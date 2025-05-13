As Bad As We Thought Joe Biden's Decline Was, We've Learned It Was SO Much Worse (and Media KNEW IT)

We get why Axios is calling this an 'exclusive', but at the same time, they're only really clarifying what we all knew about Biden's condition as far back as 2020. No matter how often they tried to claim his misspeaking was due to a stutter, we all knew better.

Advertisement

And they did too.

Which makes this so much worse.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden's physical deterioration was so severe that advisers privately discussed the possibility he'd need to use a wheelchair if he won re-election, @jaketapper and @AlexThomp write in their new book. https://t.co/Vsgrjoz2JW — Axios (@axios) May 13, 2025

From Axios:

Joe Biden's physical deterioration was so severe in 2023 and 2024 that advisers privately discussed the possibility he'd need to use a wheelchair if he won re-election, CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson write in their new book, "Original Sin," out May 20. Why it matters: The discussions reflected the extent of the president's declining health — particularly the significant degeneration of his spine — and his aides' alarm over it as Biden sought a second term at age 81.

The conversations also reveal the White House's determination to conceal the reality of Biden's condition, at the risk of his own health, while he faced a tough re-election bid against Donald Trump. The book is based on interviews with more than 200 people, mostly Democratic insiders, with knowledge of the events that unfolded during the final two years of Biden's presidency. Almost all of the interviews took place after the 2024 election.

They knew.

They all knew.

And yet they were all perfectly fine with running him for president AGAIN.

That’s not as exclusive as you might think. We knew this years ago. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 13, 2025

Everyone knew...



Jake Tapper certainly knew



Only Republicans said it. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 13, 2025

Co-author of the book, right there.

This is you all trying to disassociate Harris from Biden isn't it? — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) May 13, 2025

But Jake Tapper told us at the time it was a stutter and we were liars if we said it was anything more. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) May 13, 2025

Thanks for dutifully assisting in the cover-up you pathetic propagandists. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 13, 2025

So who ran the country? — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) May 13, 2025

Oooh, ooh, we know!

This book is basically just a collection of things most of us knew and admitted but that the media overlooked because…they wanted to. — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) May 13, 2025

Advertisement

True dat.

============================================================

Related:

Al Gore Says You Should NEVER Compare Anyone to Hitler ... Unless It's Trump (Watch)

Episcopal Church Announces It Will Not Help Settle South African Refugees Because They're Too WHITE

So, About Those Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs the Biden Admin Claims They Created ... Yeah, Not So Much

Here's the LATEST Lie Neera Tanden and Other Dems are Pushing About Trump and Healthcare (It's a DOOZY)

It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About How NOT to Suck

============================================================