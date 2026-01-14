Perfect Zeros From The Judges: The Lincoln Project's Epic Anne Frank Faceplant



We're not sure if everyone is aware of this yet, but leftists think that anyone who doesn't agree with them is a Nazi.

Actually, we should amend that statement. The leftists who think that they are elites don't actually believe that conservatives are Nazis. They just like to repeat that word over and over because it helps to foment more violence from the street mobs they incite.

Advertisement

Sadly, it seems to be working.

Yesterday, on Anne Frank's birthday, the groomers at The Lincoln Project trotted out the tired accusation once again to try to compare Nazis wanting to exterminate Jewish people to ICE agents carrying out lawfully enacted federal immigration policy.

It didn't go well for them.

Anne Frank was forced into hiding in Nazi Germany because armed soldiers were going door to door demanding papers, and if your papers said you were Jewish, they captured you and sent you to a camp.



Today Anne would've been 99 years old. This was not that long ago. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 13, 2026

Oooh. So profound. So insightful. So moronic.

Maybe if Project Lincoln wanted to sound intelligent about this issue, they could have started by knowing what country Frank was in.

Anne Frank hid out in Amsterdam, not Germany.



That’s your first mistake. https://t.co/jlGVrWjfhE — RBe (@RBPundit) January 14, 2026

LOL. Whoops.

But it was just the first of many, MANY mistakes they made.

Sending people in our country illegally home to their legal countries is very different than Nazis sending the Jews to concentration camps.



Did this sound better in your head? https://t.co/nPt2eayzll — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 14, 2026

Frankly, as horrible as Project Lincoln's post was, thinking about Anne Frank is probably a better option than some of the things that normally sound good in their heads.

Like trolling for young boys in their unmarked white van.

Helpful hint:



The lawful deportation to their home countries of illegal aliens is not the same thing as being shoved into an oven in Auschwitz, you disgusting, vile, contemptible inhuman scum filth. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 13, 2026

'Disgusting, vile, contemptible, inhuman, scum filth.'

That tracks.

This conflation reveal you as both intellectually dishonest & historically illiterate. It also shows you're more than willing to throw every victim of the Nazi regime under the bus of your ideological narrative. Keep posting like this & displaying your true colors for all to see — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) January 14, 2026

We're pretty sure they'd throw their own mothers under the bus if it helped fuel and fund their graft.

Love of money is the root of all evil, @ProjectLincoln 😱 https://t.co/PTQSSDFWah — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) January 14, 2026

And those roots are STRONG at The Lincoln Project.

Don't exploit Anne Frank to push your TDS agenda you pathological hacks. — W.🌻🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🧡Pro Israel Reagan Republican (@lou_twin) January 14, 2026

Advertisement

Yep, it was a rough day for them.

Rough, and 100 percent deserved.

Notice how the Lincoln Project has to downplay the Holocaust — no mention of Jews and others sent to these Nazi camps being ***murdered by the millions*** — in order to attempt to evoke a comparison to ICE today. https://t.co/VCapAVFyew — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 14, 2026

Oh, we noticed.

We also noticed the black hole in the center of every Lincoln Project hack where their souls should be.

No, he is not. He's not even a 'Maryland man,' much as the legacy media would like to claim he is.

Enforcing immigration law is exactly the same as hunting down Jews to murder them. Great take. Keep 1000 feet from the school. https://t.co/vneXKPPs2J — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 13, 2026

We'd prefer if they were not even allowed to be in the same county as any schools.

We know we shouldn't use the 'R' word here at Twitchy, but Project Lincoln makes it SO difficult to resist.

Here are a few more minor factual errors Project Lincoln made with their colossal rake stomp:

Advertisement

History, for those who still honour facts.

Anne Frank never lived in Germany; she lived in the Netherlands.

She would be 96, not 99, today.

She was hiding in her home nation & was a citizen w/“papers”.

She was kidnapped in a targeted raid, not a door to door check.

She was not… https://t.co/r5fk7dMaFK — ab king (@ABKingwriter) January 14, 2026

... not deported; she was sent to a concentration camp & crematorium that killed 6 million people for being Jewish.

Jews were the main target of the Nazi party.

But, you know. Other than that, GREAT analogy.

We're just sending them home lmao. Quit being a dramatic clown. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) January 13, 2026

Impossible. Being dramatic clowns is their only reason for existing.

As embarrassing as the post was, however, this type of comparison is also extremely dangerous. And Project Lincoln knows it.

Hey you know you are inciting people to violence - and when someone else dies - protestor or LEO their blood is on your hands - now crawl back into your creepy pedophile hole and stfu… — Ragnar's Paw (@aet2u) January 14, 2026

Yes, that is exactly their intention. To incite more people to violence.

The blood WILL be on their hands. But they won't care.

After all, it's difficult to shame a group of people who covered up the grooming and abuse of young boys.

Advertisement

Somehow, we don't think Anne Frank would approve of The Lincoln Project.





============================================

Related:

JD Vance TROUNCES Unemployed Terry Moran For Dishonest Post About Obama's Deportations

USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James O'Keefe

Lee Zeldin Calls Out the Gaslighting New York Times For Fake Story About Military Perfidy

OOPS! Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud In Insanely Racist Rant About Renee Good

Salena Zito DROPS Broken, Bitter Old Crank John Cleese For His Shameful Trump Assassination Post

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.