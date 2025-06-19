'GATOR DONE!' Florida Attorney General Proposes New 'Alligator Alcatraz' Prison for Illegals

Dodgers Swing and Miss with Virtue-Signaling Stunt, Fabricate ICE Raid Drama for Woke...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on June 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jay Reeves

Attention, illegal immigrants. If you get apprehended in Florida, prepare yourselves for a severe case of ... reptile dysfunction. 

This morning, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier unveiled a proposal for a new illegal alien detention center smack in the middle of the Everglades. 

He calls it: Alligator Alcatraz. 

Wow. Talk about cold-blooded. 

We love it. 

Here are some more details about the proposal from Uthmeier, via Eric Daugherty and Florida's Voice: 

 ... Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide," @AGJamesUthmeier said. 

It could be up and running within just 60 DAYS and house up to 1,000 illegals.  

'This is an old, virtually abandoned airport facility right in the middle of the Everglades. Florida's been leading on immigration enforcement, supporting the Trump administration and ICE efforts to detain and deport criminal aliens. The governor tasked state leaders to identify places for new temporary detention facilities. I think this is the best one.'

'Alligator Alcatraz. We're ready to go.'

Remember a few weeks ago when someone created an AI parody video of President Trump calling to use cloned dinosaurs to guard the southern border?

Well, leave it to Florida to ACTUALLY DO IT. 

It sounds like a snapping good idea to us. 

We think the gators and snakes might be looking forward to it as well. 

For fans of Peter Pan, maybe the facility should be nicknamed 'The Jolly Roger.'

OK, that's a pretty darn good nickname, too. 

Technically, we all didn't vote for this because we don't all live in Florida, but nevertheless ... we SO voted for this! 

'FLAFO.' 

Perfection. 

Somehow, we don't think too many illegal detainees will be trying to escape. 

Even better, Senators like Chris Van Hollen likely won't be staging publicity stunts outside the gates demanding to have margaritas with the criminals held within. 

But he's welcome to try. 

Advertisement

Even some beloved X celebrities might be interested in working there. 

If you know Tugboat Phil, he absolutely would do it. 

HA! 

'Prison guards? We got your prison guards right here!'

We might even be able to transfer a few of those 'Florida border security agents' to the Rio Grande. 

Just make sure the gators save some for the snakes. 

Not to mention the Florida mosquitoes, which are also gigantic. 

Good idea, but we think the Panthers are too busy drinking out of the Stanley Cup, which stayed in America for the thirty-second consecutive year. (Canada is never getting it back.)

Advertisement

That is the smile on all our faces right now. 

In all seriousness, some Florida residents, even on the right, have objected to developing on the Everglades, but mostly, the idea received overwhelming support on X today. 

And that's why we love Florida. 

Illegal immigrant criminals should probably start self-deporting right now before Alligator Alcatraz is built. 

Otherwise, they're likely to hear that old saying as they're being handcuffed.

'See you later ...' 

Well, you know the rest. 

