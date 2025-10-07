NYT Says 50 Legal Experts Fear the DOJ Turning Into a Tool of...
Chicago Mayor’s Feckless Folly: Threatening to Arrest Federal Agents While Ignoring City L...
HuffPost: Trump Admin Being Sued for Recordings of Tom Homan Accepting Bags of...
Singer John Rich Calls Out Zach Bryan Over His Song Bashing ICE
Jack Smith Spied on Senate Republicans, X Unimpressed by Republican 'Outrage'
Shaun King Has Studied the Evidence and No Israeli Woman Was Sexually Assaulted...
New Ad Drops: VA Democrat Jay Jones’ Diabolical Texts Exposed ... So Damning...
Judge Sets Two ICE Vehicle Ramming Suspects Free After Detention Hearing
MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Admits Dem Senators Are Failing to Rebut Pam Bondi's 'Personal...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ...
EXCLUSIVE: My Conversation with Republican Study Committee Chairman Pfluger, Rep Alford, &...
'That Era Is Over': FBI Fires Agents After Probe Unveils Monitoring of GOP...
Democrat Hypocrisy is at an All-Time High: Shutdowns, Jay Jones, Jack Smith, and...
VIP
Kentucky Child Killer Ronald Exantus, Who Got a 'Get Out of Jail Free'...

Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gentle Heat

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on October 07, 2025
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Oof! Mashed potato throwing in anger Katie Porter came out when she recently sat down for an interview recently. The reporter asked her a really reasonable question and well, Katie lost it. Good thing she didn't have any potatoes around at the time or that reporter would have gotten the same treatment as Katie's ex.

Advertisement

Katie should maybe look into some Lexapro. She is quite emotional. 

It's clear she loathes Republicans. She doesn't even want to consider them. 

Recommended

Chicago Mayor’s Feckless Folly: Threatening to Arrest Federal Agents While Ignoring City Lawlessness
justmindy
Advertisement

Literally, the only question the journalist asked her was 'how do you plan to attract Trump voters you'll need to win' and Katie spun out. It's bizarre.

And that question was so mild!

She hasn't been challenged at all, clearly. 

Advertisement

That was such a mild question. There was no reason for her to behave like that. 

She's a shrew.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chicago Mayor’s Feckless Folly: Threatening to Arrest Federal Agents While Ignoring City Lawlessness
justmindy
Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ by Dems
Brett T.
HuffPost: Trump Admin Being Sued for Recordings of Tom Homan Accepting Bags of Cash
Brett T.
NYT Says 50 Legal Experts Fear the DOJ Turning Into a Tool of the White House
Brett T.
Singer John Rich Calls Out Zach Bryan Over His Song Bashing ICE
Brett T.
¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE the Lefty Shrieking
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chicago Mayor’s Feckless Folly: Threatening to Arrest Federal Agents While Ignoring City Lawlessness justmindy
Advertisement