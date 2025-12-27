Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Now Posting Cringe Lip-Sync TikTok Videos
Minnesota Star Tribune's Year in Review Ignores Massive Fraud Scandal: Protecting Dems at...
JonBenét Ramsey Case Revived: Advanced DNA Testing Offers Breakthrough as Dad Pleads for...
The 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' Hyperbole Has Arrived Three Years Early
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: People Are Understanding It's Not Good to Have a Con...
Ron DeSantis STILL Waiting for CBS to Update This Panicked Decades-Old Warning About...
Historic Reversal: Young Americans Flock to Church as Gen Z Outpaces Boomers in...
'They Knew': Here's Who Was Overseeing Daycare Centers in Minnesota
Rep. Lawler Calls for Congressional Hearing to Grill Walz on Somali Fraud...
Thump Thump! DeSantis Reminds Citizens: Florida Law Lets Drivers Plow Through Threatening...
Was That a Threat? Minneapolis Mayor Says ICE Agents May Be Killed for...
Sen. Chris Murphy Is the Latest Dem to Have a Graph Backfire (This...
Tim Walz's Flashback Reminding Everyone What 'Accountability' Looks Like Is a HUGE Self-Aw...
Gotcha Question About Trump's Christmas Address Backfires

European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on December 27, 2025
Imgflip

It's always interesting to see someone from Europe give their impression of the United States. They get triggered when you mention the erosion of freedom of speech on the continent, or the massive cultural shift resulting from unfettered migration from mostly Muslim countries. While we think Europe is heading in the wrong direction, Simon Maechline, posting from France, wants us to know what Europe has that America apparently lacks.

Advertisement

We don't even know what "food safety" is supposed to mean.

An Afghan national was just charged a couple of months ago for fatally stabbing a man walking his dog in the U.K.

Recommended

The 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' Hyperbole Has Arrived Three Years Early
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

It's always funny when Europeans use an American social media platform like X to explain how Europe is superior.

***

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

EUROPEAN UNION GUN RIGHTS HEALTHCARE VACCINES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' Hyperbole Has Arrived Three Years Early
FuzzyChimp
JonBenét Ramsey Case Revived: Advanced DNA Testing Offers Breakthrough as Dad Pleads for Trump's Help
justmindy
'They Knew': Here's Who Was Overseeing Daycare Centers in Minnesota
Brett T.
Minnesota Star Tribune's Year in Review Ignores Massive Fraud Scandal: Protecting Dems at All Costs
justmindy
Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Now Posting Cringe Lip-Sync TikTok Videos
Brett T.
Ron DeSantis STILL Waiting for CBS to Update This Panicked Decades-Old Warning About Florida
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' Hyperbole Has Arrived Three Years Early FuzzyChimp
Advertisement