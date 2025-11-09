Dem Katie Porter Claims She’s Known for Answering Tough Questions Despite Viral Interview Tirade Video

Democrat Katie Porter’s gubernatorial chances in California have taken a hit after a viral video showed her hysterically refusing to answer reasonable questions from a local TV reporter. That encounter led to other past videos surfacing where she screamed at aides. How bad is the blowback? Polls show her Republican opponent, Sheriff Chad Bianco, now leads her.

Advertisement

Despite freaking out at a reporter, Porter laughably claimed on Friday that she has a reputation for answering difficult questions. (WATCH)

🔼Katie Porter: I think I'm known as someone willing to answer tough questions.



🔽Also Katie Porter. pic.twitter.com/cAphXz7uOo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2025

She’s a truly loathsome woman. Hateful. Cruel. Absolutely hypocritical. She’s the Democratic Party’s embodiment. — sighence (@krisuz44) November 8, 2025

She’s the ultimate Karen we need to change that phrase to katie porter — Mark Burbee (@newhampshirebrn) November 8, 2025

‘Stop being a Katie!’ Hey, that works!

Posters are laughing at the absurdity of Porter claiming she’s an easy interview subject.

"I'm willing to answer tough questions unless I don't want to answer them."

-Katie Porter — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) November 8, 2025

The funniest part is that the CBS interview questions weren’t even tough questions. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2025

She acted as if she were being interrogated by the Gestapo.

Commenters say Porter being elected as California’s governor is the stuff of nightmares.

When you google ‘nightmare fuel' this is what pops up pic.twitter.com/8536mTmEky — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2025

I can't believe she's even in the running to be governor of California. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 8, 2025

What she's really known as is someone that treats people poorly, including her ex husband and her staff. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 8, 2025

Porter allegedly physically and verbally abused her ex-husband. He says she poured boiling potatoes on him during an argument.

Commenters say the viral videos of her snipping at her aides point to someone who needs anger management.

I’ll be donating to a men’s domestic abuse charity after reading about how Katie Porter violently attacked her ex-husband... absolutely horrific.



Watching that video of her raging at her own staff just confirms who she really is.



If that’s how she treats people when the cameras… pic.twitter.com/hKh4uChY3G — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) November 8, 2025

(post continues) ...are off, I can only imagine the hell her husband went through.

She’s insane. So, perfect for California democrats. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2025

Wonder who she will beat up when she doesn’t win 😂 — AZ Patriot 🌵🇺🇸 (@1111Cinders) November 8, 2025

The mirror might be a good place to start for a change. You have to feel sorry for her staff; she certainly puts the ‘pain’ in campaigning.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.