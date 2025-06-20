Dem Maxwell Frost Says ICE is ‘Human Trafficking’ Illegal Aliens Back to Their Native Countries - WUT?

Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost is making his move to the top of the Democrat Party. The 28-year-old joins the Democrat Ignorance Pantheon of Silliness (DIPS), which includes Jasmine Crockett, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other outspoken young members of the party. Maxwell was defending illegal aliens on Stephen Colbert’s show recently. He said that ICE is engaged in the crime of human trafficking by arresting illegal aliens and then deporting them out of the country. Huh?

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Dem Maxwell Frost: The Trump administration and ICE are committing the crime of "human trafficking” by deporting illegals.



More incendiary slander.



Not one Dem cared about actual human trafficking while the borders were flung wide open under their party leadership. pic.twitter.com/JwfD4WP7OB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2025

This kid looks like a 13 yr old with a beard — Krystie (@krystie27) June 20, 2025

Can't stand this little commie clown. — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) June 20, 2025

He’s quickly becoming one of the most loathsome little commies in the entire party — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2025

Silver lining:



Commie clowns like him are WAY easier to spot/reject/ignore than they were just a few years ago.



The awakening continues... — TheStan (@JuzMaintain) June 20, 2025

The younger the Democrat representative, the more likely they are to be a communist.

Commenters know the real reason Democrats are going so hard against ICE agents. These Democrats are shameless as they do it, too.

I can’t believe he said that with a straight face! We fly them back at our expense.

We don’t send them back wandering through the Mojave Desert on foot. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) June 20, 2025

Deporting El Salvadorans back to their home country is now human trafficking

Got it — ScottyG_MM91 (@scottyg_ap) June 20, 2025

They are hurling any incendiary slander imaginable to dehumanize and demonize ICE agents, because they want them attacked. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2025

The more endangered an ICE agent is, the less likely they’ll fully perform their job. Many will even quit to protect themselves and their families. It’s all part of the Democrats' plan to end ALL illegal alien deportations.

However, the party’s illegal alien prioritization and anti-male agenda are not going over well with American voters.

17% Approval is way to high for the Democrat party — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 20, 2025

“we’ve got to reconnect with middle-Americans!"



also



“federal immigration law enforcement is nazi human trafficking!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2025

As @SenJohnKennedy said once,

"The secret weapon used by Republicans for their campaign ad is - Let Democrats Talk" — Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) June 20, 2025

There will be a whole lot of that — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2025

Point and laugh, but the best strategy is to encourage Democrats to be more outspoken on all the true goals of their party. The more the public knows, the less inclined they’ll be to put Democrats back in power.