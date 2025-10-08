Katie Porter’s Epic F-Bomb Freakout: Cusses Out Staffer, Cries Over Biden Snub Like a Rage-Fueled Toddler

Last night, we told you about crazy Katie Porter and walking out of an interview over a rather innocuous question. Well, today gifted us with a new video and it's a doozy. Just a little warning before you watch ... she is really angry and saying vile words. They are mostly bleeped out but it's probably not safe for work.

Exclusive from @melmason on Katie Porter, who berates a staffer and tells her to “get out of my f#cking shot!” while recording a video with the Biden administration.



The video + story — scooped by @politico👇🏼https://t.co/WENFsRlkwC pic.twitter.com/47dQ3n6nWJ — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 8, 2025

I don’t get why this is acceptable. Either an elected gets anger management or hey stop being an elected. https://t.co/Grg80Ud1qt — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 8, 2025

It shouldn't be acceptable. She is clearly on someone's naughty list for 'Politico' to cover her like this. Democrats are trying to get rid of her.

She is stunning, brave. A leader for Democrats out of the wilderness, riding on California’s nonexistent $15 billion light rail with her future vice presidential running mate, Jay Jones. https://t.co/u9lw2zCLQY — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 8, 2025

Porter can scream at people and Jay Jones can text them murderous threats. What a team!

She’s terrible and perfect for California https://t.co/9DAXYb6Peg — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) October 8, 2025

She really is just this hateful, angry sow who's just one affront from losing composure and just… we all know someone else like this, but they're not running for governor for the country's most populous State https://t.co/Zctq5R6F1o — Jay (@OneFineJay) October 8, 2025

If ever there was a case study for taking mood stabilizers, she is the one who needs them. Desperately.

As cringey and terrible as this is, here's the question you must ask yourself:



Who's behind the oppo drops? https://t.co/gbsDRnOaaN — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 8, 2025

Go to 1:20 in. And you’ll see that this person has no business whatsoever being in charge of an exact change toll booth, let alone as governor of California. Just a horrifying person. https://t.co/Z1MA275v7C — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 8, 2025

Watch out for flying mashed potatoes.

Porter (as I noted in my piece) is an inner-circle member of the Bad Bosses Hall of Fame in Washington, D.C. politics. There are countless (possibly infinite, even though that might seem theoretically impossible) stories out there just like this.



Looking forward to them all! https://t.co/ma6JVsTp7M — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 8, 2025

POLITICO also reports that in the video Porter complained to Granholm about not being invited to the WH: “Never been there. Some of my colleagues (have been) three, four times,” Porter vented. “I don’t fit in the photo-op for some reason.”

We know Porter doesn't like follow-up… https://t.co/DlG6NnGV6b — Karen Hanretty (@karenhanretty) October 8, 2025

It's a mystery why they don't want her in a picture.

These leaks are amazing. Her staffers really hated her. https://t.co/SxAbof18JQ — Political Sock (@politicalsock) October 8, 2025

They loathed her.

