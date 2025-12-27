European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans

It's always interesting to see someone from Europe give their impression of the United States. They get triggered when you mention the erosion of freedom of speech on the continent, or the massive cultural shift resulting from unfettered migration from mostly Muslim countries. While we think Europe is heading in the wrong direction, Simon Maechline, posting from France, wants us to know what Europe has that America apparently lacks.

Advertisement

I’m European. Apparently my life is bad. In reality, I have:



Vaccines.

Clean tap water.

Public transport.

Enforceable rights.

Food safety as a baseline.

Healthcare that doesn’t lead to bankruptcy.



And I don’t need to carry a concealed weapon to walk my dogs. — Simon Maechling (@simonmaechling) December 27, 2025

We don't even know what "food safety" is supposed to mean.

We have all that, and freedom, Stanley. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 27, 2025

Funny how the one thing is missing that connects everything: freedom. — Steven Eugene Kuhn (@KuhnSteven90717) December 27, 2025

Europeans never mention freedom. 😅 — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) December 27, 2025

Wow I have all these things in america. And I get the right to carry a concealed weapon if I so choose. — John Monarch (@realjohnmonarch) December 27, 2025

An Afghan national was just charged a couple of months ago for fatally stabbing a man walking his dog in the U.K.

“And I don’t need to carry a concealed weapon to walk my dogs”



Oh really? https://t.co/r8wWQ50qcn — Karl Shields 🇬🇧 (@karlmac1) December 27, 2025

I don’t know anybody that “needs” to carry a concealed weapon when they walked their dogs. I know a lot of people who “like” carrying the concealed weapon because they have the freedom to. Maybe that makes you bitter. Lol — ArtisanTony (@ArtisanTony) December 27, 2025

anyone who leads their "life is good" list with "vaccines" has some pretty weird priorities. — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 27, 2025

The fact that you started your list with vaccines says everything. pic.twitter.com/VvJJvkAtZw — Magnus 𝕏 (@Magnus_Veritas) December 27, 2025

We live in completely different worlds if vaccines are at the top of your priority list. 🤷‍♂️ By the way we have them too 😂 — Justin Franzen (@captlonestar99) December 27, 2025

Rights are inherent and as such cannot be “enforced”. If something needs to be enforced, it’s not right. Take “free“ healthcare for example. — spoonbender (@spoonbender67) December 27, 2025

Explain enforceable rights, because you’re very good at enforcing the removal of them. It is also extremely rare here for healthcare leading to bankruptcy unlike your continent, where “healthcare” often leads to death. — Possibly 🇺🇸 (@Possiblyinabit) December 27, 2025

"enforceable rights"?

You guys are being arrested for memes.😂 pic.twitter.com/574zlbrYrC — Magnus 𝕏 (@Magnus_Veritas) December 27, 2025

Just dont say anything mean on the internet🫡 — 🍞bcBread🍞 (@_bcbread) December 27, 2025

Good for you Simon we're happy for you. Be careful though not to criticize your government or post an offensive cartoon. — Uncleike (@UncleikeX) December 27, 2025

Advertisement

As long as you don’t say mean words right? — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) December 27, 2025

I don’t have to worry about getting arrested for a social media post. I’ll take my freedom over your benefits any day.

You might want to remember what the government gives it can also very easily take away. — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) December 27, 2025

Then you shouldn’t have a problem repaying eight decades of U.S. taxpayer dollars used to prop up your little utopia. — Butch Miller (@ButchM5573) December 27, 2025

Your country’s national defense has been subsidized by American taxpayers since WW2, which is the only way your country could afford to set up a profligate welfare state. — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) December 27, 2025

Just wait until you have to pay for the bulk of your defense, when the bill comes in you can say goodbye to all the social services you brag to us about. Because like spoiled children we are cutting off your allowance. — @Psyborg (@Psyborg3of4) December 27, 2025

You forgot confiscatory taxes — Byron A. Sanders (@ByronPreserve1A) December 27, 2025

Nice! Stay there. — Finley Peter Dunne (@FredAll98654008) December 27, 2025

My Lord.



You have not the slightest clue about the USA.



You live in a deteriorating gilded cage and don't even realize it. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 27, 2025

Advertisement

It's always funny when Europeans use an American social media platform like X to explain how Europe is superior.

I’m American. Apparently my life is bad. In reality, I have:



Vaccines.

Clean tap water.

My own truck.

The right to criticize my government.

Food safety too.

Healthcare that doesn’t require years of waiting.



And I don’t need to carry a concealed weapon to walk my dogs but I can. https://t.co/JbVtQt4NVt — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) December 27, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.