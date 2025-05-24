CBS News Gets Reality Checked While Trying to Stir Up Controversy Around Cost of Security for Tom Homan

You won't be very shocked to learn that we've come across another "sources say" story from a media outlet.

CBS News has an "exclusive" about how much taxpayer money is spent on border czar Tom Homan's security detail, and considering the political climate it seems like a bargain. However, CBS is clearly trying to stir up some controversy here:

CBS Exclusive: Border czar Tom Homan’s security detail costs roughly $1 million a month, sources say. https://t.co/vJkb3UhIxa — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2025

The border czar angering Mexican drug cartels and human smugglers who works for a president that's had at least two assassination attempts against him might need security protection and that costs money?

That might seem excessive if your scumbag friends didn’t have a track record of trying to murder our people https://t.co/tBAb9zaGzK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 24, 2025

Maybe if democrats weren’t so inclined to harm him he wouldn’t need it. — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) May 24, 2025

The DHS responded to CBS News in a statement:

"DHS ensures our leaders are safe and protected," Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin told CBS News Friday, citing "dangerous rhetoric" from politicians and activists surrounding the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts that result in an increase in assaults and doxxing, exposing someone's identifying information online. "We will continue to take measures to ensure Mr. Homan and his family are safe," McLaughlin added. The Department of Homeland Security declined to confirm the cost.

Maybe Homan should change his name to "Hunter Biden" so the media won't offer as much scrutiny of the security spending.

Bingo.

A bargain. Homan must be protected at all costs https://t.co/C0VZA7dcAL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 23, 2025

When it comes to why all the security is necessary, the media, including CBS News, should just go look in a mirror:

Maybe because outlets like yourselves are ginning up the crazies as we just witnessed in DC. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/bSokFA5t2c — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) May 23, 2025

Hey, that could be!