Dem Katie Porter Claims She’s Known for Answering Tough Questions Despite Viral Interview Tirade Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:18 AM on November 09, 2025
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Democrat Katie Porter’s gubernatorial chances in California have taken a hit after a viral video showed her hysterically refusing to answer reasonable questions from a local TV reporter. That encounter led to other past videos surfacing where she screamed at aides. How bad is the blowback? Polls show her Republican opponent, Sheriff Chad Bianco, now leads her.

Despite freaking out at a reporter, Porter laughably claimed on Friday that she has a reputation for answering difficult questions. (WATCH)

‘Stop being a Katie!’ Hey, that works!

Posters are laughing at the absurdity of Porter claiming she’s an easy interview subject.

She acted as if she were being interrogated by the Gestapo.

Commenters say Porter being elected as California’s governor is the stuff of nightmares.

Porter allegedly physically and verbally abused her ex-husband. He says she poured boiling potatoes on him during an argument.

Commenters say the viral videos of her snipping at her aides point to someone who needs anger management.

(post continues) ...are off, I can only imagine the hell her husband went through.

The mirror might be a good place to start for a change. You have to feel sorry for her staff; she certainly puts the ‘pain’ in campaigning.

