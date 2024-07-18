Sam Stein: Dems Are ‘Spelunking Never-Before-Seen Depths of Despair’
Andrew Bates Call Report That Biden Will Drop Out This Weekend 'Fan Fiction'

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates has called a report by Newsmax's Mark Halperin "fan fiction." Halperin is reporting that President Joe Biden will drop out of the race this weekend, probably Sunday, and won't endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president. Instead, there will be an open convention.

* Biden will NOT endorse Harris

* open convention with Harris and about 3 others

* super delegates will not be allowed to vote on 1st ballot

* Harris is vetting at least four possible running mates, including Andy Beshear and possibly Shapiro

We couldn't be more happy if Bates is telling the truth and Biden sticks it out. Bates doesn't say if it's all fan fiction or just parts of it, though. 

