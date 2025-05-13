'Injustice': CBS News Reports on Grieving Husband Caught Up in Chaos of Mass DOGE Firings

The CBS News headline says it all: "In chaos of mass DOGE firings, a grieving husband fights to save consumer agency." Someone didn't get the memo from the DNC that they're not pushing the word "chaos" anymore.

In chaos of mass DOGE firings, a grieving husband fights to save consumer agency https://t.co/rVmOnJyzio — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 12, 2025

Three reporters came up with this:

Eva Steege may have seemed like an unlikely combattant in the pushback against mass firings by the Trump administration. The 83-year-old retired Lutheran pastor was in hospice, unable to walk, when she was asked to join a group seeking to block the administration's gutting of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. "It took us about five minutes to decide that that was a good thing to do," her husband Ted Steege, 82, told CBS News in an interview. When Eva died in March, Ted took her place in the lawsuit which, to this point, has prevented the agency's dismantling and yielded hundreds of pages of internal communications shedding new light on DOGE's effort to slash the federal workforce. Steege has become one face of the human toll wrought by the chaos and scope of the mass federal firings that marked the Trump administration's first 100 days in Washington.

OK, but get to the part when the "injustice the couple faced" originated.

The grieving husband and his dead wife are idiots. They’re just idiots.



And of COURSE Lutheran Social Services is involved. They’re sitting on mountains of cash for non-citizens but sent these people to the government instead of just helping them https://t.co/xbVBMUUiRz pic.twitter.com/wjGzZL4Z5j — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 12, 2025

You cannot hate legacy media more. Lies upon lies. — Madeline LuskJohnson🍊 (@Maggiert2) May 12, 2025

This is the most insane thing I've ever seen. At a moment in time she should be retiring they not only sold their home but took on $43k in debt so she could afford tuition?!? In her 60's! pic.twitter.com/zb2N87geRq — Kevin (@GFY_Trucking) May 12, 2025

Nobody trusts you fake news douchebags. 🤣 — Ted E. Bear (@TedEBear607) May 12, 2025

Every day I think, "CBS News can't be dumber." Every day I'm wrong. — MolonNukei (@MolonNukei) May 12, 2025

The organization is sadly a shill group and should be burned and floated out to sea without regret. — RecursiveReferences (@Recursivelies) May 12, 2025

Lutheran Social Services has billions on tap to help illegal aliens but they can't spare 43k to help out a grieving husband of one of their pastors.



"Be like us" said the Lutheran church, "you can only accomplish the Lord's work if you take taxpayer funds from the treasury." — behind_seven_proxies (@user351513) May 12, 2025

Weaponized empathy doesn't work any more. — Bolt Vanderhuge (@GenghisKhet) May 12, 2025

There is no chaos involved. — Greg Pitts (@grpitts123) May 12, 2025

What chaos? Jesus guys, this is why no one trusts you — Alea Iacta Est 2025 (@Aleaiactaest23) May 12, 2025

This is ridiculous. Why do we need to the CFPB to protect this kind of shit? Start a GoFundMe or something if you need help. pic.twitter.com/htJGx7J6mU — Barney (@hc26234) May 12, 2025

You were trying to drum up sympathy, but all you did was paint this guy and his wife as complete idiots. — Astronaut Rescue Commander Bishop 🇺🇲 (@TheWildBishop) May 12, 2025

Someone above said it best: weaponized empathy. Sorry, we're not falling for that anymore. And how does a straight news article include the line, "The injustice the couple faced …"? CBS News put three reporters on this story. It sounds like they could use DOGE at CBS News.

