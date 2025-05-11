Ukrainian Fanboy Brings Knife to Gunfight with MAGA Posting Pic and Lie About Europe Leaving USA Behind

Ukrainian fanboy John Jackson should have done a bit more research before posting this pic of Zelensky with European leaders.

Seems he thinks they were meeting without Trump, Vance, or Rubio which means they were 'leaving America behind'.

Advertisement

No, really.

He thought that.

Or, you know, he at least posted it.

Take a look:

The moment when Europe left America behind. pic.twitter.com/lq0Bco8r1p — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) May 10, 2025

Except they're sitting around a phone, clearly talking to someone. Gosh, golly, gee, who do you all think they're talking to?

One guess:

They're literally on the phone to Trump in this pic, you hysterical assclown. https://t.co/AEvxSR9Ic1 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 11, 2025

Duh.

What a nob.

We wish. Those free loaders will be back again with their hands out in no time. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) May 11, 2025

Heh.

No joke.

That dopey look on their faces means it’s slowly dawning on them that they’ve never had to fight a war without us and know they can’t. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) May 11, 2025

Womp womp womp womp.

America scraped the EU off the bottom of our shoes a long time ago. — Stewie Griffin (@StewGriffin52) May 11, 2025

If only.

They literally posted that they were on the phone with Trump at that very minute.



Moron. — Cindy (@asheborn57) May 11, 2025

Derp.

But hey, he tried.

============================================================

Related:

K: David Hogg Wants His Party to Stop Being So MEAN to Young Guys Who Just Want to 'Get Laid and Party'

WHOA! What's In That White Baggie?! WATCH Macron, Starmer, and Merz CLOSELY In Damning (If REAL) Video

We SEE You! CNN Shows TRUTH About Democrats at ICE Facility and It AIN'T Pretty ... for Democrats (Watch)

OOF! Eric Swalwell Gets Served a BIG Ol' Glass of STFU Juice Trying to DISS Rep. Brandon Gill and HOOBOY

We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest

============================================================