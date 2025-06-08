Disgraceful: JD Vance DROPS ABC's Terry Moran for Vile (and Deleted) Post About Stephen Miller

We can think of many descriptors that characterize most of the legacy media (outside of the fact that they're all leftist apparatchiks, of course). They are entirely predictable. If you can think of the most horrible take possible in the wake of a news event, say an illegal alien firebombing Jewish people in Boulder, rest assured that a legacy 'journalist' will post that take, such as when ABC News reported that the REAL problem with the Boulder attack was 'Islamophobia.' They are also incorrigibly lazy. After all, why practice critical thinking skills when you can just call Donald Trump Hitler?

However, the list of defining characteristics of legacy media would be incomplete without the following:

They are cowards.

Late last night, ABC News 'reporter' Terry Moran posted a truly vile and contemptible screed on X about White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Unsurprisingly, when we looked for the post this morning ... POOF. It was gone.

We're not sure if Moran deleted the tweet on his own or if ABC News lawyers (who just had to fork over $15 million to Trump thanks to George Stephanopoulos's defamatory comments) made him delete it. Regardless, someone should have told Moran that the Internet is forever, and he wasn't going to get away with trying to pretend he never said what he said.

One of the people who captured a screenshot of Moran's post was none other than Vice President JD Vance. You can see what Moran said below, but more importantly, you can read how Vance DEMOLISHED him.

An ABC journalist @TerryMoran posted this absolutely vile smear of Stephen Miller. It’s dripping with hatred. Remember that every time you watch ABC’s coverage of the Trump administration.



As it happens, I know Stephen quite well. And he’s motivated by love of country. He’s… pic.twitter.com/hX93zKTWjy — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 8, 2025

Vance's post continues:

... He’s motivated by a fear that people like Terry Moran make rules that normal Americans have to follow, but well connected people don’t.



It’s why he fought so hard to get President Trump elected and why he works to hard to implement the agenda.



ABC should apologize to Stephen. What Terry posted is disgraceful.

We're not sure if Moran will post an apology today, but ABC News had better get ready to write another big check.

The network is also likely in for a good tongue-lashing from the White House Briefing Room next week because another person who grabbed a screenshot of Moran's post was Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Last night, in a since deleted post, so-called “journalist” @TerryMoran went on a rampage against Stephen Miller and called President Trump “a world class hater.”



This is unhinged and unacceptable.



We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry… pic.twitter.com/HsgusJEIvH — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 8, 2025

The final word of her post was '... accountable.'

Ball's in your court, ABC. But Leavitt made it quite clear that their silence would not come without consequences.

Any actual news organization would fire him this minute https://t.co/fK4Q4O4cuR — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2025

The key words there are 'actual news organization.' ABC, as Megyn Kelly knows, does not qualify.

Oh, by the way, did we mention that Moran is a coward? He showed that to be true in more ways than one.

Went to see what he posts about, but I guess he doesn’t like me very much… pic.twitter.com/JJ05pj3CJB — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 8, 2025

I’ve had horrible news pic.twitter.com/FMqgcxDcAv — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 8, 2025

So brave, Terry. Much stunning.

What a broken, sad little "journalist" https://t.co/R1Cw4PjZME — 🇺🇸 Jules 🇺🇲 (@CONomad74) June 8, 2025

Thank you for the quotation marks. That is how we refer to all 'journalists' in the legacy media. And Moran is one of the worst.

How on earth is ABC leadership ok with someone like Terry Moran serving as Senior National Correspondent? https://t.co/NTSgnVidd5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 8, 2025

That's a question it sure seems like Vance and Leavitt are demanding an answer to.

Considering @ABC airs @TheView of hate, stupidity & misinformation, why is anybody shocked that their "journalist" @TerryMoran wouldn't be the same https://t.co/5zic5pwHx5 — L- just L✝️🇺🇲 (@L_onlyL) June 8, 2025

We've noted this often, but it never stops being hilarious to us that The View is part of the ABC News division of Disney, not the entertainment division.

It's kind of perfect, and not in a good way.

Moran or more appropriately MorOn from ABC fake news channel is hardly what we’d consider a Journalist. ABC, unable to attract true talent, settles for “world-class” morons like Moran who’s not in the same league to debate the brilliant Stephen Miller & resorts to inane attacks. https://t.co/aI06FSwZYD — Georgeen Galli (@GalliGeorg721) June 8, 2025

We're pretty sure that's the real reason Moran hates Miller so much. It has less to do with ideology than it does the fact that Miller absolutely OWNS leftist reporters on a daily basis like it was his job (which it kind of is).

And he does it effortlessly, with -- as Rush Limbaugh might say -- half his brain tied behind his back to make it fair.

Don't hate him because he's exponentially smarter than you, Terry. It's an ugly look.

I’d say he shouldn’t be working as an ABC correspondent and should apply for the DNC instead, but they’re practically the same job with the same obligations. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 8, 2025

Yes, Jen Psaki has pretty much confirmed that.

“ABC” and “journalist” don’t belong in the same sentence. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 8, 2025

Terry seems mentally disturbed by his fever dreams. He needs help. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) June 8, 2025

We're not sure, but Moran might have had a little liquid 'assistance' in writing his post last night.

Posted at 12:06 AM. Willing to bet Terry had indulged in a cocktail or two before posting this — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) June 8, 2025

Never hate-post when you're on your third box of wine. That's, like, Social Media 101.

More projection from a Lefty. They are losing. So they are striking out because of their hate. https://t.co/iH1yBTxv5D — Jeff Bernard ✝️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@JeffBernard1) June 8, 2025

@ABC is Terry Moran now doing opinion pieces or is he supposed to be an objective news reporter?

His vile words to describe Miller are unacceptable.

Is ABC News standing with illegals and with violent protestors and for keeping rapists & gangs in our communities? pic.twitter.com/WY0pPjttoZ — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) June 8, 2025

Yes. Yes, they are. The media made that quite clear last night when, seeing the violence in Los Angeles, they started running with 'Mostly Peaceful Protests,' Version 2.0.

Pretty sad journalist when he can’t see the irony of his post. https://t.co/vYCjAnXxac — The Gay Conservative (@The_Gay_Cnsrvtv) June 8, 2025

And there it is. There's the most delicious part of Moran's post.

One defining characteristic of the legacy media that we left out of our list above is their propensity for projection.

Moran was either too drunk or too stupid (we're going with both) to realize that in spitting his venom at Miller, all he accomplished was to show the world that he is exactly what he accused Miller of being.

In a response this morning, Stephen Miller himself confirmed what we all saw with our own eyes.

The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America. For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 8, 2025

And he's even uglier without the mask.

We believe in the First Amendment, so Moran is free to say whatever he wants.

But he is not immune to the consequences of that speech.

With both the Vice President and the Press Secretary demanding answers and accountability from ABC News, we're not going to be sorry if our next article about Terry Moran is a live look at him standing in the unemployment line.

