Here's the LATEST Lie Neera Tanden and Other Dems are Pushing About Trump and Healthcare (It's a DOOZY)

Hey America - Neera Tanden is still full of crap.

As Twitchy readers, we know you already knew that, but still.

It works so well with her silly post about the GOP RIPPING HEALTHCARE FROM THE POOR TO FUND THE RICH! MWAHAHAHAHAHA

Advertisement

We have to wonder if they have any idea how ridiculous they sound.

Hey America - while you were sleeping the Republicans started to put out their plan to rip health care away from millions of Americans. Almost 14 million people lose their health care so the GOP can fund tax cuts for the rich. https://t.co/RUZHoy02pG — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) May 12, 2025

We're shocked she didn't claim the GOP is pushing grandma off a cliff as well.

Do you have an affliction that prevents you from telling the truth? — Chriss (@StoliVonDoodle) May 12, 2025

Yes, yes she does.

OH, and about the CBO:

From our sister site, RedState:

So yeah, maybe taking the CBO's word isn't such a great idea. It also should be noted that the changes being proposed to Medicare and Medicaid in the reconciliation bill revolve around eliminating fraud, not cutting benefits for legitimate recipients (though that would be necessary for real fiscal sanity). Are Democrats arguing it's bad to stop people from defrauding the U.S. government? Because it sure seems like what they are arguing. Still, I highly doubt that 13.7 million people will lose their health insurance, government-funded or not, due to anything in this reconciliation bill. And when the CBO turns out to be wrong again, people will go right back to pretending they are credible the next time they need a talking point. The cycle continues.

Say it ain't so!

Turns out lying liars lie.

============================================================

Related:

It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About Why They SUCK

Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and WHOA-NELLIE the BACKFIRE

LOL-CHECKMATE! Margot Cleveland DROPS a WHOPPER of a Fact-Check on AOC Defending Dems Who Assaulted ICE

K: David Hogg Wants His Party to Stop Being So MEAN to Young Guys Who Just Want to 'Get Laid and Party'

We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest

============================================================