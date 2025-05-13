Jasmine Crockett Tells Chuck Todd that Prosecutor Past Cost Kamala Harris Black Male Votes In 2024

We have a new excuse to add to the ever-growing pile of why Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election. This latest comes courtesy of Jasmine Crockett and Chuck Todd. Crockett claims Harris scared off black male voters because of her history as a prosecutor. Give that a little thought. If that sounds racist to you, it's because it is.

🚨NEW: Jasmine Crockett tells Chuck Todd she thinks Kamala Harris struggled with black men in 2024 due to her prosecutor background🚨



"I think that what had been baked in about the vice president was that she was a prosecutor. They did not know very much beyond that."… pic.twitter.com/nc5DGFk9wi — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 12, 2025

what a couple of buffoons. — John Tashiro (@Real1JMT) May 13, 2025

The excuse queen with lying Chuck Todd. — pohakustar (@pohakustar) May 13, 2025

Damn they will use any excuse — MAGA-MO (@troydettmer) May 13, 2025

Yep, any excuse to deflect from the real reasons.

Many commenters mulled over what Crockett said and extrapolated it a bit.

Essentially she’s saying, black men are afraid of her law background and she’d come for them cause they’re black. That’s not racist at all. — RayRanger (@RayFern61471362) May 12, 2025

Is she assuming all Black men are criminals? What the hell kind of comment is that — BBallMom🇺🇸 (@boss_lady567) May 12, 2025

How. Is. This. Not. Racist. — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) May 12, 2025

So she is saying black men are ill informed criminals? And she wonders why they didn't vote dem? — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerr1873) May 13, 2025

So her contention is that most, if not all, black people are against law & order. She’s a special kind of stupid. — SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) May 12, 2025

why do Democrats think black men are so stupid? — Perry Mason (@KimberlyGr46296) May 13, 2025

I don’t understand, do they not listen to why they keep losing? People are telling them on a daily basis — KMC (@Krilper) May 12, 2025

The Democrats don’t listen because it would require them to admit they were wrong. It's much easier to keep lying to themselves.

Posters know exactly why Harris and Walz (we can’t forget Tim Walz—although we’d like to) were trounced by President Donald Trump.

Maybe they just observed that she was clueless on any of the issues they were concerned with. — Charles Gwyn (@MacGwyn) May 13, 2025

No she was just stupid. — Curtis2112 (@catmando955) May 13, 2025

Or, they could see she was a lunatic as clearly as all normal people could. — James cook (@Jamescook190398) May 13, 2025

Maybe, just maybe, she just sucked. — Carson Felt (@FeltCarson) May 13, 2025

She struggled with black men bc black men aren’t stupid. They completely understood what a moron Kamala was. — Truthful Tara 🇺🇸🍊 (@TaraHart24) May 13, 2025

Maybe just maybe she sounded like an idiot everytime she spoke and giggled — KESSEL RUN (@KesselRun12par) May 12, 2025

Harris was a terrible presidential candidate. Walz was a horrible vice presidential candidate. The solution is simple: get a better platform and choose better candidates. Just stop with the incorrect and silly excuses.