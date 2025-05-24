CBS News Gets Reality Checked While Trying to Stir Up Controversy Around Cost of Security for Tom Homan

Jonathan Turley Pokes Holes in Defense of Milwaukee Judge Who Allegedly Helped Illegal...
Doug P. | 10:26 AM on May 24, 2025
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

You won't be very shocked to learn that we've come across another "sources say" story from a media outlet. 

CBS News has an "exclusive" about how much taxpayer money is spent on border czar Tom Homan's security detail, and considering the political climate it seems like a bargain. However, CBS is clearly trying to stir up some controversy here: 

The border czar angering Mexican drug cartels and human smugglers who works for a president that's had at least two assassination attempts against him might need security protection and that costs money?

The DHS responded to CBS News in a statement:

"DHS ensures our leaders are safe and protected," Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin told CBS News Friday, citing "dangerous rhetoric" from politicians and activists surrounding the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts that result in an increase in assaults and doxxing, exposing someone's identifying information online. 

"We will continue to take measures to ensure Mr. Homan and his family are safe," McLaughlin added. The Department of Homeland Security declined to confirm the cost.

Maybe Homan should change his name to "Hunter Biden" so the media won't offer as much scrutiny of the security spending.

Bingo.

When it comes to why all the security is necessary, the media, including CBS News, should just go look in a mirror:

Hey, that could be!

