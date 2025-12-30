Scott Jennings: Americans Need to See Someone in Power Imprisoned for Massive Blue State Fraud

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is making sure CNN’s viewers (both of them) know about the massive Somali fraud being uncovered in Minnesota and in other blue states. It happened on Monday during NewsNight. Host Abby Philip attempted to downplay the scandals, but Jennings countered that not enough had been done.

Here’s more. (READ)

This was another watershed moment on CNN.

Scott Jennings used his voice to speak for the millions of Americans fed up with fraud running roughshod in blue states across the country.

Abby Phillip tried to push her narrative about the Somali fraud scheme in Minnesota...but @ScottJenningsKY fired back immediately.

PHILLIP: “This idea that nothing is being done, that no one is being held accountable, that this was just left to run rampant, is completely false.”

JENNINGS: “Well, some people have been held accountable. But I think in the opinion of most Republicans, not nearly enough.”Then he dropped the knockout line that landed across the country:

“And truthfully, until somebody in a position of power, until somebody in a position in Minnesota, elected position, who was in charge of administering this or having some oversight over it, goes to jail, it’s honestly never going to stop.”

“Look what’s going on in blue states across the country: 9 billion in Minnesota, 70 billion in fraud in California, cooking the crime stats in Washington, D.C.”

“When is someone in a position of power going to go to jail for the rampant fraud?”

“You can put all the low-level people in jail you want, but until somebody in charge goes to jail, it won’t stop!”