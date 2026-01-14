VIP
Midterm Pivots Detected! Dems Commence Election Year Effort to Distance Themselves From Th...
MAZE Found a Positive CNN Story on ICE Arresting Criminal Illegals (NOT During...
USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James...
History Teacher to Minnesota Republicans: Good Luck Winning... A State You Haven't Won...
Ding Dong! The Witch Is Gone: Teacher's Union Leader Randi Weingarten Flees X...
CBS Ditches Trans Journalists Association Guide, Mandates 'Biological Sex at Birth' — No...
VIP
Dem Ilhan Omar Demands Evidence of Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests in MN Days...
Tragic Spell: Chicago Teachers Union Deletes Post Asking ‘Governer’ JB Pritzker to Tax...
'Abolish ICE' on Ice? Political Group Advises Dem Party to Pretend NOT to...
VIP
Liberal Influencer Says She’s at the Firing Range Training to Kill ‘MAGA F**ks’
ICE Allegedly Shut Down the Oldest Mexican Restaurant in Aaron Rupar’s Hometown
Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill Banning Presidents From Naming Buildings After Themselves
Media Spins Mass Exodus Over ICE Shooting—Shipwreckedcrew Drops the Truth: It's All About...
NYT: MN Prosecutors Resign After Push to Investigate Renee Good’s Wife

JD Vance TROUNCES Unemployed Terry Moran For Dishonest Post About Obama's Deportations

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:30 AM on January 14, 2026
AP Photo/Lauren Leigh Bacho


Lately, the legacy media have been crowing and patting themselves on the back about the fact that the Trump administration's deportation policy is not getting high marks in the polls. Of course, they fail to acknowledge their subversive role in many of those poll results. For months, they have been smearing the policy with lies and gaslighting, even though they once highly approved of deportation ... when Obama was doing it

Advertisement

Even journos who have been fired in disgrace from the legacy media, like ex-ABC hack Terry Moran, have been playing this duplicitous game. 

Early this morning, Moran extolled the Obama deportation policy as serene and beautiful, while denouncing that same effort by the Trump administration. 

Oh, give us a break. Just shut up and get back in the unemployment line. 

(By the way, what is it with leftists posting their screeds in the wee hours of the night? Do they need to wait until they are three boxes of wine deep before taking to social media?)

Obviously, Moran is leaving out not just a few, but ALL of the critical details and distinctions here. 

Unfortunately for him, JD Vance noticed his gaslighting post and -- to use a word the apparatchik media loves -- the Vice President POUNCED!

Recommended

USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James O'Keefe
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Vance's post continued: 

... because Biden and Harris let them walk in. 

2) In the cities that are not sanctuary cities, the deportation process is orderly and normal--like most law enforcement. In Minneapolis and a few other sanctuary jurisdictions, local jurisdictions and a few leftwing agitators have decided to wage war on all immigration enforcement officers.

They are hoping that a little chaos will convince us to give up on immigration enforcement. They are wrong.

Every word of that is true, and Moran knows it. 

But he chose to lie because he is not a journalist; he is an activist. And a pretty lousy one at that, given that no media outlet, even the leftist ones, will touch him with a 30-foot cattle prod. 

Vance added a note to that effect in a reply to his main post:

'Pretending' is the keyword here. And doing a miserable job of it. 

Others called Moran out for his dishonest post as well. 

Advertisement

Not to mention the fact that Moran, other journos, and elected Democrats spend every waking moment inciting those crazy leftists to violence. 

This may be the worst of the many lies Moran uttered in his post. 

ICE is deporting murderers, child molesters, and other felons out of Minneapolis. This is documented. But to Moran, they're just 'workin' folks.'

As a reminder, this is a snapshot of the 'ordinary working people' that Joe Biden let swarm the border for four years. 

Wow. Look at all those families just looking for a better life. 

We are shocked -- SHOCKED -- to learn that Moran is a coward in addition to being a liar. 

And to think that he was ABC's choice to 'moderate' a presidential debate in 2020.

Advertisement

We feel bad for his kids.

Make no mistake. ABC did not fire Moran for lying. They love that sort of thing. Just ask George Stephanopoulos. 

They fired Moran because he was so unhinged in his lies and smears of people like Stephen Miller that he became an embarrassment. 

LOL. 

Gosh, we wonder why he's 'independent.'

Maybe our favorite part of the exchange, though, was after Vance had demolished Moran's gaslighting, a leftist in his replies tried to 'fact-check' the Vice President with AI. 

This was Grok's response:

... orderly in non-sanctuary cities; resistance in places like Minneapolis. Accurate: Sanctuary policies limit ICE cooperation, potentially leading to more direct actions (American Immigration Council). 

Overall, claims hold up based on DHS data and policy analyses.

Advertisement

HAHAHAHAHA. 

As good litigators say, never ask a question in court that you don't already know the answer to. 

But we don't need to ask Grok to fact-check Terry Moran. 

We've got JD Vance. 

============================================

Related:

USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James O'Keefe

Lee Zeldin Calls Out the Gaslighting New York Times For Fake Story About Military Perfidy

OOPS! Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud In Insanely Racist Rant About Renee Good

Salena Zito DROPS Broken, Bitter Old Crank John Cleese For His Shameful Trump Assassination Post

Just LEAVE Already: Senior Ilhan Omar Staffer BEGS Other Countries for Help

Editor's Note: The mainstream media -- even the 'journalists' who've been fired for being awful -- continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JD VANCE MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James O'Keefe
Grateful Calvin
History Teacher to Minnesota Republicans: Good Luck Winning... A State You Haven't Won Since Nixon
justmindy
MAZE Found a Positive CNN Story on ICE Arresting Criminal Illegals (NOT During the Trump Years of Course)
Doug P.
Media Spins Mass Exodus Over ICE Shooting—Shipwreckedcrew Drops the Truth: It's All About Breonna Taylor
justmindy
Ding Dong! The Witch Is Gone: Teacher's Union Leader Randi Weingarten Flees X for Safer Echo Chambers
justmindy
CBS Ditches Trans Journalists Association Guide, Mandates 'Biological Sex at Birth' — No Quotes Needed
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James O'Keefe Grateful Calvin
Advertisement