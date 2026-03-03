Trump Cuts Off Trade With Spain After It Refuses to Let US Use Its Military Bases

VIP
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 03, 2026

As we reported earlier, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European leaders were quick to make videos and statements to let the world know that they had nothing to do with the strikes on Iran on Saturday. Here was Bulgaria's contribution:

Spain, a supposed NATO ally, was particularly unhelpful, refusing to let the U.S. use its military bases for the operation. "We reject the unilateral military action by the United States and Israel, which represents an escalation and contributes to a more uncertain and hostile international order," posted Spanish President Pedro Sánchez on Saturday. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that he was directing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off trade with Spain.

No trade with Spain?

As Trump said, Spain had agreed to pay about 2 percent into NATO, and they didn't even pay that. We're finding out who our real allies are.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

