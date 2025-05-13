Not Enough POPCORN! Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Goes OFF on David Hogg and...
DNC Moves to Roast Hogg But They Swear It has Nothing to Do...
Trump Has Secured the Border but Dems Claimed Biden Was Powerless to Fix...
Jasmine Crockett Tells Chuck Todd that Prosecutor Past Cost Kamala Harris Black Male...
VIP
Blurry Vision: Why We’re Giggling at Google’s ‘G’ Whiz Redesigned Logo
Criminal Hymnal: ‘Faith’ Activists Build a Human Wall and Sing Cringe Tunes at...
'Injustice': CBS News Reports on Grieving Husband Caught Up in Chaos of Mass...
VIP
Imposter WWII Vet Crushes Fascism by Running Over a Tesla With a Tank
The Left’s New Hero Is 'Spokane Man' Who Was Charged With Rape
Arrested Newark Mayor Says the Bodycam Video Is ‘Manufactured Truth’
VIP
Beware of Bishops Cosplaying Pope
NBC News Announces It's Tracking the Price of Groceries to Monitor the Impact...
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- to Learn Progressive Education...
Sen. Thom Tillis Says Jeanine Pirro Is a Great Choice by Trump

As Bad As We Thought Joe Biden's Decline Was, We've Learned It Was SO Much Worse (and Media KNEW IT)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on May 13, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

We get why Axios is calling this an 'exclusive', but at the same time, they're only really clarifying what we all knew about Biden's condition as far back as 2020. No matter how often they tried to claim his misspeaking was due to a stutter, we all knew better.

Advertisement

And they did too.

Which makes this so much worse.

From Axios:

Joe Biden's physical deterioration was so severe in 2023 and 2024 that advisers privately discussed the possibility he'd need to use a wheelchair if he won re-election, CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson write in their new book, "Original Sin," out May 20.

Why it matters: The discussions reflected the extent of the president's declining health — particularly the significant degeneration of his spine — and his aides' alarm over it as Biden sought a second term at age 81.


The conversations also reveal the White House's determination to conceal the reality of Biden's condition, at the risk of his own health, while he faced a tough re-election bid against Donald Trump.

  • The book is based on interviews with more than 200 people, mostly Democratic insiders, with knowledge of the events that unfolded during the final two years of Biden's presidency. Almost all of the interviews took place after the 2024 election.

Recommended

The Left’s New Hero Is 'Spokane Man' Who Was Charged With Rape
Brett T.
Advertisement

They knew.

They all knew.

And yet they were all perfectly fine with running him for president AGAIN.

Co-author of the book, right there.

Oooh, ooh, we know!

Advertisement

True dat.

============================================================

Related:

Al Gore Says You Should NEVER Compare Anyone to Hitler ... Unless It's Trump (Watch)

Episcopal Church Announces It Will Not Help Settle South African Refugees Because They're Too WHITE

So, About Those Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs the Biden Admin Claims They Created ... Yeah, Not So Much

Here's the LATEST Lie Neera Tanden and Other Dems are Pushing About Trump and Healthcare (It's a DOOZY)

It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About How NOT to Suck

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left’s New Hero Is 'Spokane Man' Who Was Charged With Rape
Brett T.
DNC Moves to Roast Hogg But They Swear It has Nothing to Do With 'Him'
Eric V.
'Injustice': CBS News Reports on Grieving Husband Caught Up in Chaos of Mass DOGE Firings
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jasmine Crockett Tells Chuck Todd that Prosecutor Past Cost Kamala Harris Black Male Votes In 2024
Warren Squire
Trump Has Secured the Border but Dems Claimed Biden Was Powerless to Fix It In Flashback Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Left’s New Hero Is 'Spokane Man' Who Was Charged With Rape Brett T.
Advertisement