Ukrainian Fanboy Brings Knife to Gunfight with MAGA Posting Pic and Lie About Europe Leaving USA Behind

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on May 11, 2025
Twitchy

Ukrainian fanboy John Jackson should have done a bit more research before posting this pic of Zelensky with European leaders.

Seems he thinks they were meeting without Trump, Vance, or Rubio which means they were 'leaving America behind'.

No, really.

He thought that.

Or, you know, he at least posted it.

Take a look:

Except they're sitting around a phone, clearly talking to someone. Gosh, golly, gee, who do you all think they're talking to?

One guess:

Duh.

What a nob.

Heh.

No joke.

Womp womp womp womp.

If only.

Derp.

But hey, he tried.

