immigration agents and broader Trump administration actions.

Honestly, without the context, we would have no idea that wasn't an H.

This is great but what does "hur der" stand for? — Claire (@ClaireFosterPHD) January 11, 2026

LOL.

'Hurder,' of course, is perfect because that is usually how we characterize most nonsensical leftist arguments: 'Hur-dur-dur!'

But poor spelling and choreography aside, what was this cringy demonstration supposed to accomplish?

We're certain that ICE will stop deporting illegal criminals, rapists, child molesters, and killers now! They spelled something out (badly) on a beach!

Hmm. We're guessing no. No, it did not work.

But at least it wasn't even time well spent.

Sanctimonious performance art. Tears-for- optics theater. — Riley (@riley1999) January 11, 2026

Wish they'd get this worked up about the rampant crime in their own city and do something about it https://t.co/t4Bo5oBLsj — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 11, 2026

Think of all the poop those people could have removed from San Francisco streets if they had put their minds to it.

Ocean Beach has become a cess pool littered with trash, diseased hypodermic needles & dangerous junkies. These maniacal malcontents don’t represent me & other #BayArea natives. #SupportICE https://t.co/J55o8YzISB — Scott Ernst (@InsightsBySE) January 11, 2026

At least there's one sane person left in San Francisco. We hope he can get out.

do these people have jobs? — bet more (crashout arc) (@Betmoreee) January 11, 2026

They do. We're looking at their 'jobs' right now.

And you don't think some organization paid for and planned that out? Without help, 5 of those geeks couldn't decide where or what to have lunch. https://t.co/dxz6goBJkZ — Robert Stasch (@Hamer187) January 11, 2026

They'd still be holding up the line at Starbucks, trying to figure out whether they want soy milk or almond milk.

All of this is not even to mention that these protesters got the criminal charge wrong with their seals-on-a-beach formation.

Exactly.

But maybe they couldn't round up enough privileged white college students and school administrators to spell out 'attempted hurder.'

Where was the outrage for Iryna Zarutska when she was murdered.



I wish California would fall off

into the ocean. https://t.co/unkqNpJfRW — 🌱SoccerSznSeeds🌱 (@SeedsOfHope) January 11, 2026

Lex Luthor had the right idea all along until that darned Superman had to stop him.

Every time, and as fast as they can.

Yep. That one makes a lot more sense.

But we'll give the theater kids in California credit for one thing. At least all they did was misspell a word as they tried to defame an ICE agent and a justified shooting. They didn't decide to go all 'mostly peaceful' as rioters in Minneapolis are doing.

Ahem ... yet.





