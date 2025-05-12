It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About Why They SUCK

Full disclosure, Twitchy favorite DataRepublican does not specifically mention Democrats or Lefties in the following post, BUT considering they've done everything she says not to do (and does nothing she says they should do), we feel like it's a pretty safe assumption that she's talking about them.

That, or Democrats are just really bad at this in general because they line up with her list perfectly.

Either way, we thought this was a keeper:

It’s really that simple:



🔹Don’t censor opposing viewpoints

🔹Condemn political violence in all its forms

🔹Don’t call for mass sweeping arrests

🔹Don’t scheme to remove political leaders or parties

🔹Don’t overwrite the will of the people with backdoor policies like mass… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Post continues:

... policies like mass migration

Realize regime change has cost countless lives and dollars

Cutting off NGOs does not make one an enemy of democracy

The people are the judge of norms and institutions. Not the other way around.

Nailed it.

100% correct.



But you are seeking to deny leftists their base of power, which is why you get physically threatened and had to leave your home for a while. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 11, 2025

Well, if that's the case, what does it say about the foundation that the left has built if it can be threatened by a single disabled woman?



But point taken. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

We're sure Democrats see her as a traitor since they think they own women and the disability community.

Impeach all corrupt judges pic.twitter.com/stVsVjRjmU — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) May 11, 2025

Yeah, let's do that too.

