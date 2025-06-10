Weep and Weak: Gavin Newsom on Verge of Tears as He Pushes Against...
Greta Thunberg Deported From Israel After Being 'Kidnapped'
Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Dep...
Unhinged TikToker Is Back Melting Down Over National Guard
FAFO Intensifies: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Rep. LaMonica McIver for Assaulting ICE Agent...
VIP
'Undocumented' Man Says His Model for Socialism in the US Is the Soviet...
White Leftists Block Traffic, Shamelessly Mock Struggling Young Mom Begging to Get...
Andrew Cuomo Thinks 180 Languages Spoken in Public Schools 'Makes Us Stronger'
Adam Kinzinger: Newsom Should Activate the State Guard to Keep Trump From Doing...
Hot Take: These ‘Protests’ Were Actually ’A Cry of Hope’ and Joy
Former Univision Anchor: ‘All of the Southwest Is Mexico’
LA Riots: Nancy Pelosi Says Burning Cars Shows ‘Exuberance’ While ‘Journo’ Notes ‘Celebrat...
BREAKING: Federal Judge Rules on Newsom's Motion to SHUT DOWN Trump’s Efforts To...
VIP
Left’s Tearjerker Tactics Clash with Latino Reality on Social Media

ABC News Announces It’s Not Renewing The Contract of Terry Moran in Wake of Unhinged Anti-Miller X Post

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on June 10, 2025
Townhall Media

National Correspondent Terry Moran is out at ABC News. It’s not an outright firing, but it was announced that the outlet was not renewing his contract. This separation comes in the wake of Moran posting an unhinged rant against White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on X over the weekend. Moran was quickly suspended on Sunday, and on Tuesday officially let Moran go by ABC News.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Terry Moran is out at ABC News, according to CNN's Brian Stelter.ABC News, the same outlet that rigged the debate against Trump before the 2024 election, accused Moran of not being "fair."

"We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post, which was a clear violation of ABC News policies, we have made the decision to not renew."

"At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness, and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism."Laughable. Moran was a perfect representation of ABC News. 

He should not have been fired.

Here’s an excerpt from Moran’s interview with President Donald Trump in April. (WATCH)

Who knew Moran was an unhinged Democrat Party activist? Everyone.

That April interview with Trump produced a hilarious moment. In retrospect, it was prescient on Trump’s part. (WATCH)

Recommended

Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Depraved
justmindy
Advertisement

Yes, with the chaser being that Moran has now been sent packing.

Commenters correctly point out that Moran was not let go simply because he’s biased.

Moran was with ABC News for 28 years. The network has not announced which Democrat will be moved up to take over his National Correspondent role.

Tags: ABC NEWS BRIAN STELTER DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Depraved
justmindy
Weep and Weak: Gavin Newsom on Verge of Tears as He Pushes Against Trump Instead of Violent Rioters
Warren Squire
White Leftists Block Traffic, Shamelessly Mock Struggling Young Mom Begging to Get to Work (WATCH)
justmindy
BREAKING: Federal Judge Rules on Newsom's Motion to SHUT DOWN Trump’s Efforts To Stop the Riots
Aaron Walker
Watch a Rioter Throwing Fireworks at Police Allegedly Catch a Rubber Bullet to the Face
Brett T.
FAFO Intensifies: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Rep. LaMonica McIver for Assaulting ICE Agents
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Depraved justmindy
Advertisement