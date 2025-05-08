Bro, Stop DIGGING! Andrew Yang Tries Defending Bernie Sanders Flying Private and WOW...
Bernie Sanders Claims He's TOO GOOD to Fly Commercial and LOL, X Just Has a HEYDAY With the Old Socialist

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have taken to the skies, flying all around the country to complain about the oligarchy. Nothing says you're against powerful, rich people like flying First Class or PRIVATE PLANES.

Like Bernie.

Yup, the old Socialist will only fly on a private plane, and he's not even sorry for it. Tell us you're the oligarch in the room without telling us, Bernie.

Bernie won't stand in line with the rest of the poors he's supposedly fighting for.

We can't even make this up.

X, of course, is having a grand old time at his expense:

This is the guy with three houses complaining about the wealthy. Yup.

Indeed.

She's come a long way since becoming a socialist ... ha ha ha ha ha.

We KNEW it!

Hey, we're just playing by their rules, ya' know.

And this right here is the base of socialism.

Bernie isn't even trying to hide it anymore.

