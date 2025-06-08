Disgraceful: JD Vance DROPS ABC's Terry Moran for Vile (and Deleted) Post About...
ABC News Suspends Terry Moran Over Anti-Stephen Miller X Post - Trump Called Him ‘Fake News’ in April

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:09 PM on June 08, 2025
Meme

That was quicker than we thought! ABC News has reportedly suspended Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran for a since-deleted rant on X about Trump White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Twitchy’s Grateful Calvin broke the original story about that unhinged post here. President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Moran back in late April.

That's where Trump correctly called Moran and ABC News exactly what they both are. (WATCH)

It sure was!

In the wake of George Stephanopoulos' lie about Trump on air and ABC News' $15 million settlement of that lawsuit, many posters wonder if the outlet will write another check soon.

Lawsuits and payouts are the only way they’ll learn. Looks like they may be getting another lesson.

Commenters note that Moran is due an award of some kind, and it'll probably come with salve.

Currently, Moran is suspended. But, we have the perfect job lined up for him if ABC News keeps him on staff - features! (WATCH)

Who are we kidding? He’s probably biased against cute animals, too. Moran deserves to be fired, though. We'll let you know if ABC News makes the right choice.

