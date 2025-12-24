A Warm AI Christmas Card From The Democrats, But Not Really
'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who Pulled Her Over for DUI

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on December 24, 2025

Black Lives Matter demanded that all cops wear bodycams to catch them in the act of abusing their power, and the plan backfired. What we've learned is that law enforcement is a lot more patient than we could ever be. A black "community leader" was shot by a cop in April, but it didn't make waves nationally because bodycam footage showed him rushing at the police officer to attack him. "Next time you touch me, you gonna die, next time you touch me, you gonna die," the community leader was recorded saying.

Oddly, in this case, we have an AWFL being pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving, and the footage is more dramatic than that. The police officer confesses that, no, he doesn't know who she is. Apparently, she was a mayoral candidate in a city in Rhode Island.

Again, we applaud the astounding restraint of law enforcement. They're out there dealing with this every day. (Language warning)

… candidate and current chair of the city’s Democratic Committee

She was charged with DUI after a traffic stop earlier this month

Bucci told the officers, "What are you going to do, shoot me?"

Court records say officers noted 'severely bloodshot, glassy and watery eyes'

The report stated that Bucci cried out that she had "told her kids if they ever became a cop I'd k*ll them."

She added, "only clowns become cops."

Bucci was charged with a misdemeanor DUI and released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond

We'd never heard of her, but we have now. Kudos to that police officer for keeping his cool and doing his job.

***

