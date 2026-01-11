What's a 'Hurder'? San Francisco Theater Kids Gather On the Beach for Cringe Anti-ICE Protest

Now the Car Was Already MOVING? Ilhan Omar Tries Out a New Lie...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on January 11, 2026
Imgflip


America, we regret to inform you that ... sigh ... the theater kids are at it again. 

As mobs ransack Minneapolis and the city's leadership refuses to allow police to respond, unhinged leftists in other cities must have felt left out, so they had to organize their own protests. In New York City, they chanted their support of Hamas (because, of course, they did) and called for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to be hanged. Yikes! 

However, across the country in San Francisco, they decided to take a more creative approach. In a gesture sure to make the Ohio State University marching band hide their heads in shame, protesters gathered on Ocean Beach to spell out the word 'murder.' 

Except that 'M' looks an awful lot like an 'H.' 

Oops. 

... Berkeley to San Jose, as residents condemned shootings by federal immigration agents and broader Trump administration actions.

Honestly, without the context, we would have no idea that wasn't an H.

LOL. 

'Hurder,' of course, is perfect because that is usually how we characterize most nonsensical leftist arguments: 'Hur-dur-dur!'  

But poor spelling and choreography aside, what was this cringy demonstration supposed to accomplish? 

We're certain that ICE will stop deporting illegal criminals, rapists, child molesters, and killers now! They spelled something out (badly) on a beach! 

Hmm. We're guessing no. No, it did not work. 

But at least it wasn't even time well spent. 

Think of all the poop those people could have removed from San Francisco streets if they had put their minds to it. 

At least there's one sane person left in San Francisco. We hope he can get out. 

They do. We're looking at their 'jobs' right now. 

They'd still be holding up the line at Starbucks, trying to figure out whether they want soy milk or almond milk. 

All of this is not even to mention that these protesters got the criminal charge wrong with their seals-on-a-beach formation.

Exactly. 

But maybe they couldn't round up enough privileged white college students and school administrators to spell out 'attempted hurder.'

Lex Luthor had the right idea all along until that darned Superman had to stop him. 

Every time, and as fast as they can. 

Yep. That one makes a lot more sense. 

But we'll give the theater kids in California credit for one thing. At least all they did was misspell a word as they tried to defame an ICE agent and a justified shooting. They didn't decide to go all 'mostly peaceful' as rioters in Minneapolis are doing. 

Ahem ... yet. 

