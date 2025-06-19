Dodgers Swing and Miss with Virtue-Signaling Stunt, Fabricate ICE Raid Drama for Woke Points

Earlier today, the Dodgers posted this virtue signaling post bravely proclaiming they did not allow ICE agents to enter their property this morning. It's not really a flex to keep federal agents from doing their jobs, but whatever, they seemed proud of it.

This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 19, 2025

Why wouldn't you want to cooperate with ICE? Are we thr people not giving you enough tax money so you need to hire illegal aliens? — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) June 19, 2025

I see what you're doing. pic.twitter.com/gMKGgIjpXk — Pam D (@soirchick) June 19, 2025

Maybe they were trying to win brownie points from the activist class clearly angry with them.

Well, as a fan and (for 36 seasons) a regular ticketholder I bid you farewell ! (Obstruction of Federal Agents should not be tolerated) — TheHumongous (@Cashman805) June 19, 2025

Nevertheless, not all their fans were impressed with their statement.

So laws aren't enforced at the stadium? You allow weapons in the stadium? — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) June 19, 2025

Apparently, they only enforce the laws they like.

DHS debunks Dodgers’ claim that ICE attempted a raid at stadium on game day https://t.co/YKo7vM29F8 pic.twitter.com/DmrU5JtdWq — New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2025

As the day went on, DHS came out with a statement making it very clear the Dodgers organization had no idea what it was talking about.

The Department of Homeland Security poured cold water on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ claim that there was an attempted Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at their stadium on Thursday. The reigning World Series champs’ official X account claimed that ICE agents had requested access to the Dodger Stadium parking lot Thursday morning, with the team touting that it had denied the agents entry — in the wake of Los Angeles being ground zero of resistance against the Trump administration’s immigration raids. DHS officials, however, said that the team’s grandstanding was irrelevant because there was never an operation in the works at the stadium.

Oops, that's embarrassing.

This had nothing to do with the Dodgers.



CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement. https://t.co/nsQ8LNaHbb — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 19, 2025

Nothing like wanting to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral. The Dodgers are quite the drama queens.

I just talked with CBP sources with knowledge of what happened today at Dodger Stadium:



CBP teams went to Hollywood Home Depot to make apprehensions. They did, they were going to transfer them to transport vans off Sunset Blvd, but when things escalated outside of Home Depot… https://t.co/tc6kDnLD8s — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) June 19, 2025

So, agents needed a peaceful place to regroup and the Dodgers wanted to make it about them. Lame.

Hey, @Dodgers: Why did you lie about ICE requesting access to the parking lots? You aren't trying to pander to anyone, are you? https://t.co/iPukDEtNrm — Rodger 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) June 19, 2025

Of course they are.

They’re still clearly taking the wrong side on this and will hurt the @Dodgers ticket sales just like when they decided to mock Christians by welcoming drag queens Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.



Remember that? Yeah, we all do. — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) June 19, 2025

They always seem to be on the wrong side of things.