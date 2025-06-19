Dodgers Swing and Miss with Virtue-Signaling Stunt, Fabricate ICE Raid Drama for Woke Points

Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Withholding Grant Funding From Cities That Don't Cooperate...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:15 PM on June 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jae Hong

Earlier today, the Dodgers posted this virtue signaling post bravely proclaiming they did not allow ICE agents to enter their property this morning. It's not really a flex to keep federal agents from doing their jobs, but whatever, they seemed proud of it. 

Maybe they were trying to win brownie points from the activist class clearly angry with them. 

Nevertheless, not all their fans were impressed with their statement. 

Apparently, they only enforce the laws they like. 

As the day went on, DHS came out with a statement making it very clear the Dodgers organization had no idea what it was talking about. 

The Department of Homeland Security poured cold water on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ claim that there was an attempted Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at their stadium on Thursday.

The reigning World Series champs’ official X account claimed that ICE agents had requested access to the Dodger Stadium parking lot Thursday morning, with the team touting that it had denied the agents entry — in the wake of Los Angeles being ground zero of resistance against the Trump administration’s immigration raids. DHS officials, however, said that the team’s grandstanding was irrelevant because there was never an operation in the works at the stadium.

Oops, that's embarrassing. 

Nothing like wanting to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral. The Dodgers are quite the drama queens.

Advertisement

So, agents needed a peaceful place to regroup and the Dodgers wanted to make it about them. Lame. 

Of course they are.

They always seem to be on the wrong side of things. 

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CALIFORNIA ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES

