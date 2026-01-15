Karoline Leavitt Nuked WH Journo Pushing Dem Talking Points About ICE (the Look...
Minnesota State Sen. Says Attacking ICE Agents With a Shovel Is Just 'Helping Our Neighbors'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on January 15, 2026
Imgflip


Have you helped your neighbor today, Twitchy readers? 

By which, of course, we mean, have you attacked them with a shovel and a broom handle?

Oh, wait. Sorry. That's not 'helping your neighbor' at all. That is a violent criminal act that will get you arrested and, if the person you are attacking is a federal law enforcement officer, might get you shot as well. 

But don't tell that to Minnesota State Senator Bobby Joe Champion. 

Last night, in the IMMEDIATE aftermath of an ICE agent having to shoot a Venezuelan illegal because the officer was being violently assaulted by that criminal and two accomplices, Champion went on CNN to declare that this is the left's definition of brotherly love. 

Watch: 

Good Lord. Sick is precisely the right word. 

We're grateful that Champion is not OUR neighbor, that's for sure. 

And CNN even gave him an out, offering him the chance to revise his remarks in the context of the violent incident. 

But Champion didn't revise anything. He doubled down. 

Inviting AND inciting. 

But that is the Democrat playbook in Minnesota, all the way up to the state's Attorney General and Governor.

We must have missed the episode of Mr. Rogers where Fred pulled out a shovel and tried to beat Neighbor Aber with it. 

Please tell us again, Democrats, how grandmas taking guided walking tours of the Capitol five years ago was worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor combined. 

That one always makes us laugh. The left can shut up FOREVER about January 6. 

That is terrifying, but it is on brand for the seditionist Democrat Party. 

Then again, Champion might have another reason for wanting law enforcement out of the state. 

Oops. 

Uncle Bobby might have some explaining to do to the DOJ. 

Expelled and prosecuted.

Just like Tim Walz, Keith Ellison, Jacob Frey, and so many others in that failed state. 

And that's not even counting all of the fraud charges they need to face. 

All three of the people who attacked the ICE agent are illegals. 

They are welcome to go 'help their neighbors' with a shovel in their own countries. Not here. 

Oh, don't be surprised if CNN busts out that golden oldie again. 

Democrats don't even try to hide their violent, seditionist rhetoric anymore. 

Well, it does make it a lot easier to prosecute him, and everyone like him. 

It's Minnesota. That's the answer. 

There is more than enough reason and legal justification for the President to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota. He warned them that he might do so in a Truth Social post this morning. 

But the time for warnings is over.

Now is the time to 'help' Bobby Joe Champion and his 'neighbors' straight into a prison cell.

