Bodycam Footage of ‘Community Leader’ Shot by Cop Released

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 17, 2025
There's already a GoFundMe set up for community leader Deshawn Leeth, who was shot by police after leading them on a chase through Ohio and Pennsylvania earlier this week. He's not getting the traction that alleged murderer Karmelo Anthony is, who's raised nearly half a million dollars on GiveSendGo — his GoFundMe campaign has only raised $13,000.

A black man shot by a cop? How is this not all over the mainstream media? CBS News reports:

New police body and dash camera video shows what state troopers in Pennsylvania and Ohio were up against in last week's chase down the turnpike. 

The chase occurred last Friday when police said a man stole an Ohio State Trooper's car and took off into Pennsylvania. 

Dash camera video showed the moment Pennsylvania State Police ended a high-speed chase through Beaver County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol encountered the driver about 15 minutes earlier. 

Police said DeShawn Leeth had just crashed a separate car on the Ohio Turnpike, and the video showed Leeth getting aggressive with the trooper immediately. 

"Next time you touch me, you gonna die, next time you touch me, you gonna die," Leeth could be heard saying on the footage.

CBS News also explains why he's being touted as a "community leader":

 According to police, Leeth was from Michigan, and prison records show he pleaded guilty to nine home invasion charges across two cases that date back to 2012. 

When he got in 2023, he became the executive director of a non-profit focused on helping at-risk kids and preventing teen violence.

Bodycam video shows why Black Lives Matter isn't burning down cities:

His family writes on his GoFundMe page:

His love for God, his daughter, his family, and his community was evident in everything he did. Deshawn was a protector, a mentor, and a visionary always standing in the gap for those who needed encouragement, guidance, or simply someone to believe in them. His passion and generosity touched countless lives, and his absence is deeply felt by all who had the honor of knowing him.

Yeah, OK.

***

