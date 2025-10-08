There's Always a Tweet: Jay Jones' Old Post to A Former Rival Is...
Megyn Kelly Declares Loathing and Mocking Katie Porter Could Be the One Thing to Unify America

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 08, 2025
Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP

Yesterday, we told you about Katie Porter having a meltdown during a pretty mild interview with a journalist. 

Megyn Kelly got a huge kick out of it (who could blame her) and has decided 'Katie Porter losing her cool' videos is just what we need to unite America. It's so fun to dislike her, it's true. 

Never get between Katie and her food. That could be very dangerous to your health.

Katie literally couldn't handle one follow up question and the question was seriously just 'how can you appeal to Trump voters?'. It was the most innocuous question. 

To be fair, she is easy to make fun of.

Their hate consumes them and then it spreads to the outside. 

Katie couldn't handle that. 

If they see her with mashed potatoes, they better run. 

At minimum, she is perpetually angry. 

She probably needs meds, honestly. 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY MEGYN KELLY

