Megyn Kelly Declares Loathing and Mocking Katie Porter Could Be the One Thing to Unify America

Yesterday, we told you about Katie Porter having a meltdown during a pretty mild interview with a journalist.

Are there other terrible interviews with Katie Porter? This is the most entertaining, unifying thing since tiger king! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2025

Megyn Kelly got a huge kick out of it (who could blame her) and has decided 'Katie Porter losing her cool' videos is just what we need to unite America. It's so fun to dislike her, it's true.

You should interview her spouse or ex-spouse not sure which but there is a story there that includes boiling potatoes 🥔 , do better Dems https://t.co/R4g2j9UuCt — know (@kwitt520) October 8, 2025

Surely there are videos of her doing the Karen thing at Red Lobster when they forgot her cheddar bay biscuits…….. https://t.co/ro7wN1x9tH — Ricky Rocket (@fodder4skeptics) October 8, 2025

Never get between Katie and her food. That could be very dangerous to your health.

She was very upset when she realized she doesn’t understand how elections work in her state. Oh and apparently a hostile interview is one where questions are asked 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Kds2qIODY3 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 8, 2025

Katie literally couldn't handle one follow up question and the question was seriously just 'how can you appeal to Trump voters?'. It was the most innocuous question.

She seems fun https://t.co/9Hf8I8VrCS — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 8, 2025

To be fair, she is easy to make fun of.

She’s a piece of work. Ugly confidence reminds me wine lib on Election Night. pic.twitter.com/0UwRZXLWTK — KJay (@jajayougirl) October 8, 2025

Their hate consumes them and then it spreads to the outside.

Isn’t Katie Porter the kooky mini van lady?

Yeah, that checks out. pic.twitter.com/KdIVKweMpX — Alexis Iarrthóir neamhaí (@naomhtite) October 8, 2025

Katie couldn't handle that.

KATIE PORTER is a TOTAL FRAUD... fake, phony, completely EXPOSED. She should fix her OWN MESS before lecturing anyone. America sees it all. COMPLETE DISASTER!https://t.co/mA8nFhGHfL — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 8, 2025

Imagine the verbal abuse that her staff and everybody in her orbit is suffering right now. 😆 — William Rest (@RestWillia6795) October 8, 2025

If they see her with mashed potatoes, they better run.

She’s a horrible person who also treated her staff horribly. Imagine her as Governor. God help California if she wins. — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) October 8, 2025

Katie Porter just proved she’s a total disaster! Meltdown on live TV, couldn’t handle a simple question. No wonder she’s losing big in California. — Keaton Hobby (@RealKeatonHobby) October 8, 2025

I’m sure there are. She seems like such a miserable woman. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 8, 2025

At minimum, she is perpetually angry.

Kamala “I’m bad at interviews”



Katie Porter “Hold my box of wine”



Kamala “OK!” — Adam P (@pearlinsured) October 8, 2025

Everything she’s done that I’ve watched in the past, she is an absolute train wreck — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) October 8, 2025

She probably needs meds, honestly.

