Jonathan Turley Comments on the Use of Military Forces Without a War Declaration

Suspect Arrested After Smashing Windows and Attempting Break-In at JD Vance's Cincinnati Home

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:00 AM on January 05, 2026
Townhall Media

Early Monday morning, the United States Secret Service announced that they had arrested one suspect in an apparent break-in attempt at the Cincinnati home of Vice President JD Vance. 

Thankfully, neither Vance nor his family was home at the time. There were no reported injuries. 

In addition to smashing windows, the suspect allegedly also vandalized a Secret Service vehicle on his way to the residence. 

The New York Post provided some additional details about what we know so far. 

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the suspect was detained by members of the protective agency and taken into custody by local cops on suspicon of property damage.

'The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio,' said Guglielmi.

The Associated Press, citing two law enforcement officials, reported that Secret Service agents heard a loud noise at the home around midnight and found the suspect had broken a window with a hammer and was trying to get into the house.

The US Attorney's Office in Cincinnati has not yet announced what charges the suspect may face, but they are reviewing the details. 

We don't have any confirmed reports about the identity of the suspect, although a name and photos are already circulating on X. 

Accordingly, while it is tempting to ascribe a motivation to the attempted home invasion, we will wait for additional details from law enforcement.

However, just the fact that an intruder was able to approach the Vice President's Cincinnati residence is scary enough.  

We sure hope so. 

The incident is reminiscent of the attempted break-in (and attempted murder) at the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, not to mention multiple attempts on the life of President Trump. 

Vance himself has had to deal with protesters outside his home before, who not only accosted him, but also his three-year-old daughter. 

... leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed.)  

It was a mostly respectful conversation,  but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a s*** person.

Regardless of this suspect's motivation, we are pretty sure that we can apply that adjective to him at this time. 

Vance posted a statement about the attempted break-in on X. 

... already to DC.

One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows.

Twitchy will follow up on this story as more details become available. 

