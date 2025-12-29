WaPo Gives Sob Story of Boy Who Won the Girls’ 400 Meter Twice

It would be nice in 2026 if mainstream media outlets could at least refrain from respecting the preferred pronouns of transgender people on trial for violent crimes. I'm not sure when I made the switch — there was no guidance from up above — in "misgendering" people in headlines and posts. For example, I did a post on Sarah McBride the other day and referred to McBride as "him." Sure, I'll play along with whatever name you call yourself, but that's as far as I go. Just a little bit ago, I wrote a piece on the release of 260 pages of the Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto, and how she'd used Pell grants to buy the weapons she used.

Advertisement

The Star got around the problem by mentioning Hale only by name, except in direct quotes from her parents who called her … "she" and "her."

The Washington Post isn't reporting on a school shooter, just another high school athlete. But the headline shows how The Post respects the pronouns of the people it writes about. Take Verónica García here. The Post really did its best to make me feel bad for poor Garcia, who had stolen the gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle from girls not just once but twice.

(I also noticed that The Post's URL for the story reads, "transgender-female-athlete-competition-trump/." Trump? They can't help themselves.

Here's a picture of Garcia looking sad:

Verónica García is a transgender athlete who won the girls high school 400-meter championship in Washington state — twice.



Her success did not come with any perks. Instead, she was subject to abuse from people who oppose transgender women participating in women’s sports.… pic.twitter.com/U7CuUsfagv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 28, 2025

"Her" success did not come with any perks, though. The post reports:

Verónica looked at the awards she had hung on the wall. She won most of them at small-town events. Last year, she earned her first big medal — the 2A Washington state championship in the girls’ 400 meters. The win had changed her life, but not in the ways she had hoped. Colleges had not sent her scholarship offers or letters of interest. Her high school had not listed her on its wall of champions. All she had to show for that win was a gold medal and a growing list of people around the country who wanted to take it away.

*sniff* … I'm not sure if I can read any further.

For the last 10 months, some of the country’s most powerful people had talked about girls such as Verónica as if they were a threat to all women. Former college swimmer Riley Gaines posted videos of her online, and some of Gaines’s 1.6 million followers said Verónica was a cheat who should be arrested. Two dozen states had banned girls like Verónica from competing. Even prominent Democrats echoed public surveys that showed two-thirds of Americans believe transgender women have an unfair advantage competing against female athletes.

Well, they're obviously wrong. I read in Scientific American last year that "inequity between male and female athletes is a result not of inherent biological differences between the sexes but of biases in how they are treated in sports."

He's allowed to compete in the girls' division, isn't he? That's not enough?

It’s “just another day in the office” when the MSM tries to guilt high school girls into accepting mistreatment and violations of their rights to accommodate boys in girls sports, @wapo. https://t.co/gJx2Lmv0FD pic.twitter.com/9edxkInBP1 — ICONS (@icons_women) December 29, 2025

This line says everything: "The first time she ran the 5,000 meters on the boys cross-country team, she came in 417th place." — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) December 29, 2025

Advertisement

He cheated and competed against females, depriving a female of the championship. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) December 29, 2025

He's a male. Stop with the make-believe bullshit. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 28, 2025

"His" — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 28, 2025

What a kick in the balls. 😢 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 29, 2025

He's a boy, which is why he twice won the "girls" high school 400m championship. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 29, 2025

It’s not success to abuse people that you have a physical advantage over. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 28, 2025

You know this was an important story to The Post, seeing as it commissioned a photographer to take professional shots of Garcia looking sad for the piece.

So, he went from 417th on the boys team to winning state champs against girls. And you don't find that suspicious? — For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) December 29, 2025

This is the same story we have seen so many times before.



Male athlete cannot compete, "switches genders", and crushes female athletes.



The American people aren't falling for the sob story anymore. — Brian Brown (@briansbrown) December 29, 2025

I know I'm not. Go home and cry into your pile of medals.

It's not just that The Washington Post agreed to play along with Donovan Brown's fantasy … the fact that they chose to run this piece pushing this narrative shows that 2026 won't be any different there. And Brown will still be a boy.

Advertisement

***