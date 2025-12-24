'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who Pulled Her Over for DUI

Black Lives Matter demanded that all cops wear bodycams to catch them in the act of abusing their power, and the plan backfired. What we've learned is that law enforcement is a lot more patient than we could ever be. A black "community leader" was shot by a cop in April, but it didn't make waves nationally because bodycam footage showed him rushing at the police officer to attack him. "Next time you touch me, you gonna die, next time you touch me, you gonna die," the community leader was recorded saying.

Oddly, in this case, we have an AWFL being pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving, and the footage is more dramatic than that. The police officer confesses that, no, he doesn't know who she is. Apparently, she was a mayoral candidate in a city in Rhode Island.

Again, we applaud the astounding restraint of law enforcement. They're out there dealing with this every day. (Language warning)

NEW: Former Rhode Island Democratic mayoral candidate asks cops "you know who I am?" before being arrested for alleged drunk driving



"You guys are gross,' and 'I f***ing can't stand you… "I'm going to get you mother******."



Maria A. Bucci, 51, is former Cranston mayoral… pic.twitter.com/WktFLSvnwe — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 23, 2025

… candidate and current chair of the city’s Democratic Committee She was charged with DUI after a traffic stop earlier this month Bucci told the officers, "What are you going to do, shoot me?" Court records say officers noted 'severely bloodshot, glassy and watery eyes' The report stated that Bucci cried out that she had "told her kids if they ever became a cop I'd k*ll them." She added, "only clowns become cops." Bucci was charged with a misdemeanor DUI and released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond

🚨 BOOM! Rhode Island police officer takes NO BS from former Democrat mayoral candidate Maria Bucci as she is arrested for drunk driving



"You know who I am?!"



"You guys are gross...I f-ing can't stand you!"



Democrats are entitled. Professional victim.pic.twitter.com/ruQCRGkbzo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 24, 2025

She's an entitled POS and needs to resign from her position as chair of the city's Dem committee immediately. No one is above the law!! — The Honey Badger (Tracy)♒☮🇺🇸 (@delilahdoo1) December 24, 2025

She’s not resigning. She has zero shame, zero accountability, and zero concern for Americans. — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 24, 2025

"You know who I am?" is code for I am better than you and rules don't apply to me. It's mostly used by elitist politicians that believe that they don't have to answer to "We The People." — Americano (@moraltreason) December 24, 2025

dO yOu KnOw wHo I aM 🥴 pic.twitter.com/G60NkNQp3G — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 24, 2025

This is what they think about you. — Jeff (@jeff_4_ever) December 24, 2025

Love me some old “do you know who I am?” stuff. Classic. — Joe (@OnceABootlegger) December 24, 2025

Nobody cares who she is.



Why are liberal women like this? — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 24, 2025

I live in Rhode Island and I don't even know who she is 🤣 — WharfRat (@earthch1ld) December 24, 2025

We'd never heard of her, but we have now. Kudos to that police officer for keeping his cool and doing his job.

***

