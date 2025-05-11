K: David Hogg Wants His Party to Stop Being So MEAN to Young Guys Who Just Want to 'Get Laid and Party'

David Hogg has been doing a bang-up job as vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee ... totally. Since he joined, we have seen an uptick in swearing and trollish behavior from Democrats on social media, and we know Hogg was pushing for more of a presence on platforms like X.

And now, Hogg wants his very uptight party that has spent decades blaming men for every ill in the world to find a way to reach them, especially the young ones who want to get laid and have fun.

They also brought Hogg in to connect with young people.

So ... yeah, there's that.

Watch this:

David Hogg says Democrats need to find a way to reach with young men who just want to "get laid and have fun" and not be condemned by their party. pic.twitter.com/D5EhfsNXgw — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 10, 2025

His entire claim to fame is being absent on a day of a tragic shooting at his school that he quickly exploited for his own gain, including a Harvard education.

Which isn't doing him any favors.

Just sayin'.

Hogg can’t define woman let alone know what a real man is or wants 😂 — 🃏👩🏻‍💻🐊🤡🇺🇸 (@Allygeighter) May 10, 2025

Right? Maybe he should start there, by defining a woman.

He’s not a great role model for that — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) May 10, 2025

this guy is the perfect fit with the democratic party, dirt bag of the dirt bags — James Winslow (@JamesWinslow3) May 10, 2025

Poor Hogg ... he just wants to party, you guys.

C'mon, Democrats!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

