Frat Bros Ridicule Antifa, Challenge to Push-Up Contest
John Fetterman Tweets His 'Strong' Disagreement with Biden's Threat to Withhold Weapons fr...
House GOP Bill Proposes Sending Anti-Israel Protestors Charged with Crimes to Gaza
'I Live in One of The US State' Tweets Discount Comm Shop Bot
Princeton University Hunger Striker for Hamas Is 'Literally Shaking'
Seth Rogen REALLY Wants You to Know He Smokes Pot ... Bowls and...
Every Dem Attack on Trump Is a Masterclass in Projection
President Biden Says If Israel Invades Rafah, the US Will Stop Providing Offensive...
Daily Beast Calls Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s YouTube Channel a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’s Dream’
IRS Audits Targeted People Making Under $200,000 Per Year in Not So Shocking...
Insane: Justin Trudeau's Proposed Hate Speech Law for Canada Could Be Applied RETROACTIVEL...
'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off...
Anti-Trump US Prosecutor Says We the People Have the Right to a Speedy...
Bill Melugin Takes an Illegal Immigration Apologist to Task and it is Glorious

Scientific American Is Disappointed in the Media Coverage of Student Protests

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on May 08, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

On Monday, we did a piece on a former columnist for Scientific American who explained the magazine's "ideological capture." As we noted, SciAm broke a 175-year streak of not endorsing candidates for president in 2020 when it endorsed Joe Biden. because the 2020 election "was literally a matter of life and death." It's fitting that a magazine called Scientific American endorses a guy whose Supreme Court nominee couldn't tell what a woman was because she wasn't a biologist.

Advertisement

So we're not surprised that Scientific American has a new piece out on the pro-Hamas protests on university campuses across the country. If they really wanted to talk about science, they could have explained the physics of a protester with a trash-can shield bouncing off a police officer. Instead, they have a beef with the media and how they're covering the pro-Hamas protests.

A lot of people in the replies to Monday's post said they'd been subscribers for a long time but dropped it when they started doing "collectible" editions devoted to "science for social justice."

Let's see what their problem is. Danielle K. Brown, whose scientific credentials include being a professor of journalism at Michigan State University, writes:

…  rather than focusing on the grievance of protesters — that is, concerns about the deaths, injuries and looming famine affecting Palestinians— in reports of the campus encampments it has been the confrontations between protesters and police that have become central to the news media coverage.

There are commercial reasons why some newsrooms focus on the spectacle and confrontation – the old journalism adage of “if it bleeds, it leads” still prevails in many newsroom decisions. For the initial weeks of the campus protests, this penchant for sensationalism has shown up in the focus on chaos, clashes and arrests.

But it is a decision that delegitimizes protest aims.

This delegitimization is aided by the sourcing routines journalists often fall back on to tell stories quickly and without legal consequence. In breaking news situations, journalists tend to gravitate toward – and directly quote – sources that hold status, like government and university officials. This is because reporters may already have an established relationship with such officials, who often have dedicated media relations teams. And in the case of campus protests, in particular, reporters have faced difficulty connecting with protest participants directly.

As a result, official narratives may dominate news coverage. So when officials like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott equate protesters to criminals with antisemitic intentions, that typically gets covered– certainly more than any rebuttal from protest participants.

Recommended

'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off List of BAD Economic Data
Doug P.
Advertisement

What's there to cover? A bunch of students and professional agitators building a tent city to protest a non-existent genocide and refusing to talk to journalists. If you're lucky, they'll point you to a media liaison who's approved to speak to the press.

So … where's the science?

Advertisement
Advertisement

So they find a piece written by a pro-Palestinian journalism professor and republish it in the science magazine. Cover something scientific, like Hamas firing rockets blindly into civilian areas in Israel. Maybe the terrorists could learn something about trajectory and stop blowing up their own hospitals.

***

Tags: COLLEGE HAMAS MEDIA PALESTINE PROTESTS SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off List of BAD Economic Data
Doug P.
Princeton University Hunger Striker for Hamas Is 'Literally Shaking'
Brett T.
Bill Melugin Takes an Illegal Immigration Apologist to Task and it is Glorious
justmindy
Insane: Justin Trudeau's Proposed Hate Speech Law for Canada Could Be Applied RETROACTIVELY
Grateful Calvin
Frat Bros Ridicule Antifa, Challenge to Push-Up Contest
Brett T.
John Fetterman Tweets His 'Strong' Disagreement with Biden's Threat to Withhold Weapons from Israel
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off List of BAD Economic Data Doug P.
Advertisement