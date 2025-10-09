Media Medusa: Dem Katie Porter’s Staffers Scurry to Avoid Her Deadly Stare During Zoom Call

Another video of Democrat Katie Porter snipping at her staffers has surfaced. The California gubernatorial candidate is getting a lot of attention in her primary bid, but not the kind she probably wants. This time, her scared staffers are rushing around to avoid her stare and her wrath as Porter starts a Zoom call.

Here’s more. (READ)

Dem CA gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter seen shooting death stares at her staff during a Zoom meeting after they messed up her lighting. "I need the lights off... the bright lights... I need you to turn these off. These, that are killing me... Not that dark." I'm convinced her staff hates her.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

This is her best look yet… 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/QV94FJsO8H — Scott B (@shb80) October 9, 2025

Her staff deserves hazard pay. — legislation (@legislationpage) October 9, 2025

They really do. She’s a beast.

Posters say it’ll take more than good lighting to make Porter appealing to voters.

No lighting is enough to make Katie Porter likable. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 9, 2025

It seems that this lighting issue is a trend.



The lighting in this interview was horrible. pic.twitter.com/uqf4n8AWsA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 9, 2025

We covered that interview here.

Some commenters say that Porter is walking in the drunken footsteps of another terrible boss from California.

You know who else was mean to her staff? pic.twitter.com/84GO41FCMb — bird cheat (@birdcheat) October 9, 2025

I don't know if Katie Porter could even compete with this. pic.twitter.com/T9BJxUCrMP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 9, 2025

seems to be a pandemic on the left. — Kim Paczewski (@KimPaczewski) October 9, 2025

I wish some of those people would tell their story of why she fired them or why they quit working for her. — bird cheat (@birdcheat) October 9, 2025

That would definitely be a better read than Harris’s ‘107 Days’ book. Would love to hear the stories of Harris being unburdened by the staff that has been.

Some posters want her to win the primary and then the election for Governor. Others say even California, as bad as it is, doesn’t deserve her.

This woman is a terrible candidate and a seemingly terrible person.



Sounds like she’ll fit in perfect in California politics as the next governor — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 9, 2025

She can't win. We can't let it happen. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 9, 2025

This seems like almost California’s Mamdani moment. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 9, 2025

Not to get all “woo woo” here but I’m picking up some real dark energy from her. 😣 — MsLouLou (@mamabear_lu) October 9, 2025

Dark energy? We see what you mean! Yikes!

