Bernie Sanders Claims He's TOO GOOD to Fly Commercial and LOL, X Just Has a HEYDAY With the Old Socialist

Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have taken to the skies, flying all around the country to complain about the oligarchy. Nothing says you're against powerful, rich people like flying First Class or PRIVATE PLANES.
Like Bernie.
Yup, the old Socialist will only fly on a private plane, and he's not even sorry for it. Tell us you're the oligarch in the room without telling us, Bernie.
.@BernieSanders says he is too good to wait in line at United and refuses to apologize for using private jets for his oligarchy tour😂😂😂— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 7, 2025
He doesn’t give AF about being a hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/FKfX4DmxYx
Bernie won't stand in line with the rest of the poors he's supposedly fighting for.
We can't even make this up.
X, of course, is having a grand old time at his expense:
"Everyone must sacrifice to save earth, but I am too important to" pic.twitter.com/m96Z9Jec7g— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 8, 2025
This is the guy with three houses complaining about the wealthy. Yup.
Same can be said of @AOC pic.twitter.com/sJJn2NcAwf— Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) May 8, 2025
Indeed.
She's come a long way since becoming a socialist ... ha ha ha ha ha.
May 8, 2025
He did the salute!— Matt White (@GreenSuit42069) May 8, 2025
Ladies and gentleman. We got him. pic.twitter.com/WcyF0z3AlU
We KNEW it!
Hey, we're just playing by their rules, ya' know.
Rules for thee....not for me!!! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AYlnp9dADq— Viral Architect 🎵⚡ (@BigMKilo) May 8, 2025
And this right here is the base of socialism.
Bernie isn't even trying to hide it anymore.
