Rep. Sarah McBride’s Kwanzaa Greeting Tees Up a Pile-On
VIP
Wajahat Ali Reminds JD Vance That a White Man From a Christian Family...
Ilhan Omar’s Husband’s Firm Scrubbing Names From Website as Her Worth Grows to...
Keir Starmer Is Delighted That Man Who Wants the Genocide of White People...
VIP
Dead Week Dreams: Health Goals, Less Noise, More Beach – What X is...
WaPo Triggered by ‘Overtly Sectarian’ Christmas Messages From Trump Administration Officia...
Paws and Reflect, Tim: Governor Tweets Cat Pic Instead of Addressing Minnesota's Multi-Bil...
Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Now Posting Cringe Lip-Sync TikTok Videos
Minnesota Star Tribune's Year in Review Ignores Massive Fraud Scandal: Protecting Dems at...
European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans
JonBenét Ramsey Case Revived: Advanced DNA Testing Offers Breakthrough as Dad Pleads for...
The 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' Hyperbole Has Arrived Three Years Early
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: People Are Understanding It's Not Good to Have a Con...
Ron DeSantis STILL Waiting for CBS to Update This Panicked Decades-Old Warning About...

Swivel Defense: Scott Jennings Halts Tezlyn Figaro’s Dizzying Spin on Democrat Redistricting Efforts

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:07 AM on December 28, 2025
Twitchy

Political consultant Tezlyn Figaro was talking in circles about state redistricting on a recent NewsNight on CNN. She contends that when Republicans do it, they are cheating, but when Democrats do it, they are justifiably retaliating. Republican commentator Scott Jennings said her spinning was so intense she had to be dizzy by the time she stopped yapping.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

HOLY CRAP! Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES liberal on CNN who whines Republicans are "CHEATING" by redistricting for 2026

"You talk in CIRCLES, are you DIZZY!?" 

LIB: If Republicans can't win Texas, they cheat!

SCOTT: How? So you're saying it was illegal what they did in Illinois? In Democrat states?

LIB: Could be.

SCOTT: So you're saying the entire political system is just 'cheating?'

LIB: No! That's NOT what I said. I said if Republicans can't win, they cheat. Not the entire system. Just Republicans.

SCOTT: They went through the legal process and the courts.

LIB: It's Trump's folks on the court! That's ALSO called cheating.

SCOTT: *Chuckles* Is it cheating in California?

LIB: It's fire for fire!SCOTT: Was it CHEATING?

LIB: No, it's RESPONDING. You can call it cheating!

SCOTT: No, YOU called it cheating! 

LIB: Newsom countered that. If Republicans can't win, they cheat!

SCOTT: It's cheating for Republicans, and it's OK for Democrats. You talk in circles, are you dizzy?? 

Jennings had a sore throat, but that didn’t stop him from derailing Figaro’s illogical spin. (WATCH)

Recommended

'They Knew': Here's Who Was Overseeing Daycare Centers in Minnesota
Brett T.
Advertisement

We laughed at the utter absurdity of her ‘argument.’

Commenters say Democrats can’t blame their bad behavior on Republicans.

Apparently, not. The lack of oxygen getting to her brain explains so much.

Posters say they’re not buying Figaro’s claim that she’s an Independent. They recognize a Democrat when they see and hear one.

Advertisement

Trying to follow her ‘logic’ definitely left us woozy. Figaro has figured out that if she can’t win with facts, she can just talk in circles and leave most political opponents spinning. Jennings, of course, was having none of that.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'They Knew': Here's Who Was Overseeing Daycare Centers in Minnesota
Brett T.
European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans
Brett T.
Keir Starmer Is Delighted That Man Who Wants the Genocide of White People Is Back in the UK
Brett T.
Rep. Sarah McBride’s Kwanzaa Greeting Tees Up a Pile-On
Brett T.
Ilhan Omar’s Husband’s Firm Scrubbing Names From Website as Her Worth Grows to $30 Million
Brett T.
Ghost Daycares, No Kids, Millions Vanished: Nick Shirley's Bombshell Probe into Minnesota's Welfare Fraud
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'They Knew': Here's Who Was Overseeing Daycare Centers in Minnesota Brett T.
Advertisement