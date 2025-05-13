Let's Freakin' GOOO! Linda McMahon Calls Elizabeth Warren's BLUFF Challenging Her to a Meeting and HOOBOY

Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on May 13, 2025
Twitchy

Last week, Elizabeth Warren talked a whole lot of smack about Linda McMahon, going so far as to challenge her to SHOW UP and talk about the changes she's making to the Department of Education.

You know Fauxcahontas never thought Linda would even see this ... 

... let alone SHOW UP. But guess what? Trump picked Linda for many reasons, one of which is she never backs down from a challenge. You'd think she'd know better than to get all big and bad with a woman famous for running one of the most successful companies in the world.

Hooboy, it's on now.

And. Here. We. Go.

Wonder if Linda will bring her son-in-law, TRIPLE H.

Oh yeah.

Heh.

Sad, hilarious, and true, all in one.

We'd buy tickets to see this. 

Front row, even.

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ELIZABETH WARREN LINDA MCMAHON

