Ukrainian Fanboy Brings Knife to Gunfight with MAGA Posting Pic and Lie About...
VIP
WHOA! What's In That White Baggie?! WATCH Macron, Starmer, and Merz CLOSELY In...
We SEE You! CNN Shows TRUTH About Democrats at ICE Facility and It...
OOF! Eric Swalwell Gets Served a BIG Ol' Glass of STFU Juice Trying...
John Cleese BRAVELY Ran Away After Getting DRAGGED Like the Coward He Is...
We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazi...
Countdown Starts for Democrats to Defend Newly Imprisoned Murderous ‘Anticristo’ MS-13 Gan...
‘Conservative’ David Brooks Wants Everyone to Know He Has Admired Joe Biden for...
Demsurrection Bop! Parody Music Video Celebrates the Newark Democrats’ Love for Illegal Al...
TikTok Challenge Leaves One Teen Dead Another Wounded and the Target of the...
VIP
UK Woman Headed to Prison for Killing Man Who Was Sexually Assaulting Her
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tells Republicans 'You All Got the White Supremacists Galore'
Rep. Ilhan Omar Says JD Vance Doesn’t Really Have Anything to Do
Senior USAID Officer Charged With Pandemic Bailout Fraud

K: David Hogg Wants His Party to Stop Being So MEAN to Young Guys Who Just Want to 'Get Laid and Party'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on May 11, 2025
David Hogg/TwitterX

David Hogg has been doing a bang-up job as vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee ... totally. Since he joined, we have seen an uptick in swearing and trollish behavior from Democrats on social media, and we know Hogg was pushing for more of a presence on platforms like X.

Advertisement

And now, Hogg wants his very uptight party that has spent decades blaming men for every ill in the world to find a way to reach them, especially the young ones who want to get laid and have fun.

They also brought Hogg in to connect with young people.

So ... yeah, there's that.

Watch this:

His entire claim to fame is being absent on a day of a tragic shooting at his school that he quickly exploited for his own gain, including a Harvard education.

Which isn't doing him any favors.

Just sayin'.

Right? Maybe he should start there, by defining a woman.

Recommended

We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest
Sam J.
Advertisement

Poor Hogg ... he just wants to party, you guys.

C'mon, Democrats! 

HA HA HA HA HA HA

============================================================

Related:

WHOA! What's In That White Baggie?! WATCH Macron, Starmer, and Merz CLOSELY In Damning (If REAL) Video

We SEE You! CNN Shows TRUTH About Democrats at ICE Facility and It AIN'T Pretty ... for Democrats (Watch)

OOF! Eric Swalwell Gets Served a BIG Ol' Glass of STFU Juice Trying to DISS Rep. Brandon Gill and HOOBOY

John Cleese BRAVELY Ran Away After Getting DRAGGED Like the Coward He Is For Threatening Stephen Miller

We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest
Sam J.
Ukrainian Fanboy Brings Knife to Gunfight with MAGA Posting Pic and Lie About Europe Leaving USA Behind
Sam J.
We SEE You! CNN Shows TRUTH About Democrats at ICE Facility and It AIN'T Pretty ... for Democrats (Watch)
Sam J.
John Cleese BRAVELY Ran Away After Getting DRAGGED Like the Coward He Is For Threatening Stephen Miller
Sam J.
TikTok Challenge Leaves One Teen Dead Another Wounded and the Target of the Prank Charged With Murder
Eric V.
OOF! Eric Swalwell Gets Served a BIG Ol' Glass of STFU Juice Trying to DISS Rep. Brandon Gill and HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest Sam J.
Advertisement