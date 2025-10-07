Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gentle Heat

Oof! Mashed potato throwing in anger Katie Porter came out when she recently sat down for an interview recently. The reporter asked her a really reasonable question and well, Katie lost it. Good thing she didn't have any potatoes around at the time or that reporter would have gotten the same treatment as Katie's ex.

Katie Porter, the leading Democrat in the race for California governor goes full Incredulous Karen after a journalist has the audacity to ask basic follow up questions when Porter scoffed at the idea of needing Trump supporters to win pic.twitter.com/CSfuzRRZPF — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 7, 2025

Katie should maybe look into some Lexapro. She is quite emotional.

LMAO watch out this b@tch slings taters LOLOLOL https://t.co/u5LafWaE9b — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) October 7, 2025

Peevish. Arrogant. Porter thinks she'll win CA by name recognition only vs a GOP opponent. She's dismissive of 40% of CA electorate (b/c they voted for Trump). She did nothing in DC. She'll do worse, IMO, in Sac.



Dems are cause of CA problems. Vote them from office. https://t.co/KOTv72lJh1 — T C (@simple_schmoe) October 7, 2025

It's clear she loathes Republicans. She doesn't even want to consider them.

Honest question: Is every politician in CA demonically possessed? https://t.co/n9NNGe0eLc — Janet Peinado (@janet_peinado) October 7, 2025

If you want to see what having no emotional regulation looks like, like all liberals, just watch this. https://t.co/rMkxJtDPUx — EggsnGreenland (@writingsprintz) October 7, 2025

Literally, the only question the journalist asked her was 'how do you plan to attract Trump voters you'll need to win' and Katie spun out. It's bizarre.

Wow this lady really got a stick up somewhere. https://t.co/CtewNghoip — Bryce Beilman (@Brycer_B) October 7, 2025

Porter is arrogant, Orange County has been red for decades until ballot harvesting came into play in 2018. She couldn't win unless it's rigged. https://t.co/EtdNxWgrgU — Jan (@keystoneskiing) October 7, 2025

Democrats aren’t used to being asked real questions. https://t.co/RJazMIysnN — JettyQueen (@LindaVanZandt1) October 7, 2025

And that question was so mild!

katie is a mess. she's been spending too much time with gavin. you can tell from her body language and attitude. the imperious anger of an autocrat. https://t.co/8ZkZKVXqRl — Inside Coup (@insidecoup) October 7, 2025

Wow. This is the most spectacular meltdown I've ever seen from a candidate. But also, it hints at the fact that other reporters haven't done a good job of challenging her. https://t.co/lzf6jO07Ay — Karen Hanretty (@karenhanretty) October 7, 2025

She hasn't been challenged at all, clearly.

With this diva attitude, Katie Porter will implode soon. https://t.co/XgcdpgruxV — Emilio (@theEmilioShow) October 7, 2025

Can you imagine Katie Porter dealing with wildfire emergencies when she cracks under the pressure of ::checks notes:: doing the same interview every other candidate has done? https://t.co/SJhxa2UAC6 — NoFalseHustle (@NoFalseHustle) October 7, 2025

That was such a mild question. There was no reason for her to behave like that.

It seems every video I see with this lady is unnecessarily argumentative https://t.co/isFtvtVtM6 — Yoshinia Bentfarmer (@Dangersfather) October 7, 2025

She's a shrew.

