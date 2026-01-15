Minnesota State Sen. Says Attacking ICE Agents With a Shovel Is Just 'Helping Our Neighbors'



Have you helped your neighbor today, Twitchy readers?

By which, of course, we mean, have you attacked them with a shovel and a broom handle?

Oh, wait. Sorry. That's not 'helping your neighbor' at all. That is a violent criminal act that will get you arrested and, if the person you are attacking is a federal law enforcement officer, might get you shot as well.

Advertisement

But don't tell that to Minnesota State Senator Bobby Joe Champion.

Last night, in the IMMEDIATE aftermath of an ICE agent having to shoot a Venezuelan illegal because the officer was being violently assaulted by that criminal and two accomplices, Champion went on CNN to declare that this is the left's definition of brotherly love.

Watch:

🚨 State Sen. Bobby Joe Champion (D) says last night's vicious assault of an ICE agent "is just an example of Minnesota being a place where we help our neighbors."



CNN: If they used weapons to attack the officer, would that change your opinion?



Champion: "Actually, no."



SICK! pic.twitter.com/eWO8fPJzpl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 15, 2026

Good Lord. Sick is precisely the right word.

We're grateful that Champion is not OUR neighbor, that's for sure.

And CNN even gave him an out, offering him the chance to revise his remarks in the context of the violent incident.

But Champion didn't revise anything. He doubled down.

Arrest Sen. Champion. He’s inviting violence against ICE. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 15, 2026

Inviting AND inciting.

But that is the Democrat playbook in Minnesota, all the way up to the state's Attorney General and Governor.

Wow. Democrats are openly saying they are fine with people attacking law enforcement. This is who they really are. Disgusting filth. https://t.co/9rOI5aOzdO — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) January 15, 2026

Just like Mr. Rogers always said, “Won’t you be my neighbor (and rob me)?” pic.twitter.com/i3muU6po1f — Rick Dickson🇺🇸 (@rickdicksonreal) January 15, 2026

We must have missed the episode of Mr. Rogers where Fred pulled out a shovel and tried to beat Neighbor Aber with it.

Please tell us again, Democrats, how grandmas taking guided walking tours of the Capitol five years ago was worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor combined.

That one always makes us laugh. The left can shut up FOREVER about January 6.

Bobby Champion is third in line to be Governor of Minnesota. https://t.co/1ijLmpOobl — Momster (@Utahopia) January 15, 2026

That is terrifying, but it is on brand for the seditionist Democrat Party.

Then again, Champion might have another reason for wanting law enforcement out of the state.

Oops.

Uncle Bobby might have some explaining to do to the DOJ.

This is disgusting. Democrats are calling for violent attacks on federal officers with weapons. Sen. Bobby Champion (D) needs to be expelled. — The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) January 15, 2026

Expelled and prosecuted.

Demonic.



Bobby Joe should be arrested for encouraging insurrection. https://t.co/SO77jVlBAD — Midnight Sax Player (@SgtRJC) January 15, 2026

Advertisement

Just like Tim Walz, Keith Ellison, Jacob Frey, and so many others in that failed state.

And that's not even counting all of the fraud charges they need to face.

“Neighbor.” — Daniel Knauf 👹🌎 (@daniel_knauf) January 15, 2026

All three of the people who attacked the ICE agent are illegals.

They are welcome to go 'help their neighbors' with a shovel in their own countries. Not here.

mostly peaceful protests... https://t.co/jdLf7MzJ5M — New England Mom (@Miabella4u) January 15, 2026

Oh, don't be surprised if CNN busts out that golden oldie again.

This stance is outrageous. To consider that it came from a state senator makes it even more so. https://t.co/rgtwRSJMWW — Radiant Katie (@RadiantKatie) January 15, 2026

You can't reason with people like this. You just have to stop them. https://t.co/5cwMQsIQOu — Dan Cotter (@TheDanCotter) January 15, 2026

Democrats don't even try to hide their violent, seditionist rhetoric anymore.

Well, it does make it a lot easier to prosecute him, and everyone like him.

How is this clown a Senator? — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) January 15, 2026

It's Minnesota. That's the answer.

The Insurrection Act would be appropriate for Minnesota at this point. The President will have to do it sooner or later, so why not now? — Mike (@angryoldfart990) January 15, 2026

Advertisement

There is more than enough reason and legal justification for the President to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota. He warned them that he might do so in a Truth Social post this morning.

But the time for warnings is over.

Now is the time to 'help' Bobby Joe Champion and his 'neighbors' straight into a prison cell.





============================================

Related:

BREAKING: Another Officer-Involved Shooting In Minneapolis As ICE Agent Is Attacked

Perfect Zeros From The Judges: The Lincoln Project's Epic Anne Frank Faceplant

JD Vance TROUNCES Unemployed Terry Moran For Dishonest Post About Obama's Deportations

USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James O'Keefe

Lee Zeldin Calls Out the Gaslighting New York Times For Fake Story About Military Perfidy

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.