

Lately, the legacy media have been crowing and patting themselves on the back about the fact that the Trump administration's deportation policy is not getting high marks in the polls. Of course, they fail to acknowledge their subversive role in many of those poll results. For months, they have been smearing the policy with lies and gaslighting, even though they once highly approved of deportation ... when Obama was doing it.

Even journos who have been fired in disgrace from the legacy media, like ex-ABC hack Terry Moran, have been playing this duplicitous game.

Early this morning, Moran extolled the Obama deportation policy as serene and beautiful, while denouncing that same effort by the Trump administration.

Barack Obama deported more than 3 million people from this country while he was president.



No masked gangs descending on neighborhoods, snatching ordinary working people from their cars and disappearing them, storming homes without judicial warrants. This is just force, not law. https://t.co/NdVmXMkZrR — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) January 14, 2026

Oh, give us a break. Just shut up and get back in the unemployment line.

(By the way, what is it with leftists posting their screeds in the wee hours of the night? Do they need to wait until they are three boxes of wine deep before taking to social media?)

Obviously, Moran is leaving out not just a few, but ALL of the critical details and distinctions here.

Unfortunately for him, JD Vance noticed his gaslighting post and -- to use a word the apparatchik media loves -- the Vice President POUNCED!

This argument is just entirely fake, for two reasons.



1) In the Obama administration, they counted being turned away at the border as a deportation. A person would show up, be sent back, and counted as a deportation. We have to do deportations from the interior of the country… https://t.co/cTBU8SG2rv — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 14, 2026

Vance's post continued:

... because Biden and Harris let them walk in.



2) In the cities that are not sanctuary cities, the deportation process is orderly and normal--like most law enforcement. In Minneapolis and a few other sanctuary jurisdictions, local jurisdictions and a few leftwing agitators have decided to wage war on all immigration enforcement officers.



They are hoping that a little chaos will convince us to give up on immigration enforcement. They are wrong.

Every word of that is true, and Moran knows it.

But he chose to lie because he is not a journalist; he is an activist. And a pretty lousy one at that, given that no media outlet, even the leftist ones, will touch him with a 30-foot cattle prod.

Vance added a note to that effect in a reply to his main post:

Note: until he was fired for being a leftwing radical, Terry Moran was pretending to be an objective journalist on one of the major networks. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 14, 2026

'Pretending' is the keyword here. And doing a miserable job of it.

Others called Moran out for his dishonest post as well.

This is a blatant lie pic.twitter.com/75gHjRrTRD — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) January 14, 2026

Obama didn't have crazy leftists interfering with the process or Dems protecting gang members and criminals to stop the deportations. Trump' closed border is worth more than a million depoted. — Timothy Anderson (@Timothy63274061) January 14, 2026

Not to mention the fact that Moran, other journos, and elected Democrats spend every waking moment inciting those crazy leftists to violence.

"Ordinary working people", lol. You're a clown, Terry. — Roland Adam (@RolandAdam20) January 14, 2026

This may be the worst of the many lies Moran uttered in his post.

ICE is deporting murderers, child molesters, and other felons out of Minneapolis. This is documented. But to Moran, they're just 'workin' folks.'

As a reminder, this is a snapshot of the 'ordinary working people' that Joe Biden let swarm the border for four years.

We must right this wrong before it's too late. pic.twitter.com/GUEFt8IxjH — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) January 14, 2026

Wow. Look at all those families just looking for a better life.

It is absolutely wild to me that the people I used to read and listen to, people I used to get my news from, now block me on X because I woke up.



It’s pure insanity and something I never expected.



They create their own echo chambers and block those who disagree. pic.twitter.com/EBhSAa1RWE — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 14, 2026

We are shocked -- SHOCKED -- to learn that Moran is a coward in addition to being a liar.

Terry Moran is a lying buffoon who was embarrassed on live TV by President Trump and ridiculed for being a jerk. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 14, 2026

And to think that he was ABC's choice to 'moderate' a presidential debate in 2020.

You're a "dad" and your that deceitful? Do you teach your children to be dishonest too? — Mary The Grateful (@MaryTracy1101) January 14, 2026

We feel bad for his kids.

No wonder you are now dredging the bowels of the internet, MORON! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) January 14, 2026

Weren’t you fired by ABC? — Little Big Man (@HeathLongmire) January 14, 2026

Make no mistake. ABC did not fire Moran for lying. They love that sort of thing. Just ask George Stephanopoulos.

They fired Moran because he was so unhinged in his lies and smears of people like Stephen Miller that he became an embarrassment.

LOL.

Gosh, we wonder why he's 'independent.'

Maybe our favorite part of the exchange, though, was after Vance had demolished Moran's gaslighting, a leftist in his replies tried to 'fact-check' the Vice President with AI.

This was Grok's response:

JD Vance's claims:



1. Obama admin included border turnaways (returns) in deportation totals, inflating numbers compared to formal interior removals needed now. Verified: Obama's ~5M total included returns; formal removals ~3M (Migration Policy Institute).



2. Deportations… — Grok (@grok) January 14, 2026

... orderly in non-sanctuary cities; resistance in places like Minneapolis. Accurate: Sanctuary policies limit ICE cooperation, potentially leading to more direct actions (American Immigration Council).



Overall, claims hold up based on DHS data and policy analyses.

HAHAHAHAHA.

As good litigators say, never ask a question in court that you don't already know the answer to.

But we don't need to ask Grok to fact-check Terry Moran.

We've got JD Vance.





