Bernie Sanders Claims He's TOO GOOD to Fly Commercial and LOL, X Just Has a HEYDAY With the Old Socialist

Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have taken to the skies, flying all around the country to complain about the oligarchy. Nothing says you're against powerful, rich people like flying First Class or PRIVATE PLANES.

Advertisement

Like Bernie.

Yup, the old Socialist will only fly on a private plane, and he's not even sorry for it. Tell us you're the oligarch in the room without telling us, Bernie.

.@BernieSanders says he is too good to wait in line at United and refuses to apologize for using private jets for his oligarchy tour😂😂😂



He doesn’t give AF about being a hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/FKfX4DmxYx — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 7, 2025

Bernie won't stand in line with the rest of the poors he's supposedly fighting for.

We can't even make this up.

X, of course, is having a grand old time at his expense:

"Everyone must sacrifice to save earth, but I am too important to" pic.twitter.com/m96Z9Jec7g — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 8, 2025

This is the guy with three houses complaining about the wealthy. Yup.

Indeed.

She's come a long way since becoming a socialist ... ha ha ha ha ha.

He did the salute!



Ladies and gentleman. We got him. pic.twitter.com/WcyF0z3AlU — Matt White (@GreenSuit42069) May 8, 2025

We KNEW it!

Hey, we're just playing by their rules, ya' know.

Rules for thee....not for me!!! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AYlnp9dADq — Viral Architect 🎵⚡ (@BigMKilo) May 8, 2025

And this right here is the base of socialism.

Bernie isn't even trying to hide it anymore.

============================================================

Related:

Linda McMahon Just SLAMMED the Door RIGHT In Harvard's Big Smug Face and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out So YOU KNOW We Gotta Share It -Pic

No WORDS: BLISTERING Report Shows FBI Just Butchered 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting Investigation

Stay MAD! Dana Loesch DRAGS Brian Stelter in Thread Over Tone-Deaf Post About Media and the Constitution

Antarctic Ice Rebounding In MASS ... Al Gore Hardest Hit *SNORT*

============================================================