JUNK SCIENCE! Scientific American Says BIAS Is to Blame for Athletic Differences Between Men and Women

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 07, 2024
ImgFlip

Biology means something. Or it used to, before science became part of the Left's politically-driven quasi-religious movement.

Now science means what the Left says it means, and it's no different than the religious dogmas the Left vowed to do away with when they tried to build a secular society.

It's really an embarrassment. No 'scientific' publication has done more damage to the field than 'Scientific American', the woke mag that's indistinguishable from the Democratic Party platform these days. Their board has a dearth of science degrees but a bunch of woke Lefties; they endorsed Kamala Harris for being 'pro-science' (barf), and had opinions on the pro-terror college campus protest media coverage.

So this news doesn't surprise us. At all. But it deserves all the mockery we can muster:

So it's all just bias.

Like we can think men and women are physically the same and it'll magically happen.

(Spoiler alert: it won't).

The fact they're not reveals their true motives: destroying women's sports and erasing biological differences in pursuit of a political agenda.

They haven't competed, and they don't care about the women who do. They don't care if women lose records, competition spots, achievements, endorsements, or scholarships. And they don't care if women get seriously hurt by a man.

It's despicable.

So, so sciencey.

They have learned they're second class citizens to delusional men, and the Left thinks that makes them better.

IT'S JUST BIAS, SMOD! NOT BIOLOGY! ARGLE BARGLE! -- Scientific American, probably.

We don't do that anymore.

So problematic.

No, but we can mock it.

The science sucks.

The sooner this magazine folds, the better.

Tags: BIOLOGY MEN SCIENCE SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN SPORTS WOMEN

