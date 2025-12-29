Five Years Later, Pelosi Says Speech Rip Was Impulse – Sure, Jan... Er,...
VIP
'Somali-Americans Are Human' Reminder Backfires Big Time As X Points Out Nazis and...
Covenant School Shooter's Mom Says She Bought Guns With Her Federal Student Aid...
Minnesota Announces 'Quality Learing Center' Featured in Video Has Been Closed Down
Boo-Hoo at CBS: Journos Throw Tantrum Over Editor Actually Editing: Demand 'Independence'...
Scott Jennings Points to the Latest Proof Trump's REALLY Failing at Living Up...
Minnesota Star Tribune Claims It Has Covered State's Fraud Crisis for More Than...
Man in Viral Video Says He’s Visited 40 or 50 Somali-Run Daycares and...
MS NOW: Somali Community Being Scapegoated in a Way That Benefits the Far-Right
Rubbing It in Our Faces: Somali Group Taunts Taxpayers Amid Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal
Netanyahu Announces Israel Is Awarding the Country's Highest Cultural Honor to 'Literally...
The Easiest Grift Flip from The Bulwark: MTG Bashes Trump, Jonathan V. Last...
Nick Shirley Responds to Gov. Tim Walz’s Accusations of White Supremacy
REPUBLICANS POUNCE! The Hill 'Zeroes In' on the REAL Problem in Minnesota (Take...

WaPo Gives Sob Story of Boy Who Won the Girls’ 400 Meter Twice

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on December 29, 2025
Meme

It would be nice in 2026 if mainstream media outlets could at least refrain from respecting the preferred pronouns of transgender people on trial for violent crimes. I'm not sure when I made the switch — there was no guidance from up above — in "misgendering" people in headlines and posts. For example, I did a post on Sarah McBride the other day and referred to McBride as "him." Sure, I'll play along with whatever name you call yourself, but that's as far as I go. Just a little bit ago, I wrote a piece on the release of 260 pages of the Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto, and how she'd used Pell grants to buy the weapons she used.

Advertisement

The Star got around the problem by mentioning Hale only by name, except in direct quotes from her parents who called her … "she" and "her." 

The Washington Post isn't reporting on a school shooter, just another high school athlete. But the headline shows how The Post respects the pronouns of the people it writes about. Take Verónica García here. The Post really did its best to make me feel bad for poor Garcia, who had stolen the gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle from girls not just once but twice. 

(I also noticed that The Post's URL for the story reads, "transgender-female-athlete-competition-trump/." Trump? They can't help themselves.

Here's a picture of Garcia looking sad:

"Her" success did not come with any perks, though. The post reports:

Verónica looked at the awards she had hung on the wall. She won most of them at small-town events. Last year, she earned her first big medal — the 2A Washington state championship in the girls’ 400 meters. The win had changed her life, but not in the ways she had hoped. Colleges had not sent her scholarship offers or letters of interest. Her high school had not listed her on its wall of champions. All she had to show for that win was a gold medal and a growing list of people around the country who wanted to take it away.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

*sniff* … I'm not sure if I can read any further.

For the last 10 months, some of the country’s most powerful people had talked about girls such as Verónica as if they were a threat to all women. Former college swimmer Riley Gaines posted videos of her online, and some of Gaines’s 1.6 million followers said Verónica was a cheat who should be arrested. Two dozen states had banned girls like Verónica from competing. Even prominent Democrats echoed public surveys that showed two-thirds of Americans believe transgender women have an unfair advantage competing against female athletes.

Well, they're obviously wrong. I read in Scientific American last year that "inequity between male and female athletes is a result not of inherent biological differences between the sexes but of biases in how they are treated in sports." 

He's allowed to compete in the girls' division, isn't he? That's not enough?

Advertisement

You know this was an important story to The Post, seeing as it commissioned a photographer to take professional shots of Garcia looking sad for the piece.

I know I'm not. Go home and cry into your pile of medals.

It's not just that The Washington Post agreed to play along with Donovan Brown's fantasy … the fact that they chose to run this piece pushing this narrative shows that 2026 won't be any different there. And Brown will still be a boy.

Advertisement

***

Tags:

MEDIA BIAS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+ WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Boo-Hoo at CBS: Journos Throw Tantrum Over Editor Actually Editing: Demand 'Independence' from Standards
justmindy
Rubbing It in Our Faces: Somali Group Taunts Taxpayers Amid Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal
justmindy
Minnesota Announces 'Quality Learing Center' Featured in Video Has Been Closed Down
Brett T.
Covenant School Shooter's Mom Says She Bought Guns With Her Federal Student Aid Grants
Brett T.
Five Years Later, Pelosi Says Speech Rip Was Impulse – Sure, Jan... Er, Nance
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement