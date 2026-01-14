MAZE Found a Positive CNN Story on ICE Arresting Criminal Illegals (NOT During the Trump Years of Course)

The way Democrats and much of the media hyperventilate about what Immigration and Customs Enforcement does, you'd think it was a new initiative developed by the Trump administration. Of course, ICE has been around for more than 20 years.

On X, @mazemoore found a CNN segment from about a decade ago, and you won't be shocked to know that the media's tone back when Obama was in office was just a little different than what we see and hear today:

May, 2016. CNN does a segment entitled "A Day with ICE in a so-called Sanctuary City." CNN literally rode around with ICE from the break of dawn until nighttime, watching while ICE conducted raids and arrested illegals. ICE arrested some right at their jobs. CNN was not criticizing ICE. They were celebrating ICE. It was "exclusive access" during the Obama years and CNN considered it a privilege to get to watch ICE work. ICE even made a "mistake" arrest. CNN had no problem with it. Six months later Trump won the election and ICE was then labeled the gestapo.

For some reason the video won't embed but you can watch it in MAZE's post here. The segment is also in the story CNN posted at the time.

The usual "journalism" hypocrisy has been spotted:

Hypocrisy can be hilarious. https://t.co/QZEBLeT5Er — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 14, 2026

Incredible shift.

In 2016, under Obama, CNN did a ride along with ICE. No protests. No attacking agents. Watch—and share—them now before CNN takes them all down.https://t.co/Df2ZVDmNV8 — Missy May (@MissyMaymg7j) January 14, 2026

Note the tone in CNN's story about ICE from 2016:

As the debate over how to handle illegal immigration fires up both sides of the presidential election, CNN takes you on an exclusive ride along with a team of federal immigration agents in Chicago and surrounding Cook County. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents go searching for undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of crimes while in the U.S. illegally. It’s part of President Barack Obama’s initiative to focus on deporting convicted felons, threats to public safety and anyone who crossed the border into the U.S. illegally since January 2014. But there are more than 300 so-called “sanctuary cities” in the nation where local leaders have created laws limiting – and in some jurisdictions prohibiting – local police and jail officials from cooperating with federal immigration officials. As a result, ICE officials say thousands of undocumented convicted criminals are released onto the streets every year. ICE officials say they are asking local officials to at least notify ICE before releasing criminal undocumented immigrants from custody.

This is also in the summary of the video:

In this two-part series, CNN Justice Correspondent Pamela Brown takes a look at both sides of the issue, talking to ICE officials, local leaders and even one undocumented immigrant who was temporarily detained and then released.

They got both sides of the story? Who ever heard of such a thing (in the age of Trump)?

History will record great divides that will forever define the human existence.



BC: Before Christ



BCE: Before Common Era



A.D: Anno Domini



CE: Common Era



and...



BTDS: Before Trump Derangement Syndrome. — The Search Bar and Grill (@SearchBarServer) January 14, 2026

At this point of the TDS era, 10 years ago feels like it was about 50 years ago.

*****

