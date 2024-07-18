Andrew Bates Call Report That Biden Will Drop Out This Weekend 'Fan Fiction'

White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates has called a report by Newsmax's Mark Halperin "fan fiction." Halperin is reporting that President Joe Biden will drop out of the race this weekend, probably Sunday, and won't endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president. Instead, there will be an open convention.

Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Multiples sources outline the apparent state of play on Biden at this time:



* plans to announce withdrawal from nomination as early as this weekend, with Sunday most likely



* Jon Meacham polishing up remarks



* Biden with NOT resign the presidency



* Biden will… https://t.co/l0LrfDTvOL — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) July 18, 2024

* Biden will NOT endorse Harris * open convention with Harris and about 3 others * super delegates will not be allowed to vote on 1st ballot * Harris is vetting at least four possible running mates, including Andy Beshear and possibly Shapiro

This fan fiction is wrong https://t.co/czcwH6qUpd — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) July 18, 2024

Keep fighting the good fight, buddy. You're doing great. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 18, 2024

yeah sorry but nobody really believes you -- question is why you're dragging it out and giving your supporters false hope. if this were false you'd be forcefully out there publicly denying it all — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) July 18, 2024

Has anyone let Biden know yet? — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) July 18, 2024

You're not going to be the slightest bit embarrassed on Monday are you. — Canny Craftz (@CannyCraftz) July 18, 2024

Well you can explain what *really* happened in the next few months on your new MSNBC show. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) July 18, 2024

Maybe you’re out of the loop, sport. — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) July 18, 2024

We couldn't be more happy if Bates is telling the truth and Biden sticks it out. Bates doesn't say if it's all fan fiction or just parts of it, though.

***