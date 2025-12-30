Scott Jennings: Americans Need to See Someone in Power Imprisoned for Massive Blue State Fraud

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is making sure CNN’s viewers (both of them) know about the massive Somali fraud being uncovered in Minnesota and in other blue states. It happened on Monday during NewsNight. Host Abby Philip attempted to downplay the scandals, but Jennings countered that not enough had been done.
Here’s more. (READ)
This was another watershed moment on CNN.
Scott Jennings used his voice to speak for the millions of Americans fed up with fraud running roughshod in blue states across the country.
Abby Phillip tried to push her narrative about the Somali fraud scheme in Minnesota...but @ScottJenningsKY fired back immediately.
PHILLIP: “This idea that nothing is being done, that no one is being held accountable, that this was just left to run rampant, is completely false.”
JENNINGS: “Well, some people have been held accountable. But I think in the opinion of most Republicans, not nearly enough.”Then he dropped the knockout line that landed across the country:
“And truthfully, until somebody in a position of power, until somebody in a position in Minnesota, elected position, who was in charge of administering this or having some oversight over it, goes to jail, it’s honestly never going to stop.”
“Look what’s going on in blue states across the country: 9 billion in Minnesota, 70 billion in fraud in California, cooking the crime stats in Washington, D.C.”
“When is someone in a position of power going to go to jail for the rampant fraud?”
“You can put all the low-level people in jail you want, but until somebody in charge goes to jail, it won’t stop!”
Jennings says someone in power has to spend time behind bars.
— Overton (@overton_news) December 30, 2025
Scott Jennings used his voice to speak for the millions of Americans fed up with fraud running roughshod in blue states across the country.
Abby Phillip tried to push her narrative about the Somali fraud scheme in Minnesota...but…
— Overton (@overton_news) December 30, 2025
Abby Phillip “…….. but Trump” every single time she’s addicted to it— 🇺🇸B🇺🇸 (@themacintheroni) December 30, 2025
Her stupidity amazes me— Susan (@SpiceyMustard0) December 30, 2025
She’s just being the dutiful Democrat that she so clearly is.
Posters have a list of Democrats they want to see under the DOJ’s microscope.
Tim Walz— VerusChristianus (@VChristianus) December 30, 2025
Keith Ellison
Ilhan Omar
Amy Klobuchar
What did these people know?
What did these people know?

When will we see ARRESTS here? I'm so sick and tired of these corrupt politicians getting away with this? Enough! 😤 — Somewhere in Time (@Somewhe41220923) December 30, 2025
There’s no way that these Democrats didn’t know what was going on and weren’t benefiting from it the whole time.
Americans need to see someone high up get exposed and thrown in prison.
Accountability is required. Anything less suggests that laws only matter for taxpayers.— S Max Brown (@smaxbrown) December 30, 2025
He is right. — Major Tom 🇺🇸 (@josewales1000) December 30, 2025
Getting uncomfortable for the left. Serious, painful consequences have to be felt sooner than later or nothing ever changes— common sense (@FMTom) December 30, 2025
Of course he is right. No different from mafia or drug cartels. Nothing changes until people with power in the organization are convicted and punished.— Sarah Donahue (@sdonahu2) December 30, 2025
Words and letters mean nothing. We demand action with real prosecutions, convictions, and sentences. Like we always say: we’ll only believe it when we see it.
