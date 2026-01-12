'Soy El Dweebo': Eric Swalwell's Personal Cringe Reel Gets a Hilarious New Addition



We've lost count of the number of times would-be California governor Eric Swalwell has embarrassed himself with cringeworthy social media videos. Whether he is pretending to be surprised in a fake man-on-the-street interview, pretending to be shopping in a grocery store, or pretending to lift weights, everything about the man (and we use that word loosely) screams PHONY.

Advertisement

Even though X humiliates him every time he posts one, though, Swalwell must believe the false adage that 'any attention is good attention' because he just keeps making them and creating more Twitchy fodder.

His latest finds him, you know, just randomly popping into a California seafood restaurant and casually rapping with the staff. Watch:

Stopped by Pacific Catch for a quick bite and chat with the Californians that keep our businesses running. pic.twitter.com/FFgUByq3Ey — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 11, 2026

LOL. Did he really say, 'Hola! Soy Eric Swalwell'? Talk about the Freudian slip of all Freudian slips.

Someone who has been on the ... ahem ... receiving end of an intimate relationship with a Chinese spy might want to rethink his phrasing there.

Oh look, it’s Soy Eric Swallwell — Lying Dog Faced Pony Soldier (@spittleflecked) January 12, 2026

Soy boy is correct. — Michael James (@MichaelPlaysGit) January 12, 2026

One thing you said right over there, you’re a SOY boy https://t.co/WY4wl5GVgn — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) January 12, 2026

Even setting that aside, the entire pretense of 'code switching' by trying to speak Spanish (badly) to the kitchen staff is facepalm-worthy.

Imagine shooting this video, cutting it together, watching it, and then continuing to decide to post it 😆 😆 😆



“Hola amigos! Yo Quiero Taco Bell!”



Is this a bit? Is it a humiliation ritual from

his Chinese spy lover?



He can’t be serious can he? https://t.co/2wuwbjYPFU — Rulon Leman (@JimRoland15) January 12, 2026

He is like a walking SNL skit, if SNL were still a comedy program and not late-night group therapy for libs.

In addition to the fake pandering, the substance of the rest of the video is just as bad.

Chef Andrew Gruel, who knows a heck of a lot more about what restaurants and restaurant staff care about, broke it down in devastating fashion:

This is so painful. He wasn’t even listening to the manager. The restaurant was empty so maybe that’s something to ask about. He fails to ask about cost of goods, labor, lack of insurance in California (skyrocketing costs of insurance), crime, regulations, taxes, nothing that… pic.twitter.com/5Wh0Lky3qy — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 11, 2026

The post continues ...

... nothing that actually matters, instead he drops the worst gringo Spanish while the kitchen wonders who the hell he is. Pure comedy.

Unintentional comedy, but yes.

And we love the confused looks on the kitchen staff's faces. If there were a thought bubble above their heads, it would read, 'Why is this imbecile speaking to us like he knows us or cares about us?'

Gross is not a good enough word for this creep... https://t.co/ozs97lyu1i pic.twitter.com/gfWiSmtpM4 — Lauren B. Jones (@lbuffjones) January 11, 2026

He is the king of cringe.🙄 https://t.co/k0f1DExnyJ — JAMESTIME (@james85690331) January 12, 2026

The undisputed heavyweight (or lightweight, in his case) champion.

Advertisement

LOL.

He’s such a musty chode — Julia_Gulia2.0 (@gypsytears75) January 11, 2026

'Musty chode.'

That tracks.

If I were running against him I’d blanket social media with “Soy Eric Swallwell” — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) January 11, 2026

We're sure any Republicans running for governor will do just that.

As for Democrats, Swalwell's main rival is Katie Porter and, given her history of social media video fails, her best strategy leading up to the primary is probably not to say a single word.

... Ever again.

What's worse is he is talking to them like they don't understand the English language. — strat (@hstrataz) January 11, 2026

That will be fuel for opposition ads as well.

Eric Swalwell is a particularly stupid version of this, but so many California Dems who have spent their political careers in this super dense bubble have the personality of a dead fish. They are as out of touch from their surroundings as it is possible for a politician to be. https://t.co/X6dUrRQ8OS — The Ghost of Thaddeus Stevens (@GhostofThaddeus) January 12, 2026

We hate to hope against hope, but with the Democrats putting up the worst of the worst in Swalwell and Porter to succeed Gavin Newsom, the polls indicate that a Republican could win there, particularly if illegals aren't allowed to vote anymore in the Golden State.

Advertisement

We could basically apply that meter to anything Swalwell posts on X, particularly when it is a video.

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA!

Make it a campaign poster.

And pray for California that they reject both Swalwell AND Porter.





============================================

Related:

Now the Car Was Already MOVING? Ilhan Omar Tries Out a New Lie About Minneapolis ICE Shooting

What's a 'Hurder'? San Francisco Theater Kids Gather On the Beach for Cringe Anti-ICE Protest

Porta-Potty Prince of NY: Mamdani Promises Free 'Modular Bathrooms' and What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?

And There Was Much Rejoicing! PBS Announces the End of Its Weekend News Program

Not Your Job! Philly Police Commissioner Lays the SMACK Down on the City's Seditious DEI Sheriff

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Eric Swalwell.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.