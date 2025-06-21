Climb a Stepladder and Get Over Yourself: The Bulwark Wonders If We Are...
Dodgers to Donate $1 Million to Families Affected by ICE Raids

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on June 21, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

We're back into Black Lives Matter territory in Big Sport.

As Twitchy reported this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled a virtue-signalling stunt by posting that they'd denied ICE access to their parking lot. The Department of Homeland Security replied, "This had nothing to do with the Dodgers. CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement."

Still, there's been a lot of pressure put on the Dodgers, who have a large Latino fanbase. They felt they had to do something, and they've pledged  

"Recent events in the region."

ABC7 Eyewitness News reports:

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday that the organization will donate $1 million to families impacted by recent immigration raids.

The announcement comes after growing pressure from community groups for the Dodgers to be more vocal about their support for immigrant communities.

"What's happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people, and we have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected," said Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten. "We believe that by committing resources and taking action, we will continue to support and uplift the communities of Greater Los Angeles."

This is like the blackmail they try all the time in the media; for example, reporting on all of the corporations that hadn't yet joined the liberal boycott of Facebook.

Who are these "community groups," and exactly how much pressure did they put on the Dodgers to make them pony up $1 million for the families of illegal immigrants? When are the Dodgers holding Illegal Immigrant Appreciation Night? They've already paid tribute to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

