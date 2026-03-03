Trump Cuts Off Trade With Spain After It Refuses to Let US Use Its Military Bases

As we reported earlier, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European leaders were quick to make videos and statements to let the world know that they had nothing to do with the strikes on Iran on Saturday. Here was Bulgaria's contribution:

🇧🇬🇮🇷 Bulgaria was not involved in the strikes on Iran - confirmed Bulgarian defense minister. — kos_data (@kos_data) February 28, 2026

Spain, a supposed NATO ally, was particularly unhelpful, refusing to let the U.S. use its military bases for the operation. "We reject the unilateral military action by the United States and Israel, which represents an escalation and contributes to a more uncertain and hostile international order," posted Spanish President Pedro Sánchez on Saturday. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that he was directing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off trade with Spain.

BREAKING - President Trump has just announced that the United States has completely cut off all trade with Spain after leftist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez refused to support the United States and allow American forces to use their military bases. pic.twitter.com/92oJnonYQi — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 3, 2026

Pedro Sánchez has already given legal status to 500,000 illegals.



He wants to destroy Spain and Europe. https://t.co/Dr3208f69e pic.twitter.com/MF53LGbMNE — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) March 3, 2026

"Progressive philanthropist Alex Soros praised Spain for refusing to allow the U.S. to use joint bases and called on other European countries to do the same"https://t.co/GzBVu1tXe9 — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 3, 2026

No trade with Spain?

I’m good with it. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) March 3, 2026

I support Trump cutting Spain off from trade. Let them stew in the mess they created. — Red Kettle (@RedKettleks) March 3, 2026

Guess I’m going to have to switch to Greek olive oil. 😋 — Patrick Thayer (@stbdtack) March 3, 2026

Their bases that we pay for. Wake up Spain!! — Paleo Life (@PaleoGina) March 3, 2026

I agree with not playing nice with appeasers. — Don (@DonBFitz) March 3, 2026

Good. We can make our own sangria! — Boragno (@Boragno1618) March 3, 2026

The bases in Spain provide over 800 million euros and thousands of jobs for the Spanish economy every year, not to mention the local businesses. Time to end our relationship. — Anthony Formica (@AnthonyFormic13) March 3, 2026

I can confidently predict that this will turn out to be a bad decision by Pedro Sanchez. — Marita 🇺🇸🇮🇱🙏🏾 (@marfaye_marita) March 3, 2026

Good. Spain needs the U.S. far more than we need them.



Adios. — Joy Flick (@JoyFlick1) March 3, 2026

As Trump said, Spain had agreed to pay about 2 percent into NATO, and they didn't even pay that. We're finding out who our real allies are.

