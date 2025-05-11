We SEE You! CNN Shows TRUTH About Democrats at ICE Facility and It AIN'T Pretty ... for Democrats (Watch)

Democrats spent years vilifying and attacking Americans for showing up at the Capitol on January 6th.

Democrats spent years vilifying and attacking Americans, lecturing us and screeching that no one is above the law.

Democrats spent years vilifying and attacking Americans for trying to destroy democracy.

Democrats are a-holes.

We said what we said.

Especially Democrats who try breaking into an ICE facility while attacking ICE agents and then crying when they're treated like the thugs they really are. Heck, when even CNN is calling them out, you know it's bad for Democrats.

Watch this:

🚨CNN finally shows incriminating video of Rep McIver pushing and shoving law enforcement —



— just as Rep Coleman claims “if anything, we were pushed and shoved!"



This split screen about says it all.pic.twitter.com/NZfMiTI0zS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 11, 2025

Awww yes, our Democrat pals are always the victims, you know.

The CNN dude is like, "wait a minute."😳 pic.twitter.com/xAIqUYyp5G — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) May 11, 2025

It's RIGHT there.

I don't recall anyone pushing and shoving to rescue any of the POWs held for 582 days in Gaza 🤷 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) May 11, 2025

Because the POWs weren't politically convenient for the Democrats.

No no, they're far more concerned about rescuing violent, dangerous gang members.

Lying is all they have left. Cameras don’t lie! — George Denton (@LGDenton) May 11, 2025

So they were the victims? Seems like standard democrat behavior. 🙄 — SK (@SteCK1878) May 11, 2025

Yup, they are always the victims.

And then, when they can't play the victim anymore, they'll move on to another lie.

It's what they do.

