Let's Freakin' GOOO! Linda McMahon Calls Elizabeth Warren's BLUFF Challenging Her to a Meeting and HOOBOY

Last week, Elizabeth Warren talked a whole lot of smack about Linda McMahon, going so far as to challenge her to SHOW UP and talk about the changes she's making to the Department of Education.

You know Fauxcahontas never thought Linda would even see this ...

I'm inviting @EDSecMcMahon to the Senate for a public forum next week.



If McMahon thinks destroying public education is a good idea, she should have no problem showing up and giving us some answers. pic.twitter.com/bnebDZOxNy — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 7, 2025

... let alone SHOW UP. But guess what? Trump picked Linda for many reasons, one of which is she never backs down from a challenge. You'd think she'd know better than to get all big and bad with a woman famous for running one of the most successful companies in the world.

Hooboy, it's on now.

I received your invitation, @SenWarren.



While I do not have faith that your forum would elicit a productive dialogue, I welcome the opportunity to sit down with you in the future and discuss this Administration's goal to make American education the greatest in the world. https://t.co/tt1ZWRzQIK pic.twitter.com/Z3T9KfV83e — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) May 13, 2025

And. Here. We. Go.

Wonder if Linda will bring her son-in-law, TRIPLE H.

Oh yeah.

Heh.

Sad, hilarious, and true, all in one.

Call her out on her BS! — Dee Al (@DDAlDNA) May 13, 2025

We'd buy tickets to see this.

Front row, even.

