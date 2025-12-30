Fraud Flashback: Tim Walz Said Refugees Were the Economic and Cultural Future of...
LA Mayor Karen Bass Says She’s ‘Sad’ Hispanic American Border Patrol Agents Are...
Five Years Later, Pelosi Says Speech Rip Was Impulse – Sure, Jan... Er,...
WaPo Gives Sob Story of Boy Who Won the Girls’ 400 Meter Twice
VIP
'Somali-Americans Are Human' Reminder Backfires Big Time As X Points Out Nazis and...
Covenant School Shooter's Mom Says She Bought Guns With Her Federal Student Aid...
Minnesota Announces 'Quality Learing Center' Featured in Video Has Been Closed Down
Boo-Hoo at CBS: Journos Throw Tantrum Over Editor Actually Editing: Demand 'Independence'...
Scott Jennings Points to the Latest Proof Trump's REALLY Failing at Living Up...
Minnesota Star Tribune Claims It Has Covered State's Fraud Crisis for More Than...
Man in Viral Video Says He’s Visited 40 or 50 Somali-Run Daycares and...
MS NOW: Somali Community Being Scapegoated in a Way That Benefits the Far-Right
Rubbing It in Our Faces: Somali Group Taunts Taxpayers Amid Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal
Netanyahu Announces Israel Is Awarding the Country's Highest Cultural Honor to 'Literally...

Scott Jennings: Americans Need to See Someone in Power Imprisoned for Massive Blue State Fraud

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:25 AM on December 30, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is making sure CNN’s viewers (both of them) know about the massive Somali fraud being uncovered in Minnesota and in other blue states. It happened on Monday during NewsNight. Host Abby Philip attempted to downplay the scandals, but Jennings countered that not enough had been done.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

This was another watershed moment on CNN.

Scott Jennings used his voice to speak for the millions of Americans fed up with fraud running roughshod in blue states across the country.

Abby Phillip tried to push her narrative about the Somali fraud scheme in Minnesota...but @ScottJenningsKY fired back immediately. 

PHILLIP: “This idea that nothing is being done, that no one is being held accountable, that this was just left to run rampant, is completely false.”

JENNINGS: “Well, some people have been held accountable. But I think in the opinion of most Republicans, not nearly enough.”Then he dropped the knockout line that landed across the country:

“And truthfully, until somebody in a position of power, until somebody in a position in Minnesota, elected position, who was in charge of administering this or having some oversight over it, goes to jail, it’s honestly never going to stop.”

“Look what’s going on in blue states across the country: 9 billion in Minnesota, 70 billion in fraud in California, cooking the crime stats in Washington, D.C.”

“When is someone in a position of power going to go to jail for the rampant fraud?”

“You can put all the low-level people in jail you want, but until somebody in charge goes to jail, it won’t stop!”

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Jennings says someone in power has to spend time behind bars. (WATCH)

She’s just being the dutiful Democrat that she so clearly is.

Posters have a list of Democrats they want to see under the DOJ’s microscope.

There’s no way that these Democrats didn’t know what was going on and weren’t benefiting from it the whole time.

Advertisement

Americans need to see someone high up get exposed and thrown in prison.

Words and letters mean nothing. We demand action with real prosecutions, convictions, and sentences. Like we always say: we’ll only believe it when we see it.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Governor Tim Walz. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP AMY KLOBUCHAR CNN ILHAN OMAR KEITH ELLISON MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Un-EFFING-Believable: Drew Holden's LENGTHY Thread of Media Actively HIDING MN Somali Fraud a MUST-Read
Sam J.
WaPo Gives Sob Story of Boy Who Won the Girls’ 400 Meter Twice
Brett T.
LA Mayor Karen Bass Says She’s ‘Sad’ Hispanic American Border Patrol Agents Are Selling Out Their Race
Warren Squire
Rubbing It in Our Faces: Somali Group Taunts Taxpayers Amid Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal
justmindy
Fraud Flashback: Tim Walz Said Refugees Were the Economic and Cultural Future of Minnesota in 2022
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement