THAT'LL Show 'Em! Nothing Says Hollywood Stands with Gaza Like Their Trans Kids...
'Enjoy the Ratio'! WaPo Shredded for Dishonest Spin About 'Anti-Immigrant Trend In the...
Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is...

He Is TOTO-ly Gone: Watch Joe Biden's Record Skip As He Can't Stop Saying the Word 'Africa'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 AM on June 21, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

'It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from youuuu ...
There's nothin' that a hundred men or more could ever dooo ...
I bless the rains down in ... Galveston?' 

No, we're not playing 'Name That Tune' this morning. Today's game is called 'How Many Brain Cells Does Joe Biden Have Left?'

But given the fact that Biden's mental record is skipping again, we thought we'd add a little theme music to today's game. 

On Thursday, Biden's body was medevaced to Galveston, Texas, to talk about Juneteenth because he grew up a poor, black child in Scranton ... or something. 

We're not sure why he was there, honestly. All we know is that when Biden got to the subject of slavery, the DJ in his head decided to start scratching at the word 'Africa.' Watch: 

LOL. Wut? 

We don't really like this Toto remix. But at least Biden didn't tell everyone another Uncle Bosey story, for which we are grateful. 

As for the origins of slavery, maybe Biden might want to have a word with the Jews about that one. 

But we digress. 

LOL. That poor minister. We're thinking he might be having some regrets about inviting Biden to his Juneteenth celebration. 

Yeah, umm, what was he talking about there? 

When, exactly, did Biden spend 'a long, long time' in Africa? 

And did Beau die there, too? 

In between playing quarterback for Navy and driving long-haul trucks, Biden spent a few years as a tribal chieftain. 

African cannibals took him, and the Biden family never saw him again. 

No joke. They were bad dudes. 

C'mon, man! Biden used to jam with Toto all the time. Corn Pop played drums. 

What a Renaissance man he is. We should all be thankful for him. 

HA!

It's probably a good thing that the camera never panned to the people sitting in the pews. 

A slave to chocolate-chocolate chip, right? 

Too bad the Easter Bunny wasn't in Galveston on Juneteenth to whisk Biden away to safety. 

Paging Jake Tapper. Mr. Jake Tapper, please report to the 'We Lied to Everyone for Years' courtesy phone. 

Oh, well. It's good to see the old codger out there, being the 'best Biden ever.' Right, Joe Scarborough?

We'll close with a musical outro, returning to the song that must have been running through Biden's head as he made up another Walter Mitty story for the ages. 

We just hope Biden comes out of carbon freezing again on the Fourth of July, so he can tell us all about how he fought back the British at Lexington and Concord.

Where, sadly, Beau also died.

