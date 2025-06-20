Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of...
Dem Maxwell Frost Says ICE is ‘Human Trafficking’ Illegal Aliens Back to Their Native Countries - WUT?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:05 PM on June 20, 2025
AngieArtist

Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost is making his move to the top of the Democrat Party. The 28-year-old joins the Democrat Ignorance Pantheon of Silliness (DIPS), which includes Jasmine Crockett, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other outspoken young members of the party. Maxwell was defending illegal aliens on Stephen Colbert’s show recently. He said that ICE is engaged in the crime of human trafficking by arresting illegal aliens and then deporting them out of the country. Huh?

Have a listen. (WATCH)

The younger the Democrat representative, the more likely they are to be a communist.

Commenters know the real reason Democrats are going so hard against ICE agents. These Democrats are shameless as they do it, too.

The more endangered an ICE agent is, the less likely they’ll fully perform their job. Many will even quit to protect themselves and their families. It’s all part of the Democrats' plan to end ALL illegal alien deportations.

However, the party’s illegal alien prioritization and anti-male agenda are not going over well with American voters.

Point and laugh, but the best strategy is to encourage Democrats to be more outspoken on all the true goals of their party. The more the public knows, the less inclined they’ll be to put Democrats back in power.

