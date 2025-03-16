Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and...
Hunter Biden Jets Off to Luxury Getaway, Sticks American Taxpayers with the Secret Service Tab

justmindy
justmindy | 12:31 PM on March 16, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Poor, poor Hunter. First we learn of his financial woes, and now we're told he had to flee to a fancy resort in order to avoid a deposition. When will the world let him rest? Heh.

Hunter Biden fled last week to South Africa for a luxury vacation — with round-the-clock Secret Service protection — avoiding a grueling deposition scheduled for this week in a California lawsuit.

California District Court Judge Herman Vera granted Hunter’s motion to dismiss the case Thursday after the former first son claimed he was too broke to continue suing former Trump staffer Garrett Ziegler and his nonprofit Marco Polo. But photographs show Hunter was already in Cape Town the day the case was dismissed, staying in a $500-a-night beachfront villa described on its website as an “ultra-luxurious designer home with spectacular 180 degrees unobstructed views of the sea.”

Hunter had no plans of showing up to court no matter how the judge ruled.

But photographs show Hunter was already in Cape Town the day the case was dismissed, staying in a $500-a-night beachfront villa described on its website as an "ultra-luxurious designer home with spectacular 180 degrees unobstructed views of the sea."  

Oopsie Daisy! El Salvador's President Trolls Judge After Flight of Venezuelan Gang Deportees Lands
Amy Curtis
Your tax dollars at work.

That is a great question!

The Biden Family truly believes they are above the law. 

Also, he looks awful. 

Exactly. He can travel where he wants, but why are we paying for his protection? Who is after him? What danger is he in?

He may be 'broken', but he isn't broke.

Someone alert Elon right away.

