CNN Drops ‘Mostly Peaceful’ 2.0 as Democrat ‘Leadership’ Fails and Riots Rage in Los Angeles

There were fires, looting, violence, and attacks on ICE agents in Los Angeles Saturday evening, but CNN is here to assure us everything is ‘mostly peaceful.’ Also, if mean old President Donald Trump tries to restore order while Democrat ‘leaders’ like Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom coddle illegal aliens, well, it’s unprecedented because this is just some simple ‘unrest.’

Here’s CNN. (WATCH)

CNN: "Lawful protests with some unrest." pic.twitter.com/7Lrg34ruHQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

Just hearing them repeating that a moment ago. They are showing a backdrop of a placid group, not the stuff I've been seeing. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) June 8, 2025

Mostly Peaceful 2.0 just dropped.



Incredible. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 8, 2025

Yes, they’re doing this again - ‘don’t trust your eyes, listen to our lies!’

You’ll recall the original ‘mostly peaceful protests’ occurred when those words appeared on a chyron while a CNN reporter spoke with a backdrop of flames during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, back in August 2020. (WATCH)

CNN going to the old playbook from Kenosha, WI where the reporter is standing in front of a building totally engulfed in flames with the caption "mostly peaceful protests" 🤣pic.twitter.com/z8Wyl2Acli — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) June 8, 2025

Commie News Network.. pic.twitter.com/HLk6dfVZmT — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 8, 2025

Same vibe. Over and over again. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

It’s so predictable at this point. CNN has to downplay violence that reflects horribly on the incompetence of their Democrat Party.

Trump has since deployed the National Guard because Democrat ‘leaders’ are useless. Notice how CNN claims the widespread riots are ‘some unrest.’

I took this pic a couple of minutes ago. Juliette said this is unbelievable that the President would call the National Guard in for “ some unrest. “ pic.twitter.com/E4xePcJ8g6 — Carole G (@CaroleG26) June 8, 2025

Why are they just showing a few people with signs? — Carole G (@CaroleG26) June 8, 2025

Look at how lawful it is! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

“unprecedented escalation by the president” was her theme — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

those are straight up Dem talking points — kath (@Muskadoptme) June 8, 2025

It’s all to pin the breakdown on Trump and make him the villain while he’s doing what’s needed to restore order.

Which brings us here.

You just can’t hate them enough… but I’m making the effort. 😡 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 8, 2025

Seems like we’ve seen this movie before... — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

Humans are simply not capable of producing the level of hate that the legacy media deserves.