Racing Trumps Race: Don Lemon Interviews Black Man Who Wrecks His Hateful ‘White...
President Trump Announces Israel and Hamas Have Signed Off on First Phase of...
Waukegan Mayor Plays Valet for Terrorist: Democrat Caught Shielding Anti-ICE Agitator from...
After October 7 Rally, Gov. Ron DeSantis Laments the 'Suicide of the West...
Chicago Mayor Pulls Race Card Like a Debit Card Amid Trump’s Arrest Call-Out
Marco Rubio Hands Note to President Trump Regarding Peace Deal in Middle East
DHS Sets Record Straight: Senator Murphy's Lies Distort Truth of Border Patrol Pepper...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker Says He's Defending People In the Country Illegally Who Haven't...
MSNBC: Far-Right Extremist Violence Has Body Count Six Times That of Left-Wing Attacks
Nancy Pelosi’s Blind Loyalty: Cheering the VA AG Candidate Who Dreams of Bullets...
Bernie Sanders' January Attempt to Basically Blame Trump for the Palisades Fire Just...
Man Arrested Outside Annual Red Mass Had Hundreds of Explosive Devices, Leftist Manifesto
So It Wasn’t Climate Change? Man Arrested for Starting Palisades Fire
Taylor Swift Gets Cancelled, Zach Bryan Gets Clowned, & Katie Porter Gets Humiliated.

Katie Porter’s Epic F-Bomb Freakout: Cusses Out Staffer, Cries Over Biden Snub Like a Rage-Fueled Toddler

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on October 08, 2025
Twitchy

Last night, we told you about crazy Katie Porter and walking out of an interview over a rather innocuous question. Well, today gifted us with a new video and it's a doozy. Just a little warning before you watch ... she is really angry and saying vile words. They are mostly bleeped out but it's probably not safe for work. 

Advertisement

It shouldn't be acceptable. She is clearly on someone's naughty list for 'Politico' to cover her like this. Democrats are trying to get rid of her. 

Porter can scream at people and Jay Jones can text them murderous threats. What a team!

Recommended

Racing Trumps Race: Don Lemon Interviews Black Man Who Wrecks His Hateful ‘White Man Bad’ Worldview
Warren Squire
Advertisement

If ever there was a case study for taking mood stabilizers, she is the one who needs them. Desperately. 

Watch out for flying mashed potatoes. 

Advertisement

It's a mystery why they don't want her in a picture. 

They loathed her. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Racing Trumps Race: Don Lemon Interviews Black Man Who Wrecks His Hateful ‘White Man Bad’ Worldview
Warren Squire
Waukegan Mayor Plays Valet for Terrorist: Democrat Caught Shielding Anti-ICE Agitator from Justice
justmindy
DHS Sets Record Straight: Senator Murphy's Lies Distort Truth of Border Patrol Pepper Ball Incident
justmindy
Iowahawk Roasts Slate Writer Who Said CBS News Has Fallen From ‘Dan Rather to Bari Weiss’ (and a Fisking)
Aaron Walker
President Trump Announces Israel and Hamas Have Signed Off on First Phase of Peace Plan
Brett T.
Marco Rubio Hands Note to President Trump Regarding Peace Deal in Middle East
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Racing Trumps Race: Don Lemon Interviews Black Man Who Wrecks His Hateful ‘White Man Bad’ Worldview Warren Squire
Advertisement