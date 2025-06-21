Not the Scare You Think It Is, Kid: Maxwell Frost Is Terrified That America Is Becoming Florida

The musical chairs game of 'Who Is Leading the Democrat Party?' has apparently landed on Representative Maxwell Frost for a few days this week.

Ever since President Trump won the presidential election, Democrats have been trotting out a new 'leader of the week' to see if there is anyone -- anyone at all -- in the party capable of stepping up as a prominent national figure.

So many have had their turn at the bat. There's been Jasmine Crockett, Tim Walz, Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, AOC, heck, the party even placed David Hogg in a leadership position briefly. Those mushrooms must have worn off, however, as the DNC kicked Hogg out -- and replaced him with someone even worse.

All of these politicians have publicly humiliated themselves and retreated into their corners, with the party less popular than it was before they stepped forward (20 percent approval and still falling).

Now it's Frost's turn, we guess. He has been making headlines this week with two truly insane takes, including giving amnesty to ALL illegal immigrants and accusing ICE of 'human trafficking.'

Oh, dear. This isn't going well for him, is it?

Your third pitch is incoming. Got anything else, Max?

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D) says the entire U.S. is at risk of turning into Florida pic.twitter.com/b63a7E04xh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 20, 2025

BAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

Really? THAT'S your fearmongering? That more of America will become like the best state in the Union?

Let's just say that Frost failed to achieve his desired outcome with his 'warning.'

Don’t threaten me with a good time — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) June 20, 2025

This is definitely an “oh no! don’t throw me in the Briar Patch” comment — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 20, 2025

Whatever will we do if more of America has a great economy, good schools, low taxes and unemployment, enforces the law, and doesn't coddle woke politics or illegal criminals?

That just sounds horrific!

All of America can only wish it was "at risk" of becoming more like Florida. https://t.co/MkMlPFuMHU pic.twitter.com/qJcsuh9dZF — Zach Montanaro (@ZachMontanaro) June 20, 2025

How could Ron DeSantis DO this to Florida? He's a monster!

Ahem.

We're not going to fill in the text that goes with that meme. If you know, you know.

Florida does nothing but win under @GovRonDeSantis ! Low taxes, parental rights, job growth, no state income tax, and sunshine. Who wouldn’t want the rest of the country to thrive like that? 😎💼🇺🇸



Make America Florida ☀️🐊🇺🇸 https://t.co/1jRzOHqrVN — Commissioner Roberto J. Gonzalez (@RobJGonzalezFL) June 20, 2025

And they're even going to build 'Alligator Alcatraz,' which is just the coolest and most Florida thing ever.

Someone should tell Frost that Florida is leading the country in population growth, along with Texas.

And people aren't moving there because of him. Or because they are scared.

So… the nightmare is that America might turn into the state everyone’s been fleeing to for the economy, safety, quality of life, and good governance? Bold take. https://t.co/i05ayVXhpz — Matt Schuck (@MattSchuckDC) June 20, 2025

MAKE AMERICA FLORIDA https://t.co/mzBUppDdqB — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) June 20, 2025

Like most other Democrats, Frost is so out of touch, he doesn't even realize that he is threatening people with an outcome that Americans have been begging for so much, it has become a slogan every time Governor DeSantis scores another win.

Like telling residents in his state that if a mob comes at them in their cars, just put the pedal to the metal and he'll have their backs.

Dear @MaxwellFrostFL we all took a vote and it was unanimous... we accepted your terms of making America, Florida. We love the idea. Finally you're getting the hang of this. https://t.co/2jFbcJdmWx — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) June 20, 2025

LOL. We don't think he meant it that way.

HA. We love it.

You get a Publix, you get a Publix, and youuuu get a Publix. https://t.co/lYUqW5yDIr pic.twitter.com/EzB10sXjsn — The Durham Report (@TheDurhamReport) June 21, 2025

Will we all get our own personal protection alligators as well?

Frost might want to start rethinking the threats he is making. Americans are loving his nightmare scenario too much.

Of course, it's not surprising he would come up with this. Frost, like Alex Padilla, is also known for failed, faceplanting stunts.

This clown rushed the stage while I was chatting with DeSantis during my book tour and had to be removed.



He coordinated with several other people who did the same thing.



Just leave Florida if you don’t like it, champ. https://t.co/bRdbnHXycQ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 20, 2025

Too bad Kristi Noem's Secret Service detail wasn't there that day. We would have bought tickets to watch them tackle Frost to the floor.

Time for you to go back to the kids' table, Maxwell Frost. You had your chance to become the Democrats' new 'leader of the week,' and you went down on three straight pitches.

Who's next?