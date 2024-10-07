JUNK SCIENCE! Scientific American Says BIAS Is to Blame for Athletic Differences Between Men and Women

Biology means something. Or it used to, before science became part of the Left's politically-driven quasi-religious movement.

Now science means what the Left says it means, and it's no different than the religious dogmas the Left vowed to do away with when they tried to build a secular society.

It's really an embarrassment. No 'scientific' publication has done more damage to the field than 'Scientific American', the woke mag that's indistinguishable from the Democratic Party platform these days. Their board has a dearth of science degrees but a bunch of woke Lefties; they endorsed Kamala Harris for being 'pro-science' (barf), and had opinions on the pro-terror college campus protest media coverage.

So this news doesn't surprise us. At all. But it deserves all the mockery we can muster:

I had to check to make sure this was real...



Scientific American:



"Inequity between male and female athletes is a result not of inherent biological differences between the sexes but of biases in how they are treated in sports."https://t.co/NmH5lWMOsE pic.twitter.com/vkxZWT0j8d — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 7, 2024

So it's all just bias.

Like we can think men and women are physically the same and it'll magically happen.

(Spoiler alert: it won't).

One would think their core argument would be to eliminate sex segregated sports entirely, rather than fixating on transwomen being accepted in women's sports. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 7, 2024

The fact they're not reveals their true motives: destroying women's sports and erasing biological differences in pursuit of a political agenda.

These people have never played any competitive sports. Because it's impossible to be an athlete at any competitive level and write that absolute nonsense. — NC Optimist (@NC_Optimist) October 7, 2024

They haven't competed, and they don't care about the women who do. They don't care if women lose records, competition spots, achievements, endorsements, or scholarships. And they don't care if women get seriously hurt by a man.

It's despicable.

So sciencey — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 7, 2024

So, so sciencey.

I wonder if any of the girls in this picture are better for the experience? pic.twitter.com/FdCspv4Q0I — Spooky Joe (@jmotivator) October 7, 2024

They have learned they're second class citizens to delusional men, and the Left thinks that makes them better.

Two of my kids run X country.



In one of their races recently my 7th grad girl had a time 10 seconds faster than my 5th grade boy.



She took 5th out of 100 girls and he took 35th out of 100 boys.



They literally have the exact same training regimen.



The difference is real. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) October 7, 2024

IT'S JUST BIAS, SMOD! NOT BIOLOGY! ARGLE BARGLE! -- Scientific American, probably.

There is s scientific method to test this — The Packman (@adpackman) October 7, 2024

We don't do that anymore.

I went to the gym with my husband yesterday and he only lifted more than me bc he won’t let me pick the weights. It is very problematic. https://t.co/eUwbWc1yAM — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 7, 2024

So problematic.

No, but we can mock it.

The science sucks.

Men aren’t bigger, stronger and faster than women that’s just your bias talking says Scientific American magazine. https://t.co/iifJXnRfmF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 7, 2024

The sooner this magazine folds, the better.