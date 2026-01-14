USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James O'Keefe

MAZE Found a Positive CNN Story on ICE Arresting Criminal Illegals (NOT During...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 AM on January 14, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File


In the Year of Our Lord 2026, if you are a government official or staffer -- particularly one of a liberal bent -- and someone who is clearly out of your league wants to go on a date with you, the first question you should probably ask yourself is, 'Am I being set up by James O'Keefe?'

But the ... ahem ... 'romantic urge' is powerful and often too hard to resist, so, even though O'Keefe has exposed countless people over the years, first with Project Veritas and now on his own, there's always another one who will want to impress a girl (or a guy) by saying things they absolutely shouldn't. 

That was the case recently with United States Secret Service Agent Tomas Escotto, who was assigned to Vice President JD Vance's security detail. In the latest exposé from O'Keefe and OMG Media, Escotto fell right into the honeytrap and likely out of a job. Watch: 

If you can't watch the full 14-minute video, here is a snapshot of some of the startling sensitive information that Escotto revealed to his 'date': 

- Disclosed advance security procedures,
- Revealed the Vice President's future travel plans,
- Described the physical procedures for protecting the Vice President, 
- Described shift change procedures, and
- Shared images aboard Air Force Two.

And, unsurprisingly, Escotto, a holdover from the Biden administration, also announced, 'I hate that [ICE] s***.'

What a shocker. 

Being mindful of Vance's protection, and that of his family, O'Keefe noted in releasing this video that his team worked with the Secret Service before publication: 

While the safety of the Vice President and his family was always our top priority, what OMG uncovered raises serious questions about operational security, protocol compliance, and oversight within the U.S. Secret Service. 

Our team coordinated with the U.S. Secret Service ahead of publication, redacted sensitive operational details at their request.

Escotto didn't just reveal information in the recorded conversation with his 'date,' he also sent sensitive text messages. 

Early this morning, The New York Post reported the inevitable consequence for Escotto. 

In a statement, the Secret Service said the agent — identified by O’Keefe Tuesday as Tomas Escotto — had his security clearance suspended and access to agency facilities and systems revoked pending an internal investigation.

'The US Secret Service has no tolerance for any behavior that could potentially compromise the safety, privacy or trust of our protectees,' Deputy Director Matthew Quinn told The Post, adding: 'The US Secret Service has also issued an order for all personnel to retake the agency’s required anti-espionage training in order to ensure employees are aware of the threats posed by individuals aiming to exploit agency employees for information about our protective operations.'

Deputy Director Quinn also sent an internal memo to all USSS personnel, which O'Keefe published on X.

... how can they figure out if a foreign govt is playing him? 

This is a such a colossal error. Far beyond the magnitude of anything he actually said - is the circumstances he didn’t figure out he was being played by a citizen journalist. 

As an agent he’s been exposed to every spy agency in the world 

That’s why they’re doing espionage training in their statement.

That’s why they failed as an agency.

While it is nice for Quinn to acknowledge and support the many agents in the Secret Service who do NOT reveal sensitive information (a low bar for service if there ever was one), the attack on O'Keefe and OMG is not warranted. As O'Keefe notes, why isn't the agency already training agents to be able to spot obvious espionage attempts? 

Furthermore, the attention to the impact on staff is fine, but why is there nothing in the statement about the impact on national security? In the aftermath of Butler, the Secret Service clearly has not done enough work in vetting the people assigned to the protection of America's highest elected officials. 

Administrative leave pending an investigation is a necessary first step. But if it is not followed up with firing and prosecution, the Secret Service just doesn't have credibility anymore. 

... is why the CIA should be dismantled & replaced with a counter-intelligence agency that actually protects this nation from all enemies, both foreign & domestic.

The leadership of these agencies may have changed, but there are still many rotten apples in the barrel. 

The Secret Service MUST answer that question. 

We have witnessed just how catastrophic it could be. 

Susan Crabtree, another independent journalist who has been investigating the Secret Service, reminded everyone that we have seen it very recently, not just in Butler. 

Oh, right. That. 

The Trump 2.0 administration definitely learned many lessons from its first go-round. This was one of them. 

But there's obviously a LOT more swamp that needs to be drained. 

