Swivel Defense: Scott Jennings Halts Tezlyn Figaro’s Dizzying Spin on Democrat Redistricting Efforts

Political consultant Tezlyn Figaro was talking in circles about state redistricting on a recent NewsNight on CNN. She contends that when Republicans do it, they are cheating, but when Democrats do it, they are justifiably retaliating. Republican commentator Scott Jennings said her spinning was so intense she had to be dizzy by the time she stopped yapping.

LIB: If Republicans can't win Texas, they cheat!

SCOTT: How? So you're saying it was illegal what they did in Illinois? In Democrat states?

LIB: Could be.

SCOTT: So you're saying the entire political system is just 'cheating?'

LIB: No! That's NOT what I said. I said if Republicans can't win, they cheat. Not the entire system. Just Republicans.

SCOTT: They went through the legal process and the courts.

LIB: It's Trump's folks on the court! That's ALSO called cheating.

SCOTT: *Chuckles* Is it cheating in California?

LIB: It's fire for fire!SCOTT: Was it CHEATING?

LIB: No, it's RESPONDING. You can call it cheating!

SCOTT: No, YOU called it cheating!

LIB: Newsom countered that. If Republicans can't win, they cheat!

SCOTT: It's cheating for Republicans, and it's OK for Democrats. You talk in circles, are you dizzy??