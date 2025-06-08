ABC News Suspends Terry Moran Over Anti-Stephen Miller X Post - Trump Called Him ‘Fake News’ in April

That was quicker than we thought! ABC News has reportedly suspended Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran for a since-deleted rant on X about Trump White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Twitchy’s Grateful Calvin broke the original story about that unhinged post here. President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Moran back in late April.

That's where Trump correctly called Moran and ABC News exactly what they both are. (WATCH)

ABC “News” hack Terry Moran reportedly suspended from over unhinged Stephen Miller rant posted to X.



Flashback to when Trump roasted Moran to his face — and Moran thanked him for it:



TRUMP: “You’re FAKE NEWS."



MORAN: "Thank you."



Unreal. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZJq289tGBK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

Wonder who at @ABC made @TerryMoran delete this tweet?

Clearly this is how Terry Moran views President Trump & Stephen Miller, so why back down & delete? Pretty obvious the level of contempt for President Trump, members of administration & Republicans. pic.twitter.com/VKnHCVp6aD — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) June 8, 2025

Ack, I didn't remember where I'd seen his face before.



Perfect 👌 — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) June 8, 2025

This was a Trump all timer — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

It sure was!

In the wake of George Stephanopoulos' lie about Trump on air and ABC News' $15 million settlement of that lawsuit, many posters wonder if the outlet will write another check soon.

ABC legal is in constant panic mode. They already lost 15 million to Trump. They are in a suit right now for billions. They could lose the whole network to Trump. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) June 8, 2025

Rightfully so it is no longer popular to be a hack and say things that are criminal and slanderous against people applause to ABC News for once they’re doing the right thing. — Collette Caswell Taylor (@LetsTalkReal23) June 8, 2025

Lawsuits and payouts are the only way they’ll learn. Looks like they may be getting another lesson.

Commenters note that Moran is due an award of some kind, and it'll probably come with salve.

The award for the Butt Hurt of the year goes to Terry Moran! 😂



Another example of a biased mainstream media — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 8, 2025

Does Terry at least get a plaque or something? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

Most likely a Pulitzer. After all, the NYT got one for the Russian Collusion Hoax. — Matt Watson (@mattfwatson02) June 8, 2025

Well, if ABC suspended him, then that's good news.



I'm sure he'll be back, though. Maybe we will be blessed, and he gets fired. I'm sure CNN or other legacy media will pick him up.



🇺🇸🦅 — Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) June 8, 2025

Currently, Moran is suspended. But, we have the perfect job lined up for him if ABC News keeps him on staff - features! (WATCH)

“And the water-skiing squirrel saved the day. Believe it… or NUT. And that’s the lighter side of the news. I’m Terry Moran for ABC News.” pic.twitter.com/z44BOsrMNS — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) June 8, 2025

Who are we kidding? He’s probably biased against cute animals, too. Moran deserves to be fired, though. We'll let you know if ABC News makes the right choice.