Swivel Defense: Scott Jennings Halts Tezlyn Figaro’s Dizzying Spin on Democrat Redistricting Efforts

Political consultant Tezlyn Figaro was talking in circles about state redistricting on a recent NewsNight on CNN. She contends that when Republicans do it, they are cheating, but when Democrats do it, they are justifiably retaliating. Republican commentator Scott Jennings said her spinning was so intense she had to be dizzy by the time she stopped yapping.
Here’s more. (READ)
HOLY CRAP! Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES liberal on CNN who whines Republicans are "CHEATING" by redistricting for 2026
"You talk in CIRCLES, are you DIZZY!?"
LIB: If Republicans can't win Texas, they cheat!
SCOTT: How? So you're saying it was illegal what they did in Illinois? In Democrat states?
LIB: Could be.
SCOTT: So you're saying the entire political system is just 'cheating?'
LIB: No! That's NOT what I said. I said if Republicans can't win, they cheat. Not the entire system. Just Republicans.
SCOTT: They went through the legal process and the courts.
LIB: It's Trump's folks on the court! That's ALSO called cheating.
SCOTT: *Chuckles* Is it cheating in California?
LIB: It's fire for fire!SCOTT: Was it CHEATING?
LIB: No, it's RESPONDING. You can call it cheating!
SCOTT: No, YOU called it cheating!
LIB: Newsom countered that. If Republicans can't win, they cheat!
SCOTT: It's cheating for Republicans, and it's OK for Democrats. You talk in circles, are you dizzy??
🚨 HOLY CRAP! Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES liberal on CNN who whines Republicans are "CHEATING" by redistricting for 2026— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 27, 2025
"You talk in CIRCLES, are you DIZZY!?" 🤣
LIB: If Republicans can't win Texas, they cheat!
SCOTT: How? So you're saying it was illegal what they did in… pic.twitter.com/MGqaofRFjL
Watching them melt down when their own logic gets used against them is priceless 😂— Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) December 27, 2025
This is pure gold.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 27, 2025
We laughed at the utter absurdity of her ‘argument.’
Commenters say Democrats can’t blame their bad behavior on Republicans.
It’s cheating when you do it, not when we do it— My Name is Jed (@dadwritesstuff) December 27, 2025
-Democrats
“Republicans have to cheat, California had to do what it had to do” 💀😂— TheLunchBox🧰 (@thelunchboxs) December 27, 2025
December 27, 2025
Omg does this lady breathe ?— SummerSun☀️ (@summer_sun49) December 28, 2025
Apparently, not. The lack of oxygen getting to her brain explains so much.
Posters say they’re not buying Figaro’s claim that she’s an Independent. They recognize a Democrat when they see and hear one.
CNN hired her to be an “independent”.👌🙄— Sonny Farmer 🇺🇸 (@SonnyFarmer) December 27, 2025
“I’m an independent” lol— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) December 27, 2025
Hysterical— Rob Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@Niatross68) December 27, 2025
Clearly, an independent Democrat lunatic
I'm an independent Democrat 🤣🤣🤡— TrOLLinGLiBs (@sparkyman78610) December 27, 2025
Yes, she's very dizzy and she's no independent.— Off-season Champ 🏆 (@RaiderNation702) December 27, 2025
Trying to follow her ‘logic’ definitely left us woozy. Figaro has figured out that if she can’t win with facts, she can just talk in circles and leave most political opponents spinning. Jennings, of course, was having none of that.
Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.
Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member