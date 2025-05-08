BREAKING: Chicago Cardinal Robert Prevost Is Now Pope, Takes Name Leo XIV
BREAKING: Catholic Church Elects New Pope
'Unsettling and Ritualistic': Lioness of God Unsettled by Catholics Repeating the Hail Mar...
Apparently, Giant Statues of Black Women Are a Thing Now Globally
Symone D. Sanders Posted This Video to TikTok on Purpose

OOF! Jenn Psaki's Smarmy Dig at 'Mr. Art of the Deal' Trump Comes Back to BITE Her In the Arse (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

You'd think our pals on the Left would know by now that the more they mock Trump, the more they claim he can't get something done or accomplish something, the harder he works to get it done.

Probably knowing it will be fun to make them all look stupid and eat their own words.

For example, not even a full day before Trump's deal with the UK, Jen Psaki was talking trash because let's be honest, it's all she knows how to do:

Pretty sure she's going to want to circle back on this one.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA

So many rakes, so little time.

