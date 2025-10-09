Media Medusa: Dem Katie Porter’s Staffers Scurry to Avoid Her Deadly Stare During Zoom Call

Mamdani-Endorser Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls on Congress to Condemn RFK’s ‘Antisemitic Remark’
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on October 09, 2025
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Another video of Democrat Katie Porter snipping at her staffers has surfaced. The California gubernatorial candidate is getting a lot of attention in her primary bid, but not the kind she probably wants. This time, her scared staffers are rushing around to avoid her stare and her wrath as Porter starts a Zoom call.

Here’s more. (READ)

Dem CA gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter seen shooting death stares at her staff during a Zoom meeting after they messed up her lighting.

"I need the lights off... the bright lights... I need you to turn these off. These, that are killing me... Not that dark."

I'm convinced her staff hates her.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

They really do. She’s a beast.

Posters say it’ll take more than good lighting to make Porter appealing to voters.

We covered that interview here.

Some commenters say that Porter is walking in the drunken footsteps of another terrible boss from California.

Some posters want her to win the primary and then the election for Governor. Others say even California, as bad as it is, doesn’t deserve her.

Dark energy? We see what you mean! Yikes!

