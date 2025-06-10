ABC News Announces It’s Not Renewing The Contract of Terry Moran in Wake of Unhinged Anti-Miller X Post

National Correspondent Terry Moran is out at ABC News. It’s not an outright firing, but it was announced that the outlet was not renewing his contract. This separation comes in the wake of Moran posting an unhinged rant against White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on X over the weekend. Moran was quickly suspended on Sunday, and on Tuesday officially let Moran go by ABC News.

Here’s more. (READ)

Terry Moran is out at ABC News, according to CNN's Brian Stelter.ABC News, the same outlet that rigged the debate against Trump before the 2024 election, accused Moran of not being "fair." "We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post, which was a clear violation of ABC News policies, we have made the decision to not renew." "At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness, and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism."Laughable. Moran was a perfect representation of ABC News. He should not have been fired.

Here’s an excerpt from Moran’s interview with President Donald Trump in April. (WATCH)

Who knew Moran was an unhinged Democrat Party activist? Everyone.

That April interview with Trump produced a hilarious moment. In retrospect, it was prescient on Trump’s part. (WATCH)

Terry Moran may go down in history as the only legacy media hack to actually thank President Trump for calling his network “Fake News" pic.twitter.com/6YI0CwMTJc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2025

Yes, with the chaser being that Moran has now been sent packing.

Commenters correctly point out that Moran was not let go simply because he’s biased.

Moran was with ABC News for 28 years. The network has not announced which Democrat will be moved up to take over his National Correspondent role.