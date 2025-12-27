VIP
Rep. Sarah McBride’s Kwanzaa Greeting Tees Up a Pile-On

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on December 27, 2025
Twitchy

We must have missed Kamala Harris' video celebrating the start of Kwanzaa, of which she has wonderful memories from her childhood, even though the holiday was invented in 1966. Other politicians, who wanted to steer clear of the White House's "overtly religious language," were happy enough to send out Kwanzaa greetings to all who celebrate, which is like 50 white liberals. Gavin Newsom and his wife got in on the act.

But it was Rep. Sarah McBride's Kwanzaa greeting that invited the biggest ratio:

Happy Kwanzaa to all who celebrate.

***

