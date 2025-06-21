Dodgers to Donate $1 Million to Families Affected by ICE Raids

We're back into Black Lives Matter territory in Big Sport.

As Twitchy reported this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled a virtue-signalling stunt by posting that they'd denied ICE access to their parking lot. The Department of Homeland Security replied, "This had nothing to do with the Dodgers. CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement."

Still, there's been a lot of pressure put on the Dodgers, who have a large Latino fanbase. They felt they had to do something, and they've pledged

In partnership with the City of Los Angeles, the Dodgers have committed $1 million toward direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region. Additional community efforts to be announced in the coming days. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 20, 2025

"Recent events in the region."

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday that the organization will donate $1 million to immigrant families impacted by recent raids.https://t.co/iGPUBynjEr — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 20, 2025

ABC7 Eyewitness News reports:

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday that the organization will donate $1 million to families impacted by recent immigration raids. … The announcement comes after growing pressure from community groups for the Dodgers to be more vocal about their support for immigrant communities. "What's happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people, and we have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected," said Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten. "We believe that by committing resources and taking action, we will continue to support and uplift the communities of Greater Los Angeles."

This is like the blackmail they try all the time in the media; for example, reporting on all of the corporations that hadn't yet joined the liberal boycott of Facebook.

Hey @Dodgers, how much financial assistance are you committing to Angel Families like Laken Riley’s and Rachel Morin’s family?? https://t.co/kKn6wZY8Qo pic.twitter.com/ZWUSggmA8z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2025

The LA Dodgers are a political organization now. — Greg Hartman 🇺🇸 (@ghartman02) June 21, 2025

How many to Laken Riley’s family? How much to all the other murdered women’s families? Did you get that question answered ABC? — Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) June 21, 2025

Illegals are the only ones "impacted." — The Oldest Member (@PrimeBeef45) June 21, 2025

Immigrants or illegals? Please clarify. — Bytemeharder (@bytemeharder) June 20, 2025

Legal immigrants haven’t been impacted, you clowns.



But if you’re assisting the ILLEGAL invaders, then I hope @RealTomHoman goes after you.



Big. Time.



And I’m a Dodger fan. — Anita Miller (@FoxNewsMom) June 20, 2025

The Dodgers can pledge millions for illegal immigrants, yet can’t spare a dime for struggling American citizens or veterans sleeping on the streets or families shattered by the drug crisis. The hypocrisy is unreal. — Dennis (@GoPackGo541) June 20, 2025

"impacted by recent events in the region"



You mean criminals finally being held accountable for breaking the law? — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) June 20, 2025

You should put a million toward encouraging illegals to self-deport. That would actually be a public service. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 20, 2025

Why can’t you all play baseball? This is disgraceful. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 20, 2025

And just like that you keep doubling down on supporting illegality. Couple that with your support of Pride month, you do not deserve to be supported by families in LA.



Disgraceful. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 21, 2025

Who are these "community groups," and exactly how much pressure did they put on the Dodgers to make them pony up $1 million for the families of illegal immigrants? When are the Dodgers holding Illegal Immigrant Appreciation Night? They've already paid tribute to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

