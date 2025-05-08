Wow, He HATES Her ... LOL: Here's Why Joe Biden Really Thinks Kamala Harris Lost and HOOBOY (Watch)

Box Office Beatings Will Continue Until Movies Improve: AMC Posts Eye-Watering $202M Loss...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden knows why Kamala Harris lost in 2024 ... 

*snort*

Sorry, at this point, we just have to laugh because our pals on the Left have to know this man shouldn't be ordering his own ice cream anymore, let alone engaging in political discussions and debates.

Watch this hot mess:

Alrighty, President Silver Alert.

We get it, they need to pretend that Americans are sexist and racist, and THAT'S why she lost, otherwise they have to admit their agenda and narrative both suck and are doing serious damage to their party.

Watching this more than once, we think Joe should just be honest and talk about what an unlikable hag she is; both he and his wife hated her. They probably still do. Imagine if he was just HONEST. Then again, he may not know what day it is so there's that.

Biden bragged about picking her based on her sex and color way back in 2020, so of course, he's still focused on those two attributes.

He never said he liked her or thought she was qualified.

And racist.

Duh.

We're not sure if they actually believe it, OR they just know their base is dumb enough to buy it.

Perhaps both.

Bingo.

It's as simple as that.

============================================================

============================================================

