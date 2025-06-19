Dem Maxwell Frost Wants Amnesty for ALL Illegal Aliens and for 'Criminal' ICE Agents to Walk Off the Job

Man Is so Enamored with His AI Chatbot 'Girlfriend' He’s Contemplating Leaving His...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on June 19, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Maxwell Frost announced on Wednesday what his party’s endgame has been all along - amnesty for ALL illegal aliens. Frost then blasted ICE agents, telling them to quit their jobs while linking them to ‘crimes against humanity.’ It's just another day of the Democrat Party elevating illegal aliens over American citizens.

Here’s Frost. (WATCH)

Below the barrel, actually.

Commenters took offense at Frost essentially calling ICE agents 'Nazis' and ratcheting up his party's violent rhetoric towards them.

‘Everyone who disagrees with me is a Nazi, Reeeeeee!’

Posters say Frost and the rest of the Democrat Party are sending contradictory messages.

Dems can’t win at the ballot box, so they are mounting an intimidation campaign against ICE agents and their loved ones to keep all illegal aliens here.

Frost brought up the imaginary ‘crimes’ of ICE agents, but posters want to focus on the genuine crimes against Americans that are carried out by illegal aliens.

The Democrat Party wants American votes and voices to be negated by tens of millions of illegal aliens who will be awarded citizenship for breaking our nation’s laws. That doesn’t sound like something the vast majority of Americans want. But it’s exactly what Frost and his party are demanding.

Tags: BORDER SECURITY CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER

