Wow, He HATES Her ... LOL: Here's Why Joe Biden Really Thinks Kamala Harris Lost and HOOBOY (Watch)

Joe Biden knows why Kamala Harris lost in 2024 ...

*snort*

Sorry, at this point, we just have to laugh because our pals on the Left have to know this man shouldn't be ordering his own ice cream anymore, let alone engaging in political discussions and debates.

Advertisement

Watch this hot mess:

Biden: "Kamala Harris lost because she is a woman of mixed race"



pic.twitter.com/r19tkHnpkQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 8, 2025

Alrighty, President Silver Alert.

We get it, they need to pretend that Americans are sexist and racist, and THAT'S why she lost, otherwise they have to admit their agenda and narrative both suck and are doing serious damage to their party.

Watching this more than once, we think Joe should just be honest and talk about what an unlikable hag she is; both he and his wife hated her. They probably still do. Imagine if he was just HONEST. Then again, he may not know what day it is so there's that.

So, if really believes that, why did they run her in the first place? If a mixed race woman couldn't win, why did Biden step down in the first place? Because it's all BS and everyone knows it — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 8, 2025

Biden bragged about picking her based on her sex and color way back in 2020, so of course, he's still focused on those two attributes.

He never said he liked her or thought she was qualified.

No she lost because she was the worst candidate. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 8, 2025

Truly remarkable that a former president would call a significant portion of the American electorate sexist. — Jeff Deist (@jeffdeist) May 8, 2025

And racist.

Duh.

Yeah, all 77 million people who voted for Donald Trump just voted for him because they're sexist! And they actually believe this! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 8, 2025

We're not sure if they actually believe it, OR they just know their base is dumb enough to buy it.

Perhaps both.

Kamala Harris lost because she is Kamala Harris. The cackle, the inexperienced attitude, the verbal vomit, her not winning the primaries, rendering her illegitimate basically, the wokeism, etc etc. She's a political dud. — C Jay (@CJRepublican) May 8, 2025

Bingo.

It's as simple as that.

============================================================

Related:

WOOF! Watching Matt Walsh DEMOLISH Somali Troll Hating On America ... I'm Just Glad He's On OUR Side



Scott Jennings Uses the UK's Major Deal with Trump/U.S. to DRAAAAG Political Left As Only HE Can and LOL

OOF! Jen Psaki's Smarmy Dig at 'Mr. Art of the Deal' Trump Comes Back to BITE Her In the Arse (Watch)

And. Here. We. GOOO: FBI Opens FORMAL Criminal Probe Against Letitia James So Break Out ALL the Popcorn

Kash Patel Straight-Up NUKES Patty Murray in SAVAGE Back and Forth About a Weaponized FBI and DAMN -Watch

OOOH DAMN: Marjorie Taylor Greene Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN With Just 1 Sentence and a Smile (Watch)

============================================================