Perfect Zeros From The Judges: The Lincoln Project's Epic Anne Frank Faceplant

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on January 14, 2026
Meme


We're not sure if everyone is aware of this yet, but leftists think that anyone who doesn't agree with them is a Nazi. 

Actually, we should amend that statement. The leftists who think that they are elites don't actually believe that conservatives are Nazis. They just like to repeat that word over and over because it helps to foment more violence from the street mobs they incite. 

Sadly, it seems to be working. 

Yesterday, on Anne Frank's birthday, the groomers at The Lincoln Project trotted out the tired accusation once again to try to compare Nazis wanting to exterminate Jewish people to ICE agents carrying out lawfully enacted federal immigration policy.

It didn't go well for them. 

Oooh. So profound. So insightful. So moronic. 

Maybe if Project Lincoln wanted to sound intelligent about this issue, they could have started by knowing what country Frank was in. 

LOL. Whoops. 

But it was just the first of many, MANY mistakes they made. 

Frankly, as horrible as Project Lincoln's post was, thinking about Anne Frank is probably a better option than some of the things that normally sound good in their heads. 

 Like trolling for young boys in their unmarked white van. 

'Disgusting, vile, contemptible, inhuman, scum filth.' 

That tracks. 

We're pretty sure they'd throw their own mothers under the bus if it helped fuel and fund their graft. 

And those roots are STRONG at The Lincoln Project. 

Yep, it was a rough day for them. 

Rough, and 100 percent deserved. 

Oh, we noticed. 

We also noticed the black hole in the center of every Lincoln Project hack where their souls should be. 

No, he is not. He's not even a 'Maryland man,' much as the legacy media would like to claim he is. 

We'd prefer if they were not even allowed to be in the same county as any schools. 

We know we shouldn't use the 'R' word here at Twitchy, but Project Lincoln makes it SO difficult to resist.

Here are a few more minor factual errors Project Lincoln made with their colossal rake stomp: 

... not deported; she was sent to a concentration camp & crematorium that killed 6 million people for being Jewish. 
Jews were the main target of the Nazi party.

But, you know. Other than that, GREAT analogy. 

Impossible. Being dramatic clowns is their only reason for existing. 

As embarrassing as the post was, however, this type of comparison is also extremely dangerous. And Project Lincoln knows it. 

Yes, that is exactly their intention. To incite more people to violence. 

The blood WILL be on their hands. But they won't care.

After all, it's difficult to shame a group of people who covered up the grooming and abuse of young boys. 

Somehow, we don't think Anne Frank would approve of The Lincoln Project. 

============================================

