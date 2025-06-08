CNN Drops ‘Mostly Peaceful’ 2.0 as Democrat ‘Leadership’ Fails and Riots Rage in Los Angeles

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on June 08, 2025
Twitchy

There were fires, looting, violence, and attacks on ICE agents in Los Angeles Saturday evening, but CNN is here to assure us everything is ‘mostly peaceful.’ Also, if mean old President Donald Trump tries to restore order while Democrat ‘leaders’ like Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom coddle illegal aliens, well, it’s unprecedented because this is just some simple ‘unrest.’

Here’s CNN. (WATCH)

Yes, they’re doing this again - ‘don’t trust your eyes, listen to our lies!’

You’ll recall the original ‘mostly peaceful protests’ occurred when those words appeared on a chyron while a CNN reporter spoke with a backdrop of flames during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, back in August 2020. (WATCH)

It’s so predictable at this point. CNN has to downplay violence that reflects horribly on the incompetence of their Democrat Party.

Trump has since deployed the National Guard because Democrat ‘leaders’ are useless. Notice how CNN claims the widespread riots are ‘some unrest.’

It’s all to pin the breakdown on Trump and make him the villain while he’s doing what’s needed to restore order.

Which brings us here.

Humans are simply not capable of producing the level of hate that the legacy media deserves.

