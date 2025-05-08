OOF! Jenn Psaki's Smarmy Dig at 'Mr. Art of the Deal' Trump Comes Back to BITE Her In the Arse (Watch)

You'd think our pals on the Left would know by now that the more they mock Trump, the more they claim he can't get something done or accomplish something, the harder he works to get it done.

Probably knowing it will be fun to make them all look stupid and eat their own words.

For example, not even a full day before Trump's deal with the UK, Jen Psaki was talking trash because let's be honest, it's all she knows how to do:

This is hysterical. Jen Psaki led off last night’s show mocking Trump:



“Mr. 'Art of the Deal' as he calls himself, has not yet struck a single trade deal. Not a single one with any single country!"



Trump announces trade deal with UK hours later.



😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/QzmKUGLHsn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2025

Pretty sure she's going to want to circle back on this one.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA

Little Red Lying Hood Jen Psaki spoke too soon and she’s going to have to ‘circle back’ on Trump’s deal with the U.K. 🤣😂 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 8, 2025

Against all odds, the Dems' line of attack against Trump continues to get stupider and stupider.

Psaki's most recent one is a prime example; there will be a continuing series of deals announced, on a nearly daily basis, for the next few months. — Cruadin (@cruadin) May 8, 2025

@jrpsaki is as accurate as she is honest. You know, like a disclosure agreement at a used car lot. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) May 8, 2025

They step on a rake every single time. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 8, 2025

So many rakes, so little time.

