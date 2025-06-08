VIP
And THIS Is Why Nonprofits and Their Leftist Leaders SUCK: No, Dingus, Illegals...
Go Home, Honey, You're DRUNK: Ellen Barkin Gets BRUTAL History Lesson for Calling...
Bro, Take Your MEDS! Cory Booker Literally Becomes THE MEME Babbling About 'Peaceful...
Bill Melugin 'Introduces' Illegals Arrested by ICE in LA Who Dems Have Been...
'DEPUTIZE Us!' Rooftop Korean Tony Moon's Post to Struggling Los Angeles Sheriff's Dept....
W.T.A.F?! LAPD Drops Statement COMMENDING Rioters/Thugs for 'Peaceful Protest' and HOOBOY...
LOL! Who Wants to Tell Her? @JoJoFromJerz's J6 Dig at Trump Calling in...
Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets...
Because OF COURSE --> Check Out the Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit Behind the Anti-ICE Riots...
CNN Drops ‘Mostly Peaceful’ 2.0 as Democrat ‘Leadership’ Fails and Riots Rage in...
VIP
Democrats Scramble to Un-Woke Themselves Before 2028 Race
Hakeem Jeffries Reflexively Blames Trump for Democrat Voters Hating Him and Their Own...
Trump Spox Karoline Leavitt Has a HARSH Reality Check for Lefty Mobs Obstructing...
Bill Kristol Likes Tanks, Just Not on the Streets of DC

Disgraceful: JD Vance DROPS ABC's Terry Moran for Vile (and Deleted) Post About Stephen Miller

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on June 08, 2025
Twitchy

We can think of many descriptors that characterize most of the legacy media (outside of the fact that they're all leftist apparatchiks, of course). They are entirely predictable. If you can think of the most horrible take possible in the wake of a news event, say an illegal alien firebombing Jewish people in Boulder, rest assured that a legacy 'journalist' will post that take, such as when ABC News reported that the REAL problem with the Boulder attack was 'Islamophobia.' They are also incorrigibly lazy. After all, why practice critical thinking skills when you can just call Donald Trump Hitler

Advertisement

However, the list of defining characteristics of legacy media would be incomplete without the following: 

They are cowards. 

Late last night, ABC News 'reporter' Terry Moran posted a truly vile and contemptible screed on X about White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Unsurprisingly, when we looked for the post this morning ... POOF. It was gone.

We're not sure if Moran deleted the tweet on his own or if ABC News lawyers (who just had to fork over $15 million to Trump thanks to George Stephanopoulos's defamatory comments) made him delete it. Regardless, someone should have told Moran that the Internet is forever, and he wasn't going to get away with trying to pretend he never said what he said. 

One of the people who captured a screenshot of Moran's post was none other than Vice President JD Vance. You can see what Moran said below, but more importantly, you can read how Vance DEMOLISHED him. 

Vance's post continues: 

... He’s motivated by a fear that people like Terry Moran make rules that normal Americans have to follow, but well connected people don’t.  

It’s why he fought so hard to get President Trump elected and why he works to hard to implement the agenda.  

ABC should apologize to Stephen. What Terry posted is disgraceful.

Recommended

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We're not sure if Moran will post an apology today, but ABC News had better get ready to write another big check. 

The network is also likely in for a good tongue-lashing from the White House Briefing Room next week because another person who grabbed a screenshot of Moran's post was Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. 

The final word of her post was '... accountable.' 

Ball's in your court, ABC. But Leavitt made it quite clear that their silence would not come without consequences. 

The key words there are 'actual news organization.' ABC, as Megyn Kelly knows, does not qualify. 

Oh, by the way, did we mention that Moran is a coward? He showed that to be true in more ways than one. 

Advertisement

So brave, Terry. Much stunning. 

Thank you for the quotation marks. That is how we refer to all 'journalists' in the legacy media. And Moran is one of the worst. 

That's a question it sure seems like Vance and Leavitt are demanding an answer to. 

We've noted this often, but it never stops being hilarious to us that The View is part of the ABC News division of Disney, not the entertainment division. 

It's kind of perfect, and not in a good way. 

We're pretty sure that's the real reason Moran hates Miller so much. It has less to do with ideology than it does the fact that Miller absolutely OWNS leftist reporters on a daily basis like it was his job (which it kind of is). 

Advertisement

And he does it effortlessly, with -- as Rush Limbaugh might say -- half his brain tied behind his back to make it fair.

Don't hate him because he's exponentially smarter than you, Terry. It's an ugly look. 

Yes, Jen Psaki has pretty much confirmed that. 

We're not sure, but Moran might have had a little liquid 'assistance' in writing his post last night. 

Never hate-post when you're on your third box of wine. That's, like, Social Media 101. 

Advertisement

Yes. Yes, they are. The media made that quite clear last night when, seeing the violence in Los Angeles, they started running with 'Mostly Peaceful Protests,' Version 2.0

And there it is. There's the most delicious part of Moran's post. 

One defining characteristic of the legacy media that we left out of our list above is their propensity for projection. 

Moran was either too drunk or too stupid (we're going with both) to realize that in spitting his venom at Miller, all he accomplished was to show the world that he is exactly what he accused Miller of being.

In a response this morning, Stephen Miller himself confirmed what we all saw with our own eyes. 

And he's even uglier without the mask. 

We believe in the First Amendment, so Moran is free to say whatever he wants. 

But he is not immune to the consequences of that speech. 

With both the Vice President and the Press Secretary demanding answers and accountability from ABC News, we're not going to be sorry if our next article about Terry Moran is a live look at him standing in the unemployment line. 

Advertisement
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ABC NEWS JD VANCE KAROLINE LEAVITT LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
Go Home, Honey, You're DRUNK: Ellen Barkin Gets BRUTAL History Lesson for Calling ICE 'White Power Gang'
Sam J.
Bill Melugin 'Introduces' Illegals Arrested by ICE in LA Who Dems Have Been Fighting to PROTECT and YIKES
Sam J.
'DEPUTIZE Us!' Rooftop Korean Tony Moon's Post to Struggling Los Angeles Sheriff's Dept. Is Pure FAFO
Sam J.
Bro, Take Your MEDS! Cory Booker Literally Becomes THE MEME Babbling About 'Peaceful Protests' (Watch)
Sam J.
Because OF COURSE --> Check Out the Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit Behind the Anti-ICE Riots in Los Angeles
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse) Sam J.
Advertisement