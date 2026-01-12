Donald Trump Jr. Noticed What Open Border, Anti-ICE Hypocrite Celebs Did NOT Say...
'Soy El Dweebo': Eric Swalwell's Personal Cringe Reel Gets a Hilarious New Addition

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on January 12, 2026
X


We've lost count of the number of times would-be California governor Eric Swalwell has embarrassed himself with cringeworthy social media videos. Whether he is pretending to be surprised in a fake man-on-the-street interview, pretending to be shopping in a grocery store, or pretending to lift weights, everything about the man (and we use that word loosely) screams PHONY. 

Advertisement

Even though X humiliates him every time he posts one, though, Swalwell must believe the false adage that 'any attention is good attention' because he just keeps making them and creating more Twitchy fodder.

His latest finds him, you know, just randomly popping into a California seafood restaurant and casually rapping with the staff. Watch: 

LOL. Did he really say, 'Hola! Soy Eric Swalwell'? Talk about the Freudian slip of all Freudian slips. 

Someone who has been on the ... ahem ... receiving end of an intimate relationship with a Chinese spy might want to rethink his phrasing there. 

Even setting that aside, the entire pretense of 'code switching' by trying to speak Spanish (badly) to the kitchen staff is facepalm-worthy. 

Advertisement

He is like a walking SNL skit, if SNL were still a comedy program and not late-night group therapy for libs. 

In addition to the fake pandering, the substance of the rest of the video is just as bad. 

Chef Andrew Gruel, who knows a heck of a lot more about what restaurants and restaurant staff care about, broke it down in devastating fashion:

The post continues ...

... nothing that actually matters, instead he drops the worst gringo Spanish while the kitchen wonders who the hell he is. Pure comedy.

Unintentional comedy, but yes. 

And we love the confused looks on the kitchen staff's faces. If there were a thought bubble above their heads, it would read, 'Why is this imbecile speaking to us like he knows us or cares about us?'

The undisputed heavyweight (or lightweight, in his case) champion. 

Advertisement

LOL. 

'Musty chode.' 

That tracks. 

We're sure any Republicans running for governor will do just that. 

As for Democrats, Swalwell's main rival is Katie Porter and, given her history of social media video fails, her best strategy leading up to the primary is probably not to say a single word. 

... Ever again. 

That will be fuel for opposition ads as well. 

We hate to hope against hope, but with the Democrats putting up the worst of the worst in Swalwell and Porter to succeed Gavin Newsom, the polls indicate that a Republican could win there, particularly if illegals aren't allowed to vote anymore in the Golden State. 

Advertisement

We could basically apply that meter to anything Swalwell posts on X, particularly when it is a video. 

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA! 

Make it a campaign poster. 

And pray for California that they reject both Swalwell AND Porter. 

============================================

