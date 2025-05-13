Trump Has Secured the Border but Dems Claimed Biden Was Powerless to Fix...
VIP
Blurry Vision: Why We’re Giggling at Google’s ‘G’ Whiz Redesigned Logo
Criminal Hymnal: ‘Faith’ Activists Build a Human Wall and Sing Cringe Tunes at...
'Injustice': CBS News Reports on Grieving Husband Caught Up in Chaos of Mass...
VIP
Imposter WWII Vet Crushes Fascism by Running Over a Tesla With a Tank
The Left’s New Hero Is 'Spokane Man' Who Was Charged With Rape
Arrested Newark Mayor Says the Bodycam Video Is ‘Manufactured Truth’
VIP
Beware of Bishops Cosplaying Pope
NBC News Announces It's Tracking the Price of Groceries to Monitor the Impact...
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- to Learn Progressive Education...
Sen. Thom Tillis Says Jeanine Pirro Is a Great Choice by Trump
Massachusetts AWFLs Follow the Democratic Party's Lead In Harassing ICE Agents Just Doing...
President Trump Asks Reporter, 'You're ABC Fake News, Right?'
Rosie O'Donnell Reminds Us All She's INSANE and Awful As She Rants About...

Jasmine Crockett Tells Chuck Todd that Prosecutor Past Cost Kamala Harris Black Male Votes In 2024

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 AM on May 13, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

We have a new excuse to add to the ever-growing pile of why Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election. This latest comes courtesy of Jasmine Crockett and Chuck Todd. Crockett claims Harris scared off black male voters because of her history as a prosecutor. Give that a little thought. If that sounds racist to you, it's because it is.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Yep, any excuse to deflect from the real reasons.

Many commenters mulled over what Crockett said and extrapolated it a bit.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The Democrats don’t listen because it would require them to admit they were wrong. It's much easier to keep lying to themselves.

Posters know exactly why Harris and Walz (we can’t forget Tim Walz—although we’d like to) were trounced by President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Harris was a terrible presidential candidate. Walz was a horrible vice presidential candidate. The solution is simple: get a better platform and choose better candidates. Just stop with the incorrect and silly excuses.

Tags: BLACK CHUCK TODD CRIMINAL LIES MALE MISOGYNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Left’s New Hero Is 'Spokane Man' Who Was Charged With Rape
Brett T.
'Injustice': CBS News Reports on Grieving Husband Caught Up in Chaos of Mass DOGE Firings
Brett T.
Trump Has Secured the Border but Dems Claimed Biden Was Powerless to Fix It In Flashback Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
NBC News Announces It's Tracking the Price of Groceries to Monitor the Impact on Consumers
Brett T.
First Batch of Afrikaner Refugees Arrives, Waving American Flags
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement