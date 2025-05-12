Latest 2024 vs. 2025 Border Numbers Prove We Didn't Need New Legislation, Just...
It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About Why They SUCK

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on May 12, 2025
Full disclosure, Twitchy favorite DataRepublican does not specifically mention Democrats or Lefties in the following post, BUT considering they've done everything she says not to do (and does nothing she says they should do), we feel like it's a pretty safe assumption that she's talking about them.

That, or Democrats are just really bad at this in general because they line up with her list perfectly.

Either way, we thought this was a keeper:

Post continues:

  • ... policies like mass migration
  • Realize regime change has cost countless lives and dollars
  • Cutting off NGOs does not make one an enemy of democracy
  • The people are the judge of norms and institutions. Not the other way around.

Nailed it.

We're sure Democrats see her as a traitor since they think they own women and the disability community.

Yeah, let's do that too.

