Latest 2024 vs. 2025 Border Numbers Prove We Didn't Need New Legislation, Just...
Let's Revisit the Tariff Doom and Gloom That Elizabeth Warren Was Predicting 1...
It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About W...
Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and...
VIP
Scott Bessent Reveals What the Chinese Delegation Told Him About Biden (Anybody Surprised?...
LOL-CHECKMATE! Margot Cleveland DROPS a WHOPPER of a Fact-Check on AOC Defending Dems...
Dem Sen. Alex Padilla Says Trump Would Waste Billions by Cutting Calf. High...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Trump Nukes Martha Raddatz and Her ‘Slopadopolus’ Circus and Twitter Can’t Stop Laughing
VIP
Be a Rebel and Embrace Motherhood
Trump Announces an Executive Order That Aims to Slash Prescription Drug Costs By...
VIP
Jonathan Chait: King of Calvinball
Really? REALLY?! Reddit Lies Shares Poll Showing Reddit Is Full of Left-Wing Loons...
There It Is! This Is the STUPIDEST Pro-Trans Argument J.K. Rowling Has Ever...

Here's the LATEST Lie Neera Tanden and Other Dems are Pushing About Trump and Healthcare (It's a DOOZY)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on May 12, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Hey America - Neera Tanden is still full of crap.

As Twitchy readers, we know you already knew that, but still.

It works so well with her silly post about the GOP RIPPING HEALTHCARE FROM THE POOR TO FUND THE RICH! MWAHAHAHAHAHA

Advertisement

We have to wonder if they have any idea how ridiculous they sound.

We're shocked she didn't claim the GOP is pushing grandma off a cliff as well.

Yes, yes she does.

OH, and about the CBO:

From our sister site, RedState:

So yeah, maybe taking the CBO's word isn't such a great idea. It also should be noted that the changes being proposed to Medicare and Medicaid in the reconciliation bill revolve around eliminating fraud, not cutting benefits for legitimate recipients (though that would be necessary for real fiscal sanity). Are Democrats arguing it's bad to stop people from defrauding the U.S. government? Because it sure seems like what they are arguing. 

Still, I highly doubt that 13.7 million people will lose their health insurance, government-funded or not, due to anything in this reconciliation bill. And when the CBO turns out to be wrong again, people will go right back to pretending they are credible the next time they need a talking point. The cycle continues.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Say it ain't so!

Turns out lying liars lie.

============================================================

Related:

It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About Why They SUCK

Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and WHOA-NELLIE the BACKFIRE

LOL-CHECKMATE! Margot Cleveland DROPS a WHOPPER of a Fact-Check on AOC Defending Dems Who Assaulted ICE

K: David Hogg Wants His Party to Stop Being So MEAN to Young Guys Who Just Want to 'Get Laid and Party'

We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest

============================================================

Tags: HEALTH CARE MEDICAID NEERA TANDEN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and WHOA-NELLIE the BACKFIRE
Sam J.
It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About Why They SUCK
Sam J.
LOL-CHECKMATE! Margot Cleveland DROPS a WHOPPER of a Fact-Check on AOC Defending Dems Who Assaulted ICE
Sam J.
Let's Revisit the Tariff Doom and Gloom That Elizabeth Warren Was Predicting 1 Month Ago
Doug P.
The Story About Trump Accepting a Plane from Qatar ... That's a Big Fat STINKING Jon Karl Lie
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement