Thus Begins the Media's Papal Conflate

We SEE You! CNN Shows TRUTH About Democrats at ICE Facility and It AIN'T Pretty ... for Democrats (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on May 11, 2025
Twitchy Meme

Democrats spent years vilifying and attacking Americans for showing up at the Capitol on January 6th.

Democrats spent years vilifying and attacking Americans, lecturing us and screeching that no one is above the law.

Democrats spent years vilifying and attacking Americans for trying to destroy democracy.

Democrats are a-holes.

We said what we said.

Especially Democrats who try breaking into an ICE facility while attacking ICE agents and then crying when they're treated like the thugs they really are. Heck, when even CNN is calling them out, you know it's bad for Democrats.

Watch this:

Awww yes, our Democrat pals are always the victims, you know. 

It's RIGHT there.

Because the POWs weren't politically convenient for the Democrats.

No no, they're far more concerned about rescuing violent, dangerous gang members.

Yup, they are always the victims.

And then, when they can't play the victim anymore, they'll move on to another lie.

It's what they do.

