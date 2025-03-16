Hunter Biden Jets Off to Luxury Getaway, Sticks American Taxpayers with the Secret Service Tab

Poor, poor Hunter. First we learn of his financial woes, and now we're told he had to flee to a fancy resort in order to avoid a deposition. When will the world let him rest? Heh.

Hunter Biden fled to ‘ultra-luxurious’ vacation with Secret Service protection — avoiding grueling deposition https://t.co/PQrP1c1Lm6 pic.twitter.com/ZK55fXEIoR — New York Post (@nypost) March 15, 2025

Hunter Biden fled last week to South Africa for a luxury vacation — with round-the-clock Secret Service protection — avoiding a grueling deposition scheduled for this week in a California lawsuit. California District Court Judge Herman Vera granted Hunter’s motion to dismiss the case Thursday after the former first son claimed he was too broke to continue suing former Trump staffer Garrett Ziegler and his nonprofit Marco Polo. But photographs show Hunter was already in Cape Town the day the case was dismissed, staying in a $500-a-night beachfront villa described on its website as an “ultra-luxurious designer home with spectacular 180 degrees unobstructed views of the sea.”

Hunter had no plans of showing up to court no matter how the judge ruled.

Your tax dollars at work.

Why are taxpayers still footing this bill?



“55-year-old son of Joe Biden does not qualify for statutory Secret Service protection, which only applies to former presidents’ children aged under 16, per the Former Presidents Protection Act (codified in 18 USC, Section 3056).” https://t.co/TULYGYPRPZ — Frank Ricci (@frankriccidc) March 15, 2025

That is a great question!

Hunter Biden is still living high on the hog at taxpayer expense while thumbing his nose at the courts. https://t.co/FyFCPWRaRW — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 15, 2025

The Biden Family truly believes they are above the law.

Hunter Biden is everything our founding fathers hoped wouldn’t sprout up from within our government, but predicted would sprout up if the American people weren’t more vigilant. He’s as trailer park trashy as the entire Kennedy clan. He better be dealt with, soon. https://t.co/cRzw8m1IMp — Renyy🐲⚛️🇮🇱 (@Renyygade) March 16, 2025

Also, he looks awful.

The bigger story is his SECRETSERVICE DETAIL FOR LIFE! https://t.co/aVbTloE3DS — GenXMarryPoppins (@taraleighesq) March 15, 2025

Exactly. He can travel where he wants, but why are we paying for his protection? Who is after him? What danger is he in?

He may be 'broken', but he isn't broke.

The @SecretService confirmed it. Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told @nypost: "While we can't comment on specifics of our protective methods, we confirm Mr. Biden is an authorized protectee of the US Secret Service."

Who authorized this? Two possibilities:

1. Pre-arranged… — Netrine (@nutrinio) March 15, 2025

He still has Secret Service protection? Time to DOGE that. @elonmusk — Retail Investor Guy (@RetailInvestGuy) March 15, 2025

Someone alert Elon right away.