'Injustice': CBS News Reports on Grieving Husband Caught Up in Chaos of Mass DOGE Firings

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on May 13, 2025
The CBS News headline says it all: "In chaos of mass DOGE firings, a grieving husband fights to save consumer agency." Someone didn't get the memo from the DNC that they're not pushing the word "chaos" anymore. 

Three reporters came up with this:

Eva Steege may have seemed like an unlikely combattant in the pushback against mass firings by the Trump administration. The 83-year-old retired Lutheran pastor was in hospice, unable to walk, when she was asked to join a group seeking to block the administration's gutting of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. 

"It took us about five minutes to decide that that was a good thing to do," her husband Ted Steege, 82, told CBS News in an interview. 

When Eva died in March, Ted took her place in the lawsuit which, to this point, has prevented the agency's dismantling and yielded hundreds of pages of internal communications shedding new light on DOGE's effort to slash the federal workforce. Steege has become one face of the human toll wrought by the chaos and scope of the mass federal firings that marked the Trump administration's first 100 days in Washington.

OK, but get to the part when the "injustice the couple faced" originated.

Someone above said it best: weaponized empathy. Sorry, we're not falling for that anymore. And how does a straight news article include the line, "The injustice the couple faced …"? CBS News put three reporters on this story. It sounds like they could use DOGE at CBS News.

***

