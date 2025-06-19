Dem Maxwell Frost Wants Amnesty for ALL Illegal Aliens and for 'Criminal' ICE Agents to Walk Off the Job

Democrat Maxwell Frost announced on Wednesday what his party’s endgame has been all along - amnesty for ALL illegal aliens. Frost then blasted ICE agents, telling them to quit their jobs while linking them to ‘crimes against humanity.’ It's just another day of the Democrat Party elevating illegal aliens over American citizens.

Here’s Frost. (WATCH)

Dem Maxwell Frost calls for amnesty for all illegals — then goes on unhinged attack against ICE agents:



“If you have any decency — Quit. Now. Because just doing what you were told has been the justification for some of the worst horrors and crimes against humanity." pic.twitter.com/OF4YB3D2ju — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025

Former ANTIFA. — Hard R Tard (@tardyhard) June 18, 2025

This guy is real bottom of the barrel scum. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025

Below the barrel, actually.

Commenters took offense at Frost essentially calling ICE agents 'Nazis' and ratcheting up his party's violent rhetoric towards them.

I must have missed the memo when enforcing our laws became a 'crime against humanity'.



Did you guys get that memo? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 18, 2025

I must've missed that one.



I voted to DEPORT EVERY ILLEGAL ALIEN. — Dr. Matthew Brock (@DrMatthewBrock) June 18, 2025

Just another way to call them n*zis. Toning down the rhetoric! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025

Doubling down on what lost them 2024.



Love it! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 18, 2025

‘Everyone who disagrees with me is a Nazi, Reeeeeee!’

Posters say Frost and the rest of the Democrat Party are sending contradictory messages.

He’s not a king. We have no kings.



See, all the riots saved us, from eventually having a king. pic.twitter.com/qT5au3XQSH — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) June 18, 2025

We want the rule of law, not a King!



Also



Demonize agents enforcing the rule of law! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025

Dems can’t win at the ballot box, so they are mounting an intimidation campaign against ICE agents and their loved ones to keep all illegal aliens here.

Frost brought up the imaginary ‘crimes’ of ICE agents, but posters want to focus on the genuine crimes against Americans that are carried out by illegal aliens.

Crimes against humanity? Let's talk about crimes against Americans by illegal migrants. — J. L. Richelm (@roybatty010816) June 18, 2025

They don’t care about that part. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025

They honestly believe that they can win campaigning with open borders! That’s wild! People this is what you’ll get if we elect a democrat again! This guy is so far left! — Gargolon (@WeezeMatic) June 18, 2025

The Democrat Party wants American votes and voices to be negated by tens of millions of illegal aliens who will be awarded citizenship for breaking our nation’s laws. That doesn’t sound like something the vast majority of Americans want. But it’s exactly what Frost and his party are demanding.